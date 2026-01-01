Australian Text to Speech

Australian accent text to speech that turns any script into a finished video, no microphone, camera, or editing required. Pick a natural Aussie voice and generate narration for training, marketing, or social content.

Woman speaking in an office, surrounded by flags including Australia, USA, Japan, and Spain.
153,757,687Videos generated
129,386,579Avatars generated
21,523,720Videos translated
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Features

Australian accent text to speech features

Natural Australian accent AI voices

Type a script and generate narration from a 300+ voice library, including Australian English male and female options across ages and tones. The AI voice generator pairs each read with matching visuals, so your text becomes a complete video, not a bare audio file.

Natural Australian accent AI voices

Voice cloning in your own accent

Record a short sample and HeyGen builds a voice model that keeps your natural Australian delivery, tone, and pacing. Every script you type afterward speaks in your own accent, which keeps channels, courses, and client work consistent without booking a single recording session.

Australian accent voice cloning from a short sample

Lip-synced video, not audio files

Most Australian accent generators stop at an MP3. HeyGen syncs the narration to an on-screen presenter with phoneme-level AI lip sync, so mouth movement matches every vowel shift and flattened diphthong that makes Aussie speech distinctive on camera as well as in audio.

Lip-synced avatar speaking with an Australian accent

Direct the Aussie delivery yourself

Australian English carries rising intonation and relaxed vowels, and delivery matters as much as pronunciation. Edit emphasis, pacing, and emotion directly in the text editor, preview the read instantly, and regenerate only the sentence you changed instead of re-recording an entire take.

Directing Australian accent delivery in the text editor

An Australian text to speech API

Automate Australian accent text to speech at scale through HeyGen's API. Send scripts programmatically, render narrated videos in HD or 4K, and batch hundreds of localized variants for product lines or regional campaigns without touching the editor for each one.

Australian text to speech API for batch narration
Use cases

Use cases for Australian AI voices

YouTube and social media videos

Hiring Australian voice talent for every upload gets expensive fast. Paste your script, pick an Aussie voice, and publish natural-sounding YouTube videos, Reels, and TikToks the same day you write them.

Training and onboarding content

Generic American narration makes Australian staff tune out. Build each training video with local voices your team recognizes, then update any module by editing the script instead of rebooking a studio.

Marketing for Australian audiences

Campaigns land harder in a listener's own accent. Generate ads, product videos, and landing page clips with Australian narration, test multiple voice reads, and localize creative without agency turnaround times.

Podcasts with Aussie narration

Studio sessions slow narration-heavy formats to a crawl. Script each episode, generate consistent Australian narration on demand, or run a finished recording through audio to video to publish a visual version anywhere.

Product demo and explainer videos

Live screen recordings need constant retakes when products change. Write the demo script, generate an Australian-voiced explainer with synced visuals, and regenerate a single scene whenever the interface gets an update.

One Aussie video, every market

Voice-only tools lock your content to one market. Produce the video in Australian English first, then translate it into 175+ languages and dialects while the original speaker's tone stays preserved.

How it works

How Australian text to speech works

Turn a script into an Australian-accented video in four short steps, with no microphone, studio booking, or editing timeline.

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Write or paste your script

Type your script or paste it into the editor. The platform splits it into scenes automatically.

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Choose an Australian voice

Pick an Australian English voice, male or female, that matches your tone, audience, and format.

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Fine-tune the delivery

Adjust pacing, emphasis, and pronunciation by editing the text, then preview the read instantly.

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Generate and share your video

Render your video in HD or 4K, download it as an MP4, or publish it straight to your channels.

What is an Australian accent text to speech generator and how does it work?

It converts written text into spoken Australian English using AI voices trained on native speech patterns. In HeyGen, you paste a script, pick an Aussie voice, and the platform generates narrated, lip-synced video ready to download or publish.

Will the voice sound genuinely Australian, or drift toward American?

Generic tools often relabel American voices as Australian, a complaint that fills community forums. HeyGen's dialect-specific voices work as a true Australian accent translator: the rising intonation and vowel shifts come through. Preview any voice on your script first.

How do I turn a written script into an Australian-accented video?

Paste the script into HeyGen's editor, select an Australian English voice, add an on-screen presenter if you want one, and click generate. Export the finished cut as an MP4 in HD or 4K, ready to upload anywhere.

Why use HeyGen instead of voice-only Australian TTS tools?

Voice-only generators hand you an MP3 and leave the video for another tool. HeyGen produces the complete asset: Australian narration, a lip-synced presenter, captions, and visuals in one pass, then translates it when you expand beyond Australia.

How much production time does AI voiceover actually save?

Advantive cut voice-over production from days to 2 to 3 hours and reported a 50% reduction in content creation time after switching to HeyGen. Read the full breakdown in the Advantive customer story.

Is HeyGen's Australian accent text to speech free to use?

Yes, the free plan lets you generate Australian-voiced videos before paying anything. Paid plans start at $24 per month for creators who need more video minutes, and custom enterprise plans cover high-volume teams.

Can I use Australian AI voices for commercial projects?

Yes. Videos generated on HeyGen paid plans can run in ads, courses, client work, and product content. Voices are consent-based and human-moderated, so commercial use does not put your brand at legal or ethical risk.

Can I clone my own voice and keep my Australian accent?

Yes. Record a short sample and AI voice cloning builds a model that preserves your accent, tone, and pacing. Every future script speaks as you, and the clone carries your voice into other languages too.

How is Australian English different from British English in TTS?

Both drop the final R, but Australian English uses broader vowels, fronted diphthongs, and the rising upspeak intonation British English lacks. A dedicated Australian voice avoids the halfway accent generic English settings often produce.

Can I make long courses or training modules with an Australian voice?

Yes. HeyGen generates up to 30 minutes of continuous talking-head video in a single pass with no voice drift, so full modules render whole. Run each one through the AI video translator to release it in 175+ languages.

Explore text to speech in more languages

Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.

Text to SpeechSpanish Text to SpeechAI Voice Generator

Start Creating with HeyGen

Turn any Australian script into natural speech and video with AI.

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