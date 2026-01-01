Text to Speech Hindi
Text to speech Hindi that sounds like a person, not a robot. HeyGen turns your Hindi script into natural speech and a finished video, with no mic, no camera, and no editing software.
Text to speech Hindi features
Natural Hindi Text to Speech Voices
Choose from 300+ voices across 175+ languages and dialects, including natural male and female Hindi options. The voices read Devanagari script with clear pronunciation using the AI voice generator, so long words like व्यावसायिक sound the way a native speaker says them, not spelled out letter by letter.
Hindi Voice Cloning in Your Own Tone
Record a short sample and use AI voice cloning to narrate every Hindi script in your own voice. Creators keep one recognizable sound across hundreds of videos, and teams hold a founder's or trainer's voice consistent without booking studio sessions or re-recording anything.
Hindi Speech Matched to On-Screen Lips
Free TTS tools hand you an audio file and leave the visuals to you. HeyGen pairs your Hindi narration with AI lip sync at the phoneme level, so a presenter on screen speaks your script with mouth movements that match every word.
Control Tone, Pacing, and Emotion
Edit your Hindi voiceover the way you edit a document. The text-based editor in AI Studio gives you control over tone, delivery, and emotion per scene, so a calm training module and a high-energy promo can come from the same script and voice.
Turn Hindi Text into Full Videos
Most Hindi TTS sites stop at an MP3. Type a script into the text to video workflow and HeyGen writes the scenes, adds visuals and captions, and renders a share-ready MP4 in HD or 4K, finished in minutes instead of a week.
Hindi text to speech use cases
Hindi Text to Speech for YouTube
Recording your own voice means retakes, mic noise, and hours lost. Paste the script instead, generate the Hindi voice over, and publish YouTube videos and Shorts on a daily schedule.
E-Learning and Courses in Hindi
Hiring narrators for every lesson slows courses down. An AI narrator reads each Hindi module in a consistent voice, and updating a lesson means editing text, not rebooking a studio.
Hindi Ads, Promo Videos, and Reels
Agency voice talent can cost thousands of rupees per minute. Generate Hindi ad reads in different tones and test several campaign variations against each other before committing ad budget to any of them.
Kahani and Story Narration Videos
Story channels need expressive narration at volume. Generate kahani voiceovers from text, or run an existing recording through the audio to video converter to turn finished audio into publishable story videos.
Employee Training in Hindi at Scale
Training a Hindi-speaking workforce used to mean film crews for every update. Write the training module once, generate it on demand, and regenerate it whenever a policy or product changes.
Localize Global Videos into Hindi
English content misses most of India's audience. The AI video translator converts existing videos into Hindi with cloned voices and matched lip movement, opening more than 600 million potential viewers overnight.
How Hindi text to voice works in four steps
Go from Hindi script to finished, narrated video in four steps. No studio booking, no software to install. Most renders finish in minutes.
Paste your Hindi script
Type or paste Devanagari text into AI Studio, or write your script in the editor scene by scene.
Pick a Hindi AI voice
Preview male and female Hindi voices, or apply your own cloned voice to read the script.
Set the look and pacing
Adjust tone and delivery per scene, then add captions, backgrounds, and brand elements.
Generate and export in HD
Render the final video and download it as MP4 in HD or 4K, ready for any platform.
What is text to speech Hindi and how does it work?
Text to speech Hindi converts written Hindi into natural spoken audio with an AI voice generator. On HeyGen, the same script also drives a finished video: narration, on-screen visuals, and captions are generated together in a single pass, so one text input produces a complete asset.
Will the Hindi voice sound robotic or mispronounce Devanagari words?
No. The Hindi voices are built for natural rhythm and intonation rather than word-by-word reading. Preview any voice on your own script before rendering, then adjust tone, delivery, and emotion in the editor until the read matches how a native speaker would deliver the line.
How do I turn a Hindi script into a finished video, not only audio?
Paste the script into AI Studio, choose a Hindi voice, and generate. HeyGen writes the scenes, syncs the narration to on-screen visuals, and exports an MP4. Drafts stay editable after rendering, so revising one line of Hindi means one more render, not a full re-record.
Why choose HeyGen over free Hindi TTS tools for video content?
Because audio is only half the job. A bare TTS track still needs editing, visuals, and captions before it can publish. HeyGen delivers the finished asset with narration, lip-synced presenter, and captions in one render, and holds 23 #1 rankings in G2's Summer 2026 reports.
Do AI Hindi voiceovers work for real education channels and courses?
They do at serious scale. Educator Anton Voroniuk produces courses with HeyGen at 40x lower cost, saving 15.5 hours per week while reaching more than 1M students, and the full numbers are documented in his customer story.
How much does Hindi text to speech video cost on HeyGen?
You can start free with no credit card, and paid plans begin at $24 per month, a fraction of the per-minute rates Hindi voice talent charges for each script. Every plan includes the voice library, the text-based editor, and full video export, so nothing essential sits behind an upsell.
Can I download my Hindi voiceover, and what formats are supported?
Finished videos export as MP4 in HD or 4K, plus subtitle files for captions. Because the output is a complete video rather than a bare audio track, there is no second tool to open afterward: the file is ready to upload to YouTube, an LMS, or a social feed the moment rendering finishes.
Does the tool read Hindi script written in Devanagari?
Yes. Paste Devanagari text directly and the voice reads it natively as one of 175+ supported languages and dialects. The same script can also be generated in another supported language later, which means one piece of writing can serve several audiences without hiring a new narrator.
Are both male and female Hindi AI voices available?
Both are in the library of 300+ voices, with multiple male and female Hindi options to audition. Preview each one on your own script rather than a stock sample, then keep your pick as the default narrator so every video on a channel or brand account sounds like the same person.
Can I add Hindi subtitles or captions to the video automatically?
Captions are generated automatically with every video, and the subtitle generator lets you style and time them precisely. That matters for accessibility and for sound-off viewing, which is how most social feeds play video by default.
How do I make an existing English video speak Hindi instead?
Run it through video translation. HeyGen re-voices the footage in Hindi with a cloned version of the original speaker's voice and matches lip movement to the new language, so the result looks filmed in Hindi rather than dubbed over, and the speaker's identity carries across.
How long can a Hindi narration or video run in one generation?
A single pass generates up to 30 minutes of continuous talking-head video with voice and likeness held steady for the full duration. That covers a complete course lesson, an audiobook chapter, or a webinar recording without stitching shorter clips together in an editor.
Explore text to speech in more languages
Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.
Start Creating with HeyGen
Turn any Hindi script into natural speech and video with AI.