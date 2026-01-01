Text to Speech Kid Voice
Create a text to speech kid voice for stories, lessons, and channels in seconds. Type a script, pick a kid voice, and get natural narration or a finished video. No recording, no editing software.
Text to speech kid voice features that beat audio-only tools
Kid Voice Options for Every Project
Browse 300+ voices in HeyGen's AI voice generator and filter by age, emotion, and style to find a bright, young-sounding read for your script. Preview options side by side, then lock the one that fits your character, lesson, or story before generating.
Direct Tone, Pacing, and Emotion
Shape the delivery line by line. Adjust speed, pauses, pronunciation, and emotional style from the text editor until the kid voice text to speech read matches your character, from a calm bedtime narrator to an excited cartoon sidekick, so each line lands as written.
Kids Content in 175+ Languages
Record once and go global. HeyGen's AI video translator regenerates your narration in 175+ languages and dialects with cloned voice character and matched lip sync, so a story or lesson made for one market reaches young audiences everywhere in the same afternoon.
Custom Voice Design and Cloning
Generate a new AI voice from a plain description or clone a voice you have permission to use, then apply it across every video. Both paths run on consent-based policies with human moderation, which matters when your audience is children and their parents.
Kid Voice Audio to Finished Video
Other tools stop at an MP3. Pair your kid voice with scenes, captions, music, and visuals through text to video, and a pasted script becomes a share-ready storybook clip or lesson in minutes instead of an audio file waiting on an editor.
Kid voice text to speech use cases across kids' media
Kids' YouTube Channel Narration
Hiring child voice actors for every upload is slow and expensive. Generate consistent kid voice narration for each script, drop it into your edit or render the full video, and publish the same day.
Bedtime Stories and Audiobooks
Children's audiobook narration usually means studio time. Paste a picture-book chapter, or draft one with the video script generator, and get warm, soothing narration ready for a parent channel or podcast.
E-Learning Made for Young Learners
Adult narrators lose young learners fast. Friendly, age-matched child voice text to speech keeps lessons, quizzes, and language apps engaging, and updating a module means editing the script rather than rebooking a session.
Cartoon and Game Character Voices
Casting a child actor for one animated sidekick or game NPC rarely pencils out. Type the dialogue, pick a playful young voice, adjust the energy, and export lines ready for your engine or timeline.
Read-Along and Accessible Content
Young readers with dyslexia or visual impairments follow better when a peer-like voice reads aloud. Pair narration with the subtitle generator so every word appears on screen as it is spoken.
Multilingual Kids Content at Scale
Localizing children's content once meant re-recording in every market. Translate a finished story or lesson into 175+ languages with the original voice character intact, a reach no kid voice generator limited to audio can match.
How to create a kid voice from text in four steps
Turn a script into kid voice narration in four steps, from pasted text to a downloadable audio track or finished video.
Paste Your Kids' Script
Type or paste your story, lesson, or dialogue into the editor. Long scripts split into scenes.
Pick a Young AI Voice
Filter the voice library by age, emotion, and style, then preview reads until one fits.
Fine-Tune the Delivery
Tune the pacing, pauses, and emotional read of each line until the whole script sounds right.
Export Audio or Video
Download the narration, or render a full video with visuals and captions and share it anywhere.
What is a text to speech kid voice and how does it work?
A text to speech kid voice is AI-generated speech with the pitch, pacing, and energy of a young speaker. An AI child voice generator reads your typed script back as natural audio for stories, lessons, games, and videos, with no microphone or child performer involved.
Will the kid voice sound robotic in longer stories?
No. HeyGen's voices hold their quality across long scripts, so a ten minute story sounds as steady as a ten second clip. Emotional controls let you soften delivery for bedtime pacing or brighten it for adventure scenes without switching voices.
How do I turn a kids' story script into a narrated video?
Paste the story into HeyGen, pick a young voice, and generate. The script splits into scenes automatically, and the AI video generator adds visuals, music, and captions, so a bedtime tale or classroom lesson goes from pasted text to a finished, watchable video in one sitting.
Why choose HeyGen over other kid voice generators?
Most kid voice tools deliver an MP3 and stop. HeyGen turns the same script into a finished video with scenes, captions, and a cloned or custom voice, all in one platform, so you publish complete kids' content instead of raw audio waiting on an editor.
Can one creator produce kids' educational content at scale?
Yes, one person can run a full kids' education channel. Creator Anton Voroniuk saved 15.5 hours per week and reached 1M+ students with HeyGen, at production costs 40x lower than filming. The Anton Voroniuk story breaks down the exact workflow behind those numbers.
Is there a free text to speech kid voice plan on HeyGen?
Yes. The free tier lets you generate voice and video without a credit card, and paid plans start at $24 per month for creators publishing regularly. Pricing scales with usage rather than with studio hours or per-recording actor fees.
Can I use an AI kid voice for cartoon characters and games?
Yes. Generate dialogue for animated sidekicks, game NPCs, and app tutorial prompts, tuning energy and emotion line by line until each character sounds distinct. Export clean audio for your engine or editing timeline, and swap voices per character inside the same script.
Is it safe and ethical to use an AI-generated child voice?
Yes. Every voice is AI-generated, so no child performers are recorded, and HeyGen backs that with consent requirements, human review, and a policy that customer data never trains models. That framework matters when your audience includes children and parents.
Can I create a custom young voice for my characters?
Yes. Describe the voice you want in plain text and HeyGen generates a matching custom voice, or use AI voice cloning with a recording you have permission to use. Either option stays consistent across every episode, lesson, or video you produce.
Explore text to speech in more languages
Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.
Start Creating with HeyGen
Turn any kids' script into a natural kid voice and video with AI.