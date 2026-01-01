Irish Text to Speech
Turn any script into Irish text to speech in minutes. Pick a Gaeilge or Irish accent voice, tune the delivery, and export audio or finished video for lessons, ads, and training, no recording needed.
Irish Text to Speech Features
Gaeilge and Irish Accent English Voices
HeyGen covers both meanings of Irish text to speech on one platform: Irish (Ireland) sits on the supported voice list for Gaeilge scripts, and English (Ireland) is a supported translation output, so Irish-language text and Irish-accented English narration come from the same editor.
Preview 300+ AI Voices in 175+ Languages
Browse 300+ voices in the AI voice generator, spanning 175+ languages and dialects with male and female options per language. Preview each one against your script, shortlist the closest match, and keep the same narrator across every episode, module, or campaign.
Clone Your Own Irish-Accented Voice
Record a 30-second sample and HeyGen builds an instant voice clone that keeps your accent, rhythm, and tone. A Donegal, Dublin, or Cork speaker gets a narrator with their exact regional sound, ready to read any script without booking studio time.
Tone, Pacing, and Pronunciation Control
Shape the read line by line. Adjust speed, pitch, and emotional tone, add pauses where a narrator would breathe, and tune pronunciation for tricky words so Gaeilge names like Siobhán or Caoimhe come out the way you intend, on every take.
Download the Audio or Build the Video
Export a clean audio file for podcasts and e-learning platforms, or keep going: the same script flows into text to video, pairing your Irish narration with a presenter, captions, and branding. Competing tools stop at an MP3; HeyGen delivers the whole production.
Irish AI Voice Use Cases
E-Learning and Training Narration
Recording course narration means retakes and studio scheduling. Paste your module script, generate the voice-over, and drop it into a training video that updates whenever the content changes.
Gaeilge Learning and Pronunciation
Learners rarely hear enough spoken Gaeilge between classes. Paste vocabulary lists or Duolingo sentences, slow the playback, and drill Irish pronunciation one broad or slender consonant at a time.
Irish Accent Voice-Overs for Marketing
Generic English voice-overs read as outsider content in Ireland. Narrate ads and product clips with an Irish accent voice instead, and the message lands with the warmth local viewers expect.
Audiobooks and Irish Storytelling
Hiring narrators for Irish-language fiction or folklore is slow and costly. Generate chapter narration in a consistent voice, then run it through audio to video when a listening version needs visuals.
Accessible Content for Every Reader
Text-only pages exclude people with visual impairments or reading difficulties. Convert articles, guides, and announcements into spoken Irish or Irish-accented English so the same content reaches listeners as clearly as readers.
Localized Video in Irish English
Reshooting campaigns for the Irish market rarely fits a budget. Run existing footage through the AI video translator and publish an English (Ireland) version with matched lip movement, no new shoot required.
How to Convert Text to Speech in Irish
Go from written script to spoken Irish in four short steps, with a preview at each stage before you export.
Paste your Irish script
Type or paste Gaeilge or English text into the editor. Fadas and accents carry through as written.
Choose your Irish voice
Pick from Irish (Ireland) voices or your own cloned voice, then preview the read on your text.
Tune pace and delivery
Set speed, pitch, pauses, and pronunciation, then replay the preview until the read sounds right.
Download your narration
Save the finished read as an audio file, or generate a complete video with captions and branding.
What is Irish text to speech and how does it work?
Irish text to speech is AI software that reads written text aloud, either in Gaeilge or in English with an Irish accent. You paste a script, choose a voice, and the engine generates natural narration you can replay, refine, download as audio, or build into a full video.
What's the difference between Gaeilge voices and Irish accent voices?
Gaeilge voices read the Irish language itself, a Celtic language with its own grammar and sound system. Irish accent voices read English with Hiberno-English pronunciation. Searches for Irish text to speech mean either one, and HeyGen handles both from the same editor.
Can AI voices handle fadas and Gaeilge spelling correctly?
Yes, when the marks are in your text. Fadas, séimhiú, and urú all shape Gaeilge pronunciation, so keep them as written and the voice reads them accordingly. For edge cases like rare place names, HeyGen's pronunciation tuning lets you set exactly how a word should sound.
How do I turn an Irish script into a narrated video?
Paste the script, select an Irish voice, and generate. HeyGen produces the narration and builds the video around it in one workspace, so you add a presenter, captions, music, and your branding in the same editor and export a share-ready MP4 instead of stitching tools together.
Why choose HeyGen over other Irish text to speech tools?
Most Irish TTS tools stop at an audio file. HeyGen pairs 300+ voices with AI voice cloning, video creation, and translation in one editor, so the same script becomes narration, a presenter-led video, or a localized campaign without changing tools.
Can I hear Irish names like Siobhán or Aoife pronounced?
Yes. Type the name into a Gaeilge voice and play it back, a quick fix for wedding speeches, genealogy research, and podcast hosts introducing Irish guests. Slow the playback to catch each sound, and set a custom pronunciation if a rare spelling needs it.
How much time does AI voice-over save compared to recording?
Advantive cut voice-over production from days to 2-3 hours with HeyGen, alongside a 50% reduction in content creation time. The full numbers are in the Advantive customer story if you want to benchmark your own recording workflow.
Does Irish text to speech translate English into Gaeilge?
No. Text to speech reads the text you give it; it does not translate. Write or source your Gaeilge first, then paste it in to hear the pronunciation. If you need English footage converted for the Irish market, HeyGen's video translation handles that as a separate step.
Can I narrate in my own voice instead of a stock Irish voice?
Yes. Voice cloning preserves accent, dialect, and speech rhythm, so your regional Irish sound survives the clone intact. An instant clone is ready in minutes from a short recording, and a professional clone trained on a few minutes of audio raises fidelity for long projects.
Is HeyGen's Irish text to speech free, and can I use it commercially?
A free plan lets you generate Irish voice clips with a character cap per clip and a monthly quota, so you can test voices before paying. Paid plans start at $24 per month with more credits and longer exports, built for ads, courses, and client work.
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Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.
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