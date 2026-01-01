Korean Text to Speech
Turn any script into Korean text to speech and finished video in minutes. Choose a Korean text to speech voice from 300+ options, add a lip-synced presenter, and publish without cameras, mics, or editing software.
Korean text to speech features that go beyond audio
Natural Korean Text to Speech Voices
Type or paste Hangul and the AI voice generator reads it with natural Korean intonation instead of the flat, robotic cadence of older tools. Compare male and female Korean speakers from 300+ voices across 175+ languages, free online, before you render.
Korean AI Voice Cloning from a Sample
Clone your own voice from a short sample and use it to narrate Korean scripts, keeping your tone consistent across every video. Teams use cloned voices to hold one brand sound across markets without booking a Korean voice actor for each new script.
Lip-Synced Korean AI Presenters
Pair your Korean audio with one of 1,100+ avatars, and phoneme-level AI lip sync matches every syllable of Hangul to the presenter's mouth. Audio-only tools hand you a file; HeyGen hands you a finished, watchable video ready for any channel.
Tone, Pacing, and Delivery Control
Adjust tone, pacing, and emotion from the text-based editor in AI Studio, the same way you'd edit a document. Fix a mispronounced name or switch formal to casual register by editing the script and regenerating, with no re-recording session required.
Korean Subtitles and SRT Export
Generate Korean captions automatically with the subtitle generator and export SRT files alongside your MP4 in HD or 4K. Subtitles hold sound-off viewers on social feeds and open your Korean content to viewers who rely on captions to follow speech.
Korean AI voice use cases for content teams
Korean Text to Speech for YouTube
Recording Korean narration take after take slows every upload. Paste your script into the text to video workflow, pick a voice, and publish channel-ready Korean explainers and Shorts the same day.
Korean E-Learning and Training
Course narration in Korean usually means studio time or agency fees. Build training modules from your script instead, then update any lesson by editing the script and regenerating the narration.
Korean Marketing and Social Clips
Korean campaigns stall when every ad variant needs a new voice session. Generate multiple voiceover takes from one script, test different speakers, and ship localized clips for every placement in an afternoon.
Korean Product Demo Video Narration
Product walkthroughs need clear, consistent Korean narration through every release. Script the demo once in the product demo video generator, generate the voiceover, and re-render whenever the interface changes, without new recordings.
Korean Language Learning Audio
Learners need to hear Hangul pronounced naturally, not decode it silently. Generate dialogue drills and pronunciation models at slower or faster pacing so students hear consistent Korean across formal and casual registers in every lesson.
Localize Existing Videos into Korean
Reshooting content for the Korean market takes months and a second crew. Run any finished video through the AI video translator instead and get Korean audio, cloned voice, and matching lip movement in one pass.
How to convert Korean text to speech in HeyGen
Paste a Hangul script, pick a voice, add a presenter, and export a finished HD video in four steps inside the browser.
Paste your Korean script
Type or paste your Hangul script into the text editor and split it into scenes as needed.
Pick a Korean AI voice
Preview male and female Korean voices, then set the tone, pacing, and emotion you want.
Add a presenter or visuals
Choose an avatar to speak your narration with lip sync, or keep a faceless layout with B-roll.
Generate and export in HD
Render your video, download the MP4 in HD or 4K, and add SRT subtitles for any platform.
What is a Korean text to speech video generator and how does it work?
A Korean text to speech video generator converts written Hangul into natural spoken audio, then pairs it with visuals or a lip-synced presenter. In HeyGen, you paste a script, pick a voice, and render a finished MP4 ready to publish.
Will Korean AI voices sound natural, or robotic like older TTS tools?
Modern Korean AI voices sound natural, with connected syllables and sentence-level intonation rather than the choppy cadence of early TTS. In HeyGen you can preview several Korean speakers, then adjust pacing and emotion until the read matches your intent.
How do I add a Korean voiceover to a video without recording anything?
Paste your script, choose a Korean voice, and HeyGen generates the narration and syncs it to your avatar or footage automatically. The whole flow runs in the browser, so there is no mic, studio, or editing software involved.
Why choose HeyGen over other Korean text to speech tools?
Most Korean TTS tools stop at an audio file you still have to edit into a video. HeyGen generates the voiceover and the finished video together, with 1,100+ avatars, lip sync, and full video translation on the same platform.
Does AI-generated multilingual audio actually work at production scale?
Yes. AI Smart Ventures trained more than 10,000 people with HeyGen content spanning 170+ languages, as detailed in the AI Smart Ventures customer story. One platform kept voice and quality consistent across every market they localized for.
Is Korean text to speech free on HeyGen, and what do paid plans add?
Yes, the free plan lets you generate Korean voiceover videos without paying. Paid plans start at $24 per month and add longer videos and more exports, with custom enterprise plans for teams producing at volume.
Can I use Korean text to speech audio in YouTube videos and ads?
Yes, videos you create in HeyGen can be published to YouTube, social channels, and ad placements. Export in MP4 at HD or 4K, add Korean subtitles, and format for Shorts or widescreen depending on the placement.
Can I clone my own voice to narrate videos in Korean?
Yes. Record a short sample and AI voice cloning builds a voice that can read your Korean scripts while keeping your recognizable tone. Creators use it to sound like themselves in Korean without recording a single take.
How does HeyGen handle Korean honorifics and formal speech levels?
The narration follows whatever register you write, from formal hapsyo-che to casual banmal, because the voice reads your script exactly as drafted. Tune delivery and emotion in the editor to match the politeness level your audience expects.
Can HeyGen translate an existing video into Korean instead of starting from text?
Yes. Upload a finished video and HeyGen translates it into Korean with cloned voice and matched lip movement, so the speaker looks like they filmed in Korean. The same workflow runs in reverse, taking Korean source video into 175+ languages.
Explore text to speech in more languages
Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.
Start Creating with HeyGen
Turn any Korean script into natural speech and video with AI.