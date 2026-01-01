Finnish Text to Speech
Turn any script into natural Finnish text to speech in minutes. HeyGen delivers Finnish text to speech as finished video, no cameras or editing. Pick a voice, generate, and export an MP4 for any channel.
Finnish text to speech features
Natural Finnish text to speech voices
Choose from 300+ male and female voices across 175+ languages, including natural Finnish reads for narration, ads, and courses. The AI voice generator previews each option instantly, so you hear tone, pacing, and delivery in Finnish before you commit to a full render.
Your cloned voice, fluent in Finnish
Record a short sample and HeyGen builds a clone of your voice that reads Finnish scripts with your tone intact. One recording covers every project, so your brand sounds consistent across Finnish training, marketing, and product content without re-recording a single line.
Phoneme-level Finnish lip sync
When your Finnish audio plays over an on-screen presenter, AI lip sync matches every syllable at the phoneme level, so mouth movement stays aligned through long Finnish compound words. Viewers see a presenter who speaks Finnish naturally, not dubbed footage.
Translate any video into Finnish
Upload existing English content and HeyGen translates the full video into Finnish, keeping the original speaker's voice and matching lip movement to the new audio track. Teams localize entire libraries for the Finnish market from one upload, without studios or voice talent.
Finished video output, not audio only
Most Finnish TTS tools stop at an MP3. HeyGen's text to video engine wraps your Finnish narration in scenes, auto-generated captions, and your branding, then exports HD or 4K MP4 files that are ready for YouTube, an LMS, or paid social channels.
Use cases for Finnish AI voices
Finnish text to speech for courses
Character caps force course creators to generate audio in fragments. HeyGen renders up to 30 minutes of continuous Finnish narration in one pass, so full lessons hold one voice from start to finish.
Training videos for Finnish teams
Updating recorded Finnish training means rebooking studios and narrators. With an AI training video workflow, teams edit the script and regenerate, deploying refreshed SCORM-ready modules to Finnish employees in hours.
Finnish marketing and promo videos
Hiring Finnish voice talent adds weeks and budget to every campaign. Write the script, generate the voiceover, and publish market-ready promos the same day, with one platform covering every channel format.
Finnish YouTube and podcast narration
Faceless channels and podcasts need consistent narration without recording sessions. Generate the Finnish read, then run it through audio to video to add visuals, and publish episodes on a weekly schedule.
Localize global content into Finnish
Global teams often skip Finland because localization costs outweigh the audience size. Translating existing videos into natural Finnish speech turns a five-million-speaker market into a same-afternoon deliverable instead of a quarterly project.
Self-serve product demos in Finnish
Support docs go unread, so Finnish customers file the same tickets repeatedly. A narrated walkthrough demonstrates each workflow in the customer's language, cutting repeat questions and onboarding time for Finnish users.
How to create Finnish speech from text
Go from script to finished Finnish voiceover video in four steps, all inside a single browser workspace.
Paste your Finnish script
Type or paste your text into the editor. Adjust wording, pacing, and pauses like a document.
Pick a Finnish AI voice
Preview male and female Finnish voices, or select your cloned voice, then set tone and speed.
Add visuals and captions
Choose a presenter, template, and brand colors. Captions generate automatically from the script.
Generate and export MP4
Render the video, review the result, and download the MP4, or publish straight to LinkedIn.
Finnish text to speech FAQs
What is Finnish text to speech and how does it work?
Finnish text to speech converts written Finnish (suomi) into spoken audio using AI voices trained on native pronunciation. In HeyGen, you paste a script, pick a voice, and the platform generates the narration inside a finished video.
Will AI voices sound natural reading Finnish compound words?
Yes. Finnish vowel length changes meaning, tuli, tuuli, and tulli are three different words, and HeyGen's script editor gives you control: add pauses, respell tricky compounds, and preview the read before rendering so every word lands as a native speaker expects.
How do I turn a script into a Finnish voiceover video?
Paste your script into AI Studio, choose a Finnish voice, and generate. The platform builds scenes and syncs the narration to visuals, then exports the finished cut as an MP4.
Why choose HeyGen over audio-only Finnish TTS tools?
HeyGen pairs Finnish speech with the finished video, while audio-only tools stop at an MP3. You get lip-synced presenters and video translation in one platform instead of exporting audio into a separate editor.
Can Finnish text to speech scale to other languages and markets?
Yes. Würth Group cut translation costs by 80% and produced a 65-minute presentation in 8 languages in 4 days using HeyGen. Read the Würth Group story for how a multilingual video rollout works in practice.
Is HeyGen's Finnish text to speech free, and what do paid plans add?
HeyGen has a free plan to start creating Finnish videos, and paid plans begin at $24 per month, with custom enterprise pricing for teams producing Finnish content at volume.
What export formats does HeyGen support for Finnish videos?
HeyGen exports MP4 in HD or 4K, with auto-generated captions, and publishes natively to LinkedIn without re-uploading. Subtitles export as SRT or VTT alongside the video for accessibility and social captions.
Can I clone my own voice to narrate Finnish content?
Yes. Record a short sample and AI voice cloning builds a digital voice that reads Finnish scripts in your tone. The same clone carries across translations, so your voice stays consistent in every language you publish.
How long can a single Finnish text to speech video run?
Up to 30 minutes in one continuous pass, with the voice held steady for the full duration. That covers complete Finnish lectures, onboarding modules, and course chapters without stitching short clips together.
Can HeyGen translate my existing videos into Finnish?
Yes. The AI video translator converts videos into Finnish or from Finnish into 175+ languages, cloning the original voice and matching lip movement, so localized versions keep the original presenter's delivery.
Explore text to speech in more languages
Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.
Start Creating with HeyGen
Turn any Finnish script into natural speech and video with AI.