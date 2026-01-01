Bulgarian Text to Speech

Convert Bulgarian text to speech in minutes with natural AI voices that read Cyrillic correctly. Paste your script, pick a Bulgarian voice, and get a polished voiceover or finished video. No recording, no editing.

Young woman speaking in an office, surrounded by flags of Bulgaria, USA, Japan, and Spain.
153,344,490Videos generated
128,814,792Avatars generated
21,416,185Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Features

Bulgarian text to speech features

Natural Bulgarian AI Voices for Any Read

Choose from 300+ AI voices across 175+ languages and dialects, with male and female options for narration, ads, and explainer content. Bulgarian voices read Cyrillic directly, placing movable stress from context and keeping suffixed articles natural instead of flat or robotic.

Natural Bulgarian AI voices reading Cyrillic

Clone Your Own Voice in Bulgarian

Record a short sample and use AI voice cloning to keep your own sound across every project. Your cloned voice can speak Bulgarian and any other language on the platform, so one recording covers your entire multilingual content library without booking studio sessions.

Bulgarian AI voice cloning from a short sample

Text to Voiceover and Video in One Pass

Most Bulgarian TTS tools stop at an audio file. HeyGen turns the same script into a finished video with visuals, captions, and a presenter, so your Bulgarian narration ships as content people can watch, not audio you still have to edit.

Bulgarian script turned into voiceover and finished video

Lip-Synced Bulgarian Video Dubbing

Translate any video into or out of Bulgarian with AI lip sync that matches mouth movement to the new audio. The result reads as filmed, not dubbed, which matters for training content and ads where trust depends on natural delivery.

Lip-synced Bulgarian video dubbing

Script-Level Control Over Delivery

Edit the read the way you edit a document. Adjust tone, pacing, and emotion line by line in AI Studio, regenerate only the sentences that need work, and keep every revision inside one project instead of re-recording full studio takes.

Script-level control over Bulgarian voice delivery
Use cases

Bulgarian voiceover use cases

Bulgarian Voiceovers for YouTube

Recording narration take after take slows every upload. Write your script, generate the Bulgarian voiceover, and build the full video with text to video, so weekly publishing stops depending on your microphone.

Bulgarian E-Learning Narration

Course narration in Bulgarian usually means hiring voice talent for every module update. Generate consistent narration from your lesson scripts and update a single line in minutes without rebooking anyone.

Audiobooks and Long-Form Narration

Long manuscripts stall on studio time and narrator fees. HeyGen generates up to 30 minutes of continuous narration in a single pass, holding the same voice from the first chapter to the last.

Bulgarian Audio for Ads and Demos

Product demos and ads need fresh voiceover every campaign. Generate a Bulgarian read for each creative variant on demand, or run an existing recording through audio to video to become shareable footage.

Accessible Bulgarian Audio Versions

Written-only content excludes people with visual impairments or reading difficulties. Convert articles, guides, and announcements into spoken Bulgarian so the same material works for listeners, commuters, and screen-first audiences alike.

Localize Global Video for Bulgaria

Bulgaria is often last on localization lists because dubbing budgets run out. With an AI video translator, convert your existing library into Bulgarian in an afternoon instead of commissioning new recordings.

How it works

How to turn Bulgarian text into speech

Go from Bulgarian script to finished voiceover or video in four short steps, with no recording equipment involved.

Start Creating →
step icon

Paste your Bulgarian script

Type or paste Cyrillic text into the editor. No transliteration or formatting prep needed.

step icon

Pick a Bulgarian voice

Preview voices and pick the tone that fits your project, from calm narration to upbeat ads.

step icon

Fine-tune the delivery

Adjust pacing, emphasis, and emotion in the script editor until the read sounds right.

step icon

Generate and publish

Generate the finished voiceover video in HD and share it wherever your audience watches.

What is Bulgarian text to speech and how does it work?

Bulgarian text to speech converts written Cyrillic text into spoken audio using AI voices trained on natural speech. In HeyGen, you paste a script into the AI voice generator, pick a voice, and generate the read in seconds, on its own or inside a video.

Will the AI voice pronounce Bulgarian stress and the ъ vowel correctly?

The voices place Bulgarian's movable stress from sentence context, since the language writes no accent marks. Standard Cyrillic works directly, including the ъ vowel and suffixed definite articles like столът and книгата, with no transliteration step before generating.

How do I turn a Bulgarian script into a narrated video?

Paste the script, choose a Bulgarian voice, and add visuals in the same editor. The platform assembles scenes, syncs the narration, and exports a finished MP4, so the voiceover and the video come out of one workflow instead of two tools.

Why choose HeyGen over other Bulgarian text to speech tools?

Other Bulgarian TTS tools end at an audio file you still have to edit into something. HeyGen carries the same script through voiceover, finished video, voice cloning, and translation in one platform used across 85% of the Fortune 100.

Does AI voiceover localization work for real business content?

It does at production scale. Würth Group cut translation costs by 80% and produced a 65-minute presentation in 8 languages in 4 days using HeyGen. Read the full Würth Group story for the numbers behind their multilingual rollout.

Is there a free Bulgarian text to speech option, and what do paid plans cost?

HeyGen's free plan generates Bulgarian speech and video without a credit card. Paid plans start at $24 per month for creators, with custom enterprise pricing for teams localizing content at scale.

Can I use the Bulgarian voices for commercial and client projects?

Generated videos and voiceovers are built for business use. Creators and agencies publish HeyGen output for ads, courses, and client deliverables, and 85,000+ businesses run the platform in production.

Can I clone my own voice and use it to speak Bulgarian?

A short recorded sample is enough to create your clone, and it can deliver scripts in Bulgarian and any other supported language. Your tone and personality stay consistent, which keeps branded content recognizable across markets.

Can I translate existing videos into Bulgarian with lip sync?

Upload the video, choose Bulgarian, and translation regenerates the speech while matching lip movement to the new audio. The original speaker's voice carries over through cloning, so it looks and sounds like they filmed it in Bulgarian.

Can I add Bulgarian subtitles or captions alongside the voiceover?

Captions generate automatically with the subtitle generator, and translated videos export subtitle files. Captions raise watch time on muted feeds and make Bulgarian content accessible to deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers.

How long can a single Bulgarian voiceover or video run?

A single generation pass covers up to 30 minutes of continuous video with voice and likeness held the full time, on web and API. Full courses, audiobook chapters, and recorded presentations fit in one render with no drift between segments.

How fast can I produce Bulgarian audio for a large content library?

Each asset takes minutes rather than sessions. Scripts generate on demand, edits regenerate only changed lines, and the API supports batch production, so localizing dozens of videos into Bulgarian takes an afternoon rather than a studio calendar.

Explore text to speech in more languages

Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.

Text to SpeechSpanish Text to SpeechAI Voice Generator

Start Creating with HeyGen

Turn any Bulgarian script into natural speech and video with AI.

Start Creating →
CTA background