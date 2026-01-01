Georgian Text to Speech
Georgian text to speech that sounds like a person, not a machine. Paste a script, pick a Georgian AI voice, and generate polished narration for videos, lessons, and social content without recording a single word.
Georgian text to speech features
Natural Georgian text to speech voices
HeyGen's AI voice generator includes Georgian (Georgia) on its platform voice list, drawn from a wider library of 300+ voices. Type a script, preview several reads on your own lines, and choose the delivery that fits, from calm lesson narration to upbeat promo energy.
Reads Mkhedruli script as written
Paste ქართული text straight into the editor and the engine voices it as written, no transliteration step and no romanized workaround. Edit the script like a document, and every change regenerates cleanly without touching the rest of your video project.
Tone, pacing, and emotion control
Slow the pacing for tutorials, lift the energy for ads, or shift the mood line by line. The text-based editor in AI Studio gives you control over tone, delivery, and emotion, so one Georgian script can carry two completely different reads.
Your voice, cloned for Georgian
Record a short sample once and voice cloning builds a reusable digital voice for your Georgian content. Brands and creators carry one recognizable sound across markets instead of hiring separate narrators, and the narration stays consistent across every episode, module, and campaign.
Lip-synced Georgian avatar video
Give the narration a face. Pair Georgian audio with Avatar V, which builds a digital presenter from a 15-second clip and lip-syncs speech at the phoneme level, so mouth movement matches the Georgian words on screen instead of floating over generic footage.
Use cases for Georgian AI voiceovers
YouTube and social media voiceovers
Recording narration take after take slows every upload. Paste your script into text to video, pick a Georgian voice, and publish narrated Shorts, Reels, and explainers on a daily schedule instead of a weekly one.
Georgian text to speech for e-learning
Course audio dates quickly and re-records cost money. Generate lesson narration from your script, update a single paragraph when material changes, and regenerate only that section, keeping modules current without new sessions.
Training teams across Georgia
Distributed teams learn better in their own language. Build a training video with Georgian narration and a consistent presenter, then update policies by editing the script rather than rebooking production.
Audiobooks and long-form narration
Voice talent for a full audiobook costs thousands and takes weeks. Generate chapter after chapter with one consistent Georgian voice, unconstrained by the short character caps common in basic TTS tools.
Accessible content for every reader
Text-only content excludes low-vision users and screen-fatigued readers. Convert articles and documents into spoken Georgian, add captions with the subtitle generator, and make the same material readable, listenable, and watchable.
Multilingual rollouts from one script
A Georgian voiceover is rarely the last stop. Write the script once, generate the Georgian version, then localize the same content for neighboring markets from the identical source file, no second production cycle.
How to turn Georgian text into natural speech
Go from Georgian script to finished, publish-ready video in four short steps, all inside one browser workspace, in minutes.
Paste your Georgian script
Type or paste your Georgian text into the editor, or import an existing script document.
Pick a Georgian voice
Audition Georgian platform voices and pick the tone that fits, or apply your cloned voice.
Adjust tone and pacing
Fine-tune delivery, emotion, and speed in the text editor, then revise any scene instantly.
Generate and publish
Render the final cut in HD or 4K, then download an MP4 or publish straight to LinkedIn.
Frequently asked questions about Georgian TTS
What is Georgian text to speech and how does it work?
Georgian text to speech converts written ქართული text into spoken audio using neural AI voices. In HeyGen, you paste a script, pick a Georgian platform voice, and generate narration you can use on its own or inside a finished, publish-ready video.
Will an AI voice sound natural in Georgian or robotic?
HeyGen's neural voices read Georgian far more naturally than the robotic engines most people remember, including its distinctive Kartvelian consonant clusters. Preview any voice on your own lines, then adjust pacing and delivery until the read has the rhythm you want.
How do I turn a Georgian script into a narrated video?
Paste the script into AI Studio, choose a Georgian voice, then add a presenter, captions, and visuals in the same editor. Export the finished MP4 in HD or 4K when the narration sounds right, with no separate audio software in the chain.
Why choose HeyGen over standard Georgian TTS tools?
Standard TTS tools hand you an audio file and stop. HeyGen carries the same Georgian narration into a finished video with a lip-synced presenter, captions, and brand elements, so the voiceover and the visuals ship from one workspace instead of three tools.
Can AI voice tools handle less common languages at scale?
Yes. AI Smart Ventures trained more than 10,000 people using HeyGen across 170+ languages, including markets that rarely get studio voiceover budgets. The AI Smart Ventures story covers how they scaled localized content.
How much does Georgian text to speech cost on HeyGen?
You can start on HeyGen's free plan and generate Georgian speech without paying anything. Paid plans start at $24 per month for creators, and enterprise teams get custom pricing with admin controls and higher volume limits.
Do I need to transliterate Georgian text before pasting?
No. Paste Georgian text in its native Mkhedruli script and the engine reads it as written. There is no romanization step, and mixed passages with names or numbers stay editable in the same text field as the rest of your script.
Can my cloned voice deliver the Georgian narration?
Yes. Record a short sample and AI voice cloning builds a digital voice you can reuse across projects, so your Georgian content sounds like you, not a stock narrator.
Can I add Georgian captions along with the voiceover?
Yes. HeyGen generates captions automatically alongside the narration, timed to the audio and styled to your brand. Georgian captions plus voiceover cover viewers who watch muted and users who rely on visual text.
Can I localize the same script into languages beyond Georgian?
Yes. Keep the script and generate versions in other languages, or use the AI video translator to localize source content into 175+ languages and dialects with voice cloning and matched lip movement.
How long can a single Georgian narration or video run?
A single generation pass covers up to 30 minutes of continuous talking-head video with voice and likeness held for the full duration. Where many TTS tools cap scripts at a few thousand characters, full Georgian lectures and courses fit in one render.
Is Georgian one of HeyGen's officially supported languages?
Yes. Georgian (Georgia) appears on HeyGen's platform voice list, one of 175+ supported languages and dialects, with multiple platform voice options to audition, and it works anywhere platform voices do, from single voiceovers to avatar videos.
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Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.
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Turn any Georgian script into natural speech and video with AI.