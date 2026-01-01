Punjabi Text to Speech
Punjabi text to speech for creators, teams, and educators: paste a script, pick a natural Punjabi voice, and generate a polished voiceover or finished video in minutes. No microphone, no studio, no editing skills.
Punjabi text to speech features
Natural Punjabi Text to Speech Voices
Punjabi is one of the 175+ languages and dialects in HeyGen's library of 300+ AI voices. Type or paste your script, preview voices side by side, and regenerate any line by editing the text instead of re-recording a session.
Punjabi Voice Cloning in Minutes
A short sample is enough to build a reusable voice with AI voice cloning, which you then apply to every Punjabi project you produce. Your narration keeps one consistent sound across channels, courses, and campaigns without booking a voice artist for each update.
English to Punjabi Video Translation
Most TTS tools read text; they cannot translate it. Upload an English video to the AI video translator and get a Punjabi version with matched lip movement and your original speaker's voice preserved, ready for Punjab and diaspora audiences worldwide.
Script to Finished Punjabi Video
One script produces both the voiceover and the video. Your draft flows into text to video, pairing Punjabi narration with a presenter, visuals, and your branding, so a page of text becomes a publish-ready HD video instead of a bare audio file.
Tonal Control for Punjabi Delivery
Punjabi is a tonal language, where pitch changes meaning, so delivery control matters more than in most languages. Adjust tone, emotion, and delivery line by line in the text-based editor until every sentence reads like a native speaker, not a flat machine.
Use cases for Punjabi AI voices
Punjabi Voiceovers for YouTube
Recording narration for every upload eats evenings. Generate the voice track with the AI voice generator, pair it with visuals, and keep a faceless Punjabi channel publishing on schedule week after week.
Training Videos for Punjabi Teams
English-only SOPs rarely land with Punjabi-speaking staff. Convert written procedures into spoken Punjabi video modules your team will watch, update each one by editing the script, and skip reshoots whenever a process changes.
Marketing Videos for Punjab Markets
Hiring regional voice talent for every campaign is slow and expensive. Script promos in Punjabi, generate the voiceover and video together, and test multiple versions for Amritsar, Ludhiana, or diaspora audiences the same day.
English to Punjabi Localization
Re-recording existing content for a new language used to mean studios and weeks. Run finished videos through AI dubbing to release Punjabi versions with the original voice and timing intact.
Accessible Punjabi Announcements
Community groups, gurdwaras, and local services need spoken Punjabi updates for members who cannot read Gurmukhi. Generate clear announcements from text and add captions with the subtitle generator so every viewer can follow.
30-Minute Punjabi Narration Runs
Stories, lectures, and courses stall when narration must be recorded in one sitting. A single generation pass covers up to 30 minutes of continuous video, holding the same voice from first line to last.
How to convert Punjabi text to speech
Go from Punjabi script to a finished voiceover or video in four short steps, with nothing to install and no recording gear.
Paste your Punjabi script
Type directly in the editor or paste a prepared script. Long passages and full articles work.
Choose a Punjabi voice
Browse the voice library, preview options in Punjabi, or select a voice you cloned earlier.
Shape tone and pacing
Adjust tone, emotion, and delivery line by line until the read sounds like a native speaker.
Generate and publish
Export in HD as MP4, or keep building a full video around the narration in the same editor.
What is a Punjabi text to speech generator and how does it work?
A Punjabi text to speech generator, also called a Punjabi AI voice generator, converts written Punjabi into spoken audio using AI voices trained on natural speech. In HeyGen, you paste a script, choose a voice, and generate the narration or a full video in one pass.
How do I convert Punjabi text to speech online with HeyGen?
Paste your script into the editor, pick a voice, adjust tone and pacing, and click generate. Converting Punjabi text to speech online this way takes minutes in the browser, and the result can stand alone or drive a presenter-led video.
Does it read Gurmukhi, and what about Shahmukhi script?
Paste your text exactly as it is written; no transliteration is needed. Indian Punjabi uses Gurmukhi script and Pakistani Punjabi uses Shahmukhi, so write your script the way your audience reads, and preview the voice before you generate.
Can I turn English content into Punjabi speech and video?
Yes. HeyGen translates finished videos into Punjabi with matched lip movement and the original speaker's voice preserved through voice cloning, so English content reaches Punjabi audiences without re-recording a single line.
Will the Punjabi AI voice sound natural, or robotic like older TTS?
It is built to read like a person, not a screen reader. Punjabi is tonal, so HeyGen gives you line-level control over tone, emotion, and delivery; if a sentence lands flat, edit the text and regenerate that one line in seconds.
Why choose HeyGen over a basic Punjabi TTS audio tool?
Audio-only tools stop at a sound file. HeyGen's AI video generator turns the same Punjabi script into a finished video with a presenter and branding, and the same account covers cloning, translation, and subtitles as you grow.
Can an AI voice really carry a full Punjabi channel or course?
Yes. Educator Anton Voroniuk reached 1M+ students and saved 15.5 hours per week at 40x lower production cost producing course videos this way; the Anton Voroniuk customer story breaks down his workflow end to end.
Is Punjabi text to speech free to use on HeyGen, and what do paid plans cost?
Yes, you can start free. The free plan lets you write a Punjabi script, pick a voice, and generate without paying; paid plans start at $24 per month and add more capacity, with enterprise options for teams producing at scale.
Can I clone my own voice and have it speak Punjabi?
Yes. Clone your voice from a short sample, then use it for Punjabi narration and across other languages. Creators keep one recognizable voice on every channel and market this way, without recording in each language themselves.
How long can a single Punjabi voiceover or video run?
A single generation pass covers up to 30 minutes of continuous talking-head video, with the voice and likeness held steady for the full duration. That puts complete lectures, story episodes, and training modules in scope without stitching clips together.
Explore text to speech in more languages
Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.
Start Creating with HeyGen
Turn any Punjabi script into natural speech and video with AI.