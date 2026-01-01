Thai Text to Speech
Convert Thai text to speech and get a finished video in the same pass. Type a script, pick a natural Thai voice, and publish without cameras, studios, or editing software, for channels, courses, and campaigns.
Thai text to speech features that keep tones accurate
Thai text to speech with tone accuracy
Type a script and generate natural Thai speech from HeyGen's library of 300+ voices. Pick male or female Thai options in the AI voice generator, preview each read before you commit, and regenerate until the tone and rhythm sound native.
Control tone and pacing from the script
Thai is a tonal language where pitch changes meaning, so delivery matters. Edit tone, pacing, and emotion directly in AI Studio's text-based editor: adjust a line, regenerate the read, and keep every take consistent without re-recording a single line or hiring Thai voice talent.
Clone your voice for Thai narration
Record a short sample and use AI voice cloning to build a voice that stays yours across every project. One clone narrates your Thai scripts and your English ones, keeping brand delivery consistent across markets without booking recording studio sessions.
Thai speech synced to a video presenter
Audio files are only half the job when the destination is video, and no Thai TTS download fixes that. Paste a Thai script and generate a presenter speaking it with phoneme-level AI lip sync, in HD or 4K, from one workflow.
Translate videos to and from Thai
One Thai video becomes a global asset. Run finished content through the AI video translator to dub it into 175+ languages with lip sync and cloned voices, or bring English material into Thai for the Thailand market in a single afternoon.
Thai AI voice use cases that replace recording sessions
Thai voiceovers for YouTube and TikTok
Recording voiceovers for every upload slows channels down. Paste your script, generate a Thai voice track or an on-camera presenter, and keep daily shorts and long-form uploads shipping on schedule.
Thai text to speech for online courses
Course creators lose days re-recording lessons after each update. Generate Thai narration from the lesson script instead, then edit the text and regenerate whenever the material changes, keeping modules current overnight.
Training videos for Thai-speaking teams
Live trainers can't reach every shift or site. Produce training videos in Thai from written SOPs, deliver identical instruction across locations, and update a module by editing its script, not reshooting.
Thai ad and marketing voiceovers
Agency voiceover sessions add cost and days to every campaign. Write the ad copy, generate polished Thai reads in minutes, and test multiple voices per creative before spending on media.
Product explainers with Thai audio
Walkthroughs recorded by whoever is available sound inconsistent. Script the flow once, generate a product demo video narrated in Thai, and give prospects and support teams one clear, repeatable explanation.
Localize global content into Thai
Thailand audiences skip content that reads translated. Localize an existing video into Thai so the speaker looks and sounds native, or start fresh from a Thai script and build new.
How to turn Thai text into natural speech in four steps
Go from Thai script to finished audio and video in four steps, with no recording gear or editing timeline.
Paste your Thai script
Type or paste Thai text into AI Studio. The editor reads Thai script natively, no prep needed.
Choose your Thai voice
Preview male and female Thai voices, or use a cloned voice, and pick the delivery that fits.
Preview and adjust delivery
Fine-tune pacing, tone, and pauses in the text editor, then regenerate any line you change.
Generate and download
Render the final audio and video, then export in HD or 4K and publish to any channel.
What is AI Thai text to speech and how does it work?
AI Thai text to speech converts written Thai into natural spoken audio using neural voices trained on native speech. You type or paste a script, choose a voice, and the engine resolves tones, word breaks, and pacing to produce a human-sounding read.
Does HeyGen support Thai for text to speech and video?
Yes. Thai is among the 175+ languages and dialects HeyGen supports for voices, lip-synced presenters, and video translation. You can write in Thai script directly, generate narration or a full video, and export a finished file ready to publish.
How accurate are the five Thai tones in AI speech?
HeyGen's Thai voices carry all five tones, mid, low, falling, high, and rising, so words keep their meaning. Tone is meaning in Thai: the same syllable at a different pitch is a different word. Preview any line and regenerate a read that misses.
How do I turn a Thai script into a narrated video?
Paste the script into HeyGen's text to video workflow, pick a presenter and a Thai voice, and generate. The platform matches lip movement to the audio and outputs a finished MP4, so one script produces the voiceover and the visuals together.
Why choose HeyGen over other Thai text to speech tools?
Most Thai TTS tools stop at an MP3. HeyGen produces the speech plus the video around it, with a lip-synced presenter, automatic captions, and one-click translation, so the same script ships as a finished asset instead of a raw voice track.
Does AI-generated Thai narration produce real results?
Educator Anton Voroniuk saves 15.5 hours per week and reached 1M+ students with AI-generated video lessons at 40x lower production cost than filming. Read the Anton Voroniuk story for the full numbers behind replacing recording sessions.
Is Thai text to speech free on HeyGen and what does it cost?
You can start free, no credit card required. HeyGen's pricing runs from a free tier to creator plans starting at $24 per month to custom enterprise agreements, so Thai voice and video projects scale from single clips to full production pipelines.
Can I choose male and female Thai voices and accents?
Yes. HeyGen's library includes male and female Thai voices, and you can preview each one on your own script before choosing. Voice fit differs by format: course narration, ads, and product demos each read best with a different delivery.
How does AI handle Thai script, numbers, and particles?
Neural engines segment Thai's unspaced script into words, then assign each syllable its tone from tone marks and consonant class. Thai numerals read the spoken way, and polite particles like khrap and kha keep their natural place, so unformatted text still sounds native.
Can HeyGen add Thai subtitles and captions automatically?
Yes, captions are generated automatically from your script or audio. The subtitle generator produces synced Thai subtitles you can style and export, which helps sound-off viewers on social feeds and improves accessibility for every audience.
Can I publish Thai videos directly to YouTube and LinkedIn?
Yes. Export finished MP4s for YouTube, TikTok, or any channel, and publish to LinkedIn natively from HeyGen without downloading and re-uploading. Vertical and horizontal formats cover Shorts, Reels, and standard uploads.
Can I create long Thai narrations for courses in one pass?
Yes. HeyGen generates up to 30 minutes of continuous talking-head video in a single pass, holding the same voice and likeness throughout, so a full Thai lesson or onboarding module renders without stitching clips together.
Explore text to speech in more languages
Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.
Start Creating with HeyGen
Turn any Thai script into natural speech and video with AI.