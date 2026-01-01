Greek Text to Speech
Greek text to speech in HeyGen turns any script into natural Greek audio and a finished video, no microphone, studio, or editing required. Test Greek voiceovers free before committing to a plan.
Greek text to speech features
Natural male and female Greek AI voices
Pick from HeyGen's 300+ voices in the AI voice generator, including natural Greek options across ages and speaking styles. Preview each voice on your own script, then adjust pacing, tone, and emotion in the text-based editor before you generate the final cut.
Accurate Greek pronunciation and stress
HeyGen voices read Modern Greek with natural stress and intonation, following the written accent that guides every multisyllable word. If a name or loanword needs adjusting, edit the script in place and regenerate that one line, leaving the rest of the take untouched.
Clone your voice to speak fluent Greek
Record a short voice sample and AI voice cloning builds a synthetic double that can narrate Greek scripts. Your channel, product, or classroom keeps one consistent voice across every market and language you publish in, release after release.
Greek voiceover to finished, branded video
Most Greek TTS tools stop at an MP3. HeyGen pairs the voiceover with scenes, captions, branding, and a presenter, then renders a share-ready MP4 in HD or 4K. Script goes in, a publishable Greek video comes out, all inside one text-based editor.
Greek video translation across 175+ languages
Translate finished videos from Greek into 175+ languages and dialects, or bring existing content into Greek, through the AI video translator. Lip movements re-sync to the new audio and the original speaker's tone carries over, so localized versions still feel native.
Use cases for Greek AI voices
Greek e-learning and training narration
Course narration in Greek used to demand a new session for every update, which stalls learners too. Paste each lesson script, generate consistent narration, and refresh modules by editing text whenever material changes.
Greek social media and YouTube clips
Daily posting stalls when every clip needs a recording session. Turn captions and scripts into narrated Greek clips with text to video, sized for Reels, TikTok, and YouTube in one pass.
Greek marketing and promo videos
Hiring Greek voice talent for each campaign adds cost and days of turnaround. Generate on-brand Greek narration for product promos and ads in minutes, then reuse the same voice across every asset.
Greek audiobooks and podcast episodes
Narrating a full audiobook in Greek takes weeks of booth time. Generate chapter narration straight from manuscript text, keep one voice across the series, and repurpose episodes into video with the same script.
Accessible Greek audio for every reader
Greek readers with visual impairments or dyslexia get locked out of text-only pages. Give articles, guides, and documentation a spoken Greek version so every visitor can listen instead of reading.
Localize finished videos into or out of Greek
Standalone Greek TTS can't touch a finished video. Feed HeyGen existing footage and it re-voices the audio and applies AI lip sync, so one master video serves Greek and global audiences alike.
How Greek text to speech works in HeyGen
Go from Greek script to finished voiceover and video in four steps, with the first result ready in minutes.
Paste your Greek script
Type or paste Modern Greek text into the editor. Long scripts split into scenes automatically.
Choose a Greek voice
Browse the Greek section of the voice library and preview candidates on your actual script.
Fine-tune the delivery
Adjust pacing, tone, and emphasis in the text editor, or swap in your cloned voice.
Generate and publish
Render the video, export as MP4 in HD or 4K, and share it to any channel or platform.
What is Greek text to speech and how does it work?
Greek text to speech converts written Greek into natural spoken audio with AI voices. In HeyGen, the same engine behind the AI video generator reads your script aloud, then builds visuals around it, so one input produces both the audio track and the finished video.
Do AI voices get Greek pronunciation and stress right?
Yes. HeyGen's Greek voices follow the written accent that marks stress and read digraphs like ου and αι as single sounds, so output sounds native rather than letter by letter. If a proper noun trips the engine, respell it phonetically in the script and rerun that line.
How do I turn a Greek script into a finished video?
Paste the script, pick a Greek voice, and generate. HeyGen splits the text into scenes, adds the narration, then renders an MP4 you can brand, caption, and publish from the same screen, so the voiceover and the video ship together instead of moving through separate tools.
Can I use it for Ancient Greek or only Modern Greek?
HeyGen's Greek voices target Modern Greek in monotonic spelling. Classical polytonic passages sit outside that spec, so for Homer or scripture excerpts, transcribe the text into modern monotonic form first, then generate, which yields far more reliable pronunciation.
Can I choose between male and female Greek AI voices?
Yes. HeyGen's voice library holds 300+ male and female options, and Greek sits among its supported languages. Preview candidates on your own text before deciding, then keep the chosen voice consistent across every episode, module, or campaign you publish.
Can I clone my own voice and have it narrate in Greek?
Yes. Record a short sample and the resulting clone can read Greek scripts while sounding like you. Creators use this to open new language markets without changing the on-air identity their subscribers signed up for in the first place.
Can I translate an English video into Greek and keep my voice?
Yes. Video translation re-voices your footage in natural Greek while preserving your original tone through voice cloning, and lip movements re-sync to the new audio, so the result reads as filmed in Greek rather than dubbed over after the fact.
Can I turn Greek narration I already recorded into a video?
Yes. Upload the recording and the audio to video converter turns your Greek track into a finished video with visuals and captions. It suits podcasters and teachers with Greek audio archives who want watchable versions for YouTube or social feeds.
How long can a single Greek voiceover or video run?
A single pass generates up to 30 minutes of continuous talking-head video, with voice and likeness held steady for the full duration. That covers complete Greek lectures, courses, and onboarding modules without stitching shorter clips together in an editor.
Does AI narration save meaningful time compared to recording?
Yes, measurably. Educator Anton Voroniuk saves 15.5 hours per week producing narrated content with HeyGen, at 40x lower production cost, and has reached over 1M students. The full workflow is documented in the Anton Voroniuk story.
Why use HeyGen instead of a Greek MP3 voice generator?
Audio-only tools hand you a file that still needs an editor and a timeline. HeyGen produces the Greek narration, the finished video, and lip-synced localized versions from one script, so publishing to every channel and market starts where an MP3 generator stops.
How much does Greek text to speech cost in HeyGen?
HeyGen's free plan covers testing Greek voices and generating videos at no cost, and paid plans start at $24 per month for creators who publish regularly. No credit card is needed to start, so you can hear the Greek output on your own script before paying anything.
Explore text to speech in more languages
Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.
Start Creating with HeyGen
Turn any Greek script into natural speech and video with AI.