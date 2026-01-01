Urdu Text to Speech
Convert Urdu text to speech with natural AI voices in seconds. Paste your Urdu script, choose a male or female voice, and get a polished voiceover or a finished video without recording a word.
Urdu text to speech features built for natural sound
Natural male and female Urdu voices
Choose from 300+ AI voices across 175+ languages and dialects, including natural Urdu options in both genders. The HeyGen AI voice generator reads your script with native stress patterns and intonation, so narration sounds like a speaker, not a screen reader.
Free Urdu text to speech in your browser
Generate Urdu speech with a browser-based converter online, on HeyGen's free plan, with no install and no camera. Type a line, preview it instantly, and regenerate until the delivery fits. Paid plans raise character caps and monthly minutes as your production volume grows.
From Urdu script to finished video
Most Urdu TTS tools stop at an audio file. HeyGen pairs your narration with scenes, captions, and a presenter through its text to video engine, so one Urdu script becomes a publish-ready MP4 in HD or 4K instead of audio you have to edit.
Translate videos to and from Urdu
Existing English or Hindi content converts too. HeyGen video translation dubs footage into Urdu with cloned voices and matched lip movement, and works in reverse for other markets, so one recording becomes localized versions for Pakistan, India, and diaspora viewers abroad.
Clone your voice for Urdu narration
Record a short sample and AI voice cloning builds a synthetic version of your own voice that can read Urdu scripts. Creators keep a consistent on-air identity across every upload without re-recording, and updates mean editing text, not booking another session.
Urdu voice generation use cases, from YouTube to lessons
Urdu text to speech for YouTube
Hiring Urdu voice talent for every upload is slow and costly. Paste your script, pick a voice, generate narration, and publish consistent Urdu videos on schedule, from daily news recaps to long-running story channels.
Urdu audiobooks and story narration
Recording a full audiobook takes weeks of studio time. Generate expressive Urdu narration chapter by chapter, then pair it with visuals through the audio to video converter for listenable, watchable releases.
E-learning and Urdu language lessons
Course teams rarely have native Urdu narrators on staff. Type lesson scripts, generate clear pronunciation with adjustable pacing, and give students in Pakistan and beyond audio that matches how the language is spoken.
Social clips with Urdu captions
Short-form viewers watch with sound off as often as on. Generate the Urdu voiceover, add synced text with the subtitle generator, and ship Reels and Shorts that work muted or aloud.
Product demos and launches in Urdu
Localizing a product walkthrough used to mean new shoots per market. Write the demo script once, generate Urdu narration over your screens and slides, and give Pakistani customers a launch video in their own language.
Dub your existing videos into Urdu
A back catalog in English is invisible to Urdu-speaking audiences. Upload finished videos and HeyGen re-voices them in Urdu with matched lip movement, reaching more than 200 million Urdu speakers with content you already own.
How to turn Urdu text into speech in four steps
Four steps take an Urdu script to finished narration in minutes, with a preview before anything renders.
Paste your Urdu script
Type or paste Urdu text in Nastaliq script. Long scripts are fine; scenes split automatically.
Choose an Urdu voice
Browse male and female Urdu options, play samples, and pick the tone that fits your audience.
Preview and fine-tune
Adjust speed, pitch, and emphasis, and add pauses so key phrases land the way you intend.
Generate and download
Render your narration or full video and download in HD or 4K, ready for any platform.
What is Urdu text to speech and how does the AI work?
Urdu text to speech is an online converter that turns written Urdu into natural spoken audio using AI voices trained on native speech. Paste a script and pick a voice, and the model reproduces Urdu pronunciation, stress, and rhythm in seconds.
Will the Urdu voices sound robotic or mispronounce words?
No. HeyGen's neural Urdu voices reproduce native stress and intonation rather than flat, word-by-word reading, and you are never stuck with one voice. Preview any line, and if a phrase lands wrong, adjust pacing or emphasis and regenerate in seconds.
Can I type Roman Urdu, or does the script need to be in Nastaliq?
Standard Urdu script gives the most accurate result. AI voices read text exactly as written, so Nastaliq input produces native pronunciation while Roman Urdu risks being read as Latin-script English. Transliterate Roman Urdu drafts before you generate.
Why choose HeyGen over other Urdu text to speech tools?
Most Urdu text to speech tools stop at an audio file. HeyGen turns the same script into a complete video with captions and visuals, translates it into 175+ languages, and runs on a platform 30M+ users have used to create 120M+ videos.
Does AI narration hold up for real education channels?
Yes. Educator Anton Voroniuk reached more than 1M students with HeyGen videos while saving 15.5 hours per week and cutting production costs 40x. The Anton Voroniuk customer story breaks down his workflow.
Is HeyGen's Urdu text to speech free, and what do paid plans add?
A free plan covers Urdu generation with a character cap per clip and a monthly minute quota. Paid plans start at $24 per month and raise both ceilings, with Enterprise supporting long-form course and audiobook workloads.
Can HeyGen also turn spoken Urdu back into written text?
Yes. Upload a video with Urdu audio and HeyGen generates subtitles or a translated voice track from it. The AI video translator accepts Urdu as a source language, so interviews and lectures become captioned or dubbed versions without manual transcription.
Are male and female Urdu AI voices both available?
Yes. HeyGen includes male and female Urdu AI voices among its 300+ options, so you choose the gender and delivery your project needs. Play the built-in samples to compare tone and pacing before committing a full script to one voice.
How long can a single Urdu narration or video run?
HeyGen generates up to 30 minutes of continuous talking-head video in a single pass, with the voice held consistent for the full duration. Complete Urdu lectures, courses, and long recitations are in scope without stitching clips.
Can I adjust speed, pitch, and tone of the Urdu voice?
Yes. Every line supports speed, pitch, and emotional tone controls, plus pauses and emphasis on chosen words. One Urdu script can read calm for a lesson or energetic for a promo, and on-screen speakers stay matched to the audio through AI lip sync.
Explore text to speech in more languages
Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.
Start Creating with HeyGen
Turn any Urdu script into natural voiceover and a finished video with AI.