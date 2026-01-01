Turkish Text to Speech
Turkish text to speech on HeyGen turns any script into natural narration for videos, lessons, ads, and courses. Convert Turkish text to speech, add a voice, and publish without cameras or editing software.
Turkish text to speech features that sound native
Turkish Text to Speech Voice Library
Type your script and choose from 300+ AI voices in the library, including natural Turkish delivery for narration, ads, and lessons. Preview each voice on your own text before generating, then shape tone, pacing, and emotion in AI Studio until the read matches your intent.
Turkish Voice Cloning from a Sample
Clone your own voice from a short sample using AI voice cloning, then have it read any Turkish script. Your tone stays consistent across every video and channel, so your audience hears you, not a generic synthetic narrator, in each release.
Script Control in a Text Editor
Edit the narration the way you edit a document. AI Studio splits your Turkish script into scenes, and every change to a word regenerates the speech instantly. Fix a pronunciation, tighten a sentence, or swap an entire paragraph without re-recording a single take.
Lip-Synced Turkish Video, Not Audio
Turkish speech generated here does not stop at an audio file. Pair the narration with a presenter, and phoneme-level AI lip sync matches every Turkish syllable on screen, producing a finished talking video the moment your audio renders, ready for any channel.
Translate Any Video into Turkish
Turn an existing English video into Turkish, or take Turkish source content global across 175+ languages. Dubbing keeps the original speaker's voice and matches lip movement, so one recording becomes a complete multilingual library without new shoots, new talent, or new budgets.
Turkish voiceover use cases across every channel
Turkish Voiceovers for YouTube Videos
Recording narration take after take slows every upload. Paste your script, generate the Turkish voiceover, and turn it into publish-ready footage for each channel through the audio to video workflow.
Turkish Text to Speech for E-Learning
Course narration usually means studio bookings and slow updates. Generate Turkish lessons from text, and when material changes, edit the script and regenerate the audio the same day instead of re-recording modules.
Turkish Language Learning Content
Learners need clear, correctly stressed Turkish to train their ear. Generate example sentences, dialogue drills, and listening exercises at adjustable pacing, so students hear consistent pronunciation in every single lesson.
Turkish Marketing and Ad Videos
Localized campaigns stall when voice talent and studios enter the budget. Write the ad copy, generate Turkish narration, and produce finished spots with the AI video generator for every placement and format.
Accessible Turkish Audio Versions
Text-only content excludes readers with visual impairments or low literacy. Convert articles, guides, and announcements into spoken Turkish so every user can choose to listen instead of read, on any device.
Turkish-Speaking Video Presenters
Audio alone cannot front a product update or welcome message. Give your Turkish script a lifelike presenter built with Avatar V, and deliver on-camera quality without anyone stepping in front of a camera.
How to convert Turkish text to speech
Go from Turkish script to finished narration and video in four short steps, with every setting editable before you export.
Paste your Turkish script
Type or paste your text into AI Studio. The editor splits it into scenes automatically.
Pick a Turkish voice
Preview voices on your own script, then choose the delivery and tone that fit your content.
Fine-tune the delivery
Adjust pronunciation, pauses, and emphasis by editing the text, not an audio timeline.
Generate and publish
Render the narration, add a presenter or visuals for full video, and export in minutes.
What is Turkish text to speech and how does it work?
Turkish text to speech converts written Turkish into spoken audio using AI voice models. On HeyGen, you paste a script, pick a voice, and the platform generates natural narration plus, if you want it, a matching lip-synced video.
Will AI voices pronounce Turkish characters like ş, ğ, and ı correctly?
Yes. HeyGen's Turkish voices read the full Turkish alphabet, including ş, ç, ğ, ü, ö, and undotted ı. Preview any voice on your own script before rendering, and correct an off reading by editing the text or its spelling in AI Studio.
How do I turn a Turkish script into a narrated video?
Paste the script into AI Studio, choose a Turkish voice, and generate. Add a presenter, captions, or brand visuals in the same editor, then export the finished file. The whole flow runs in a browser with no editing software installed.
Why use HeyGen instead of audio-only Turkish TTS tools?
Audio-only tools stop at a sound file. HeyGen generates the Turkish narration plus the video around it: lip-synced presenters, captions, and translation into 175+ languages, with a text editor that regenerates everything when your script changes.
Is AI narration good enough to replace recorded voiceovers?
Yes, creators already publish with it at scale. Educator Anton Voroniuk reports production 40x cheaper and 15.5 hours saved every week after moving his channel to AI video, reaching 1M+ students. The Anton Voroniuk story covers his full workflow.
How much does Turkish text to speech cost on HeyGen?
Turkish text to speech is free to start on HeyGen's free plan. Paid plans begin at $24 per month for higher volume, and API access is pay-as-you-go for teams producing Turkish audio and video programmatically at scale.
Can the Turkish voices handle different accents and styles?
You can pick from 300+ voices in the library, including Turkish male and female options, then shape tone, energy, and pacing per scene. The same script can sound like a measured newsreader in one cut and a friendly explainer in the next.
Can I clone my own voice and have it speak Turkish?
Yes. Record a short sample, create your voice clone, and assign it to any Turkish script. Combined with translation, the same cloned voice can carry your content into other languages while keeping your tone and delivery intact.
Can I translate an existing video into Turkish with HeyGen?
Yes. Upload the video to the AI video translator, select Turkish, and the output keeps the original speaker's voice with matching lip movement. It works in both directions, so Turkish source content can go global too.
How long can a single Turkish narration or video run?
A single generation pass covers up to 30 minutes of continuous talking-head video with voice and likeness held throughout. Long lectures, full courses, and webinars render in one piece instead of stitched segments, far past the character caps common in TTS tools.
Explore text to speech in more languages
Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.
Start Creating with HeyGen
Turn any Turkish script into natural speech and video with AI.