Cantonese Text to Speech
Turn any script into Cantonese text to speech and finished video in minutes. Choose a Cantonese text to speech voice from 300+ options, add a lip-synced presenter, and publish without cameras, mics, or editing software.
Cantonese text to speech features that go beyond audio
Natural Cantonese text to speech voices
Type a script and generate speech with the six tones Cantonese depends on. HeyGen's AI voice generator includes 300+ voices across 175+ languages and dialects, with native options for Hong Kong, Macau, and Guangdong audiences and previews for every voice before you render.
Clone your own Cantonese voice
Record a short sample and HeyGen builds a model that delivers Cantonese in your own voice. Keep one consistent sound across every lesson, ad, or update instead of rebooking talent for each new script, and reuse the voice in any project.
Lip-synced Cantonese video output
Pair your Cantonese narration with an on-screen presenter using AI lip sync that matches mouth movement to every syllable, so social clips, product demos, and course videos look filmed rather than dubbed. Phoneme-level accuracy keeps each tonal syllable aligned with the lips on screen.
Delivery control down to the line
Adjust the read from the text editor the way you would edit a document. Set a measured tone for corporate narration or a bright, fast pace for social content, then regenerate any line until the Cantonese phrasing lands the way a native listener expects.
One script, every format you publish
Generate once and export everywhere. Download the finished Cantonese voiceover as an audio file, or render MP4 video in HD and 4K with auto-generated captions, then push the result straight into translation for additional regional markets without leaving the platform.
Cantonese AI voice use cases for content teams
Cantonese e-learning without reshoots
Recording course narration in Cantonese means studio time for every update. Generate lessons from a script instead, regenerate any module when content changes, and keep the same voice across an entire curriculum.
Cantonese text to speech for learners
Learners need clear, correctly toned Cantonese audio, and finding recordings for specific phrases is slow. Paste any sentence, generate a native-sounding read in seconds, and build listening practice around real conversational text.
Hong Kong social video without crews
Producing localized ads for Hong Kong audiences traditionally requires local crews. Write the script, run it through text to video, and publish Cantonese promos, reels, and product clips without a shoot.
Training localized for Cantonese teams
Global companies often train Cantonese-speaking staff with English materials. Translate existing videos while keeping the original speaker's voice, so teams in Hong Kong learn in the language they think in.
Cantonese audiobooks in one pass
Narrating a Cantonese audiobook chapter by chapter takes weeks of sessions. HeyGen generates up to 30 minutes of continuous narrated video in a single pass, holding the same voice from first line to last.
Accessible audio for every reader
Text-only content leaves out low-vision users and anyone who absorbs spoken Cantonese more easily than written Chinese. Convert articles to audio, and add captions with the subtitle generator so no one is left out.
How to convert Cantonese text to speech in HeyGen
Go from script to finished Cantonese speech in four steps. Most projects render in minutes, ready to publish.
Paste your Cantonese script
Type or paste your text into the editor, or have HeyGen draft the script from a short prompt.
Pick a native Cantonese voice
Browse Cantonese voices by gender, age, and style, preview each read, and pick the best fit.
Fine-tune the delivery
Adjust tone, pacing, and emotion line by line until the phrasing sounds natural.
Generate and publish
Render the audio or video, download your file, or translate it for more markets.
What is Cantonese text to speech and how does it work?
Cantonese text to speech converts written text into spoken Cantonese audio using AI voice models trained on native speech. HeyGen generates the voiceover from your script in seconds and can pair it with a lip-synced video presenter in the same pass.
Will the AI voice get Cantonese tones and phrasing right?
Yes. HeyGen's voices reproduce Cantonese tonal contours at the phoneme level, so meaning-changing tones stay accurate. Preview any line before rendering and adjust colloquial wording or delivery until it reads the way a Hong Kong listener expects.
How do I turn an English script into Cantonese speech?
Paste the English script and translate it inside HeyGen, or run an existing recording through the AI video translator to convert it while keeping your original voice. The engine is context-aware, so phrasing adapts to natural Cantonese rather than word-for-word output.
Why use HeyGen instead of other Cantonese TTS generators?
Most Cantonese TTS tools stop at an audio file. HeyGen produces the finished asset around the voice: a lip-synced presenter, captions, HD or 4K export, and one-step translation for every additional market you serve, all from the same script.
Can AI narration replace hiring Cantonese voice talent?
For most content, yes. Educator Anton Voroniuk produces courses with HeyGen at 40x lower production cost and has reached 1M+ students with the same workflow. His customer story breaks down the exact setup.
Can I try Cantonese text to speech on HeyGen for free?
Yes. The free plan lets you generate Cantonese speech and video without a credit card, and creator plans start at $24 per month when you need higher volume.
Can I publish Cantonese AI voiceovers on YouTube and social media?
Yes. Videos and voiceovers you generate are ready for YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn, and HeyGen publishes natively to LinkedIn without a download and re-upload step. Export MP4 in vertical or widescreen formats to match each platform.
How long can a generated Cantonese voiceover or video be?
A single pass generates up to 30 minutes of continuous video with the voice held steady for the full duration, 6x the previous industry ceiling. That covers full lectures, audiobook chapters, and complete training modules without stitching clips together.
Does HeyGen support Mandarin as well as Cantonese voices?
Yes. Both sit within HeyGen's 175+ languages and dialects, so you can produce a Cantonese version for Hong Kong and a Mandarin version for mainland or Taiwanese audiences from one script, using the same presenter and brand style.
Can the Cantonese voice sound like me or my brand presenter?
Yes. Use AI voice cloning to build a model from a short recording, and every future Cantonese script renders in that voice. Teams keep one recognizable presenter across product updates, courses, and regional campaigns without re-recording.
Explore text to speech in more languages
Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.
Start Creating with HeyGen
Turn any Cantonese script into natural speech and video with AI.