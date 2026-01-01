French Text to Speech
Convert French text to speech with 300+ natural AI voices and get a finished video in minutes. The same French text to speech engine covers ads, lessons, and social clips, no cameras or editing required.
French text to speech features
French Text to Speech for Videos
Paste a French script and the AI voice generator reads it aloud in natural spoken French, matched to a finished, share-ready video. You control tone, pacing, and delivery from a text editor, so revisions take seconds instead of re-recording sessions.
Voices That Sound Genuinely French
Choose from 300+ voices across 175+ languages and dialects, with multiple French options spanning formal narration, conversational delivery, and commercial energy. Preview each voice on your own script first, so pronunciation, rhythm, and register match the audience you are writing for.
Clone Your Voice to Speak French
Record a short sample and AI voice cloning rebuilds your voice for French delivery, preserving your natural tone and personality. Founders, teachers, and creators can narrate French content personally without speaking the language fluently or booking studio time for every update.
French Dubbing With Accurate Lip Sync
Upload an existing video and HeyGen translates the speech into French with the original voice preserved and lip movements matched to the new audio via AI lip sync. Choose full lip-synced translation or faster audio-only dubbing, then publish a single finished video across every Francophone market.
French Captions and Clean Exports
Auto-generate French captions with the subtitle generator for accessibility and social viewing, adjust styling to your brand, and export in HD or 4K MP4. Everything happens in one browser workspace, so script, audio, captions, and visuals stay in sync without juggling separate tools between steps.
French voiceover use cases
French Text to Speech Voiceovers
Hiring French voice talent takes days and budget for every revision. Write your script, pick a voice, and text to video turns it into narrated content ready for any channel within the hour.
Learning French With Spoken Text
Reading French silently hides how words connect in speech. Have any passage read out loud at natural pace, replay difficult sentences, and build listening practice around the exact text you are studying.
Dubbing Existing Videos Into French
Reshooting content for France or Quebec is rarely realistic. Upload the original, and AI lip sync matches mouth movements to the new French audio, so dubbed videos read as native recordings.
Marketing to Francophone Markets
French-speaking audiences span France, Canada, Belgium, Switzerland, and West Africa. Localize product videos and ads with French narration once, then reuse the same approved script for every new campaign and format.
Training Teams in French at Scale
Recording French training modules with crews stalls updates for weeks. Generate narrated lessons from scripts, edit the text when policies change, and regenerate the full module the same day, no reshoot required.
Accessible French Content for All
Text-only content excludes low-vision users and anyone listening on the go. Pair spoken French audio with captions from a synced subtitle generator so every viewer can read along, listen, or both.
How to turn French text into speech
Go from a French script to a finished, narrated video in four short steps, without leaving your browser tab.
Paste your French script
Type or paste any French text into the script editor, from a single line to a full lesson.
Choose your French voice
Preview French voices on your own words and pick the tone, gender, and style that fits.
Fine-tune the delivery
Adjust pacing and emphasis in the text editor, then add captions, music, or your branding.
Generate and publish
Render your video in HD or 4K MP4 and share it directly or download it for any platform.
What is French text to speech and how does it work on HeyGen?
French text to speech converts written French into natural spoken audio, then HeyGen builds a finished video around it. Paste your script, pick a voice, and the engine reads the French text out loud with human pacing, pronunciation, and rhythm, ready to publish.
Will the French voice sound robotic or carry an English accent?
No. HeyGen's French voices are built for natural pronunciation and rhythm rather than word-by-word reading, so they avoid the flat, English-accented delivery common in basic readers. Preview any voice on your exact script before generating and hear the finished delivery first.
How do I add a French voiceover to a video I already recorded?
Upload the video and translate it instead of rebuilding it. HeyGen clones the original speaker's voice, generates the French audio, and syncs the lips to match, so the finished cut looks recorded in French rather than dubbed over the original footage.
Why choose HeyGen over other French text to speech tools?
Most French TTS tools stop at an audio download. HeyGen generates the voice and the finished video in one pass, adds captions, and can translate that video for every other market you serve, so a single French script becomes a complete production pipeline.
Does AI-generated French speech hold up for business content?
Yes. Wurth Group produced a 65-minute presentation in 8 languages in 4 days and cut translation costs by 80% with HeyGen. The full numbers behind that multilingual rollout are documented in the Wurth Group customer story for verification.
How much does French text to speech cost on HeyGen?
You can start free with no credit card. Paid plans begin at $24 per month for creators who need more voices and video minutes, and custom enterprise plans add team workflows, brand controls, and volume pricing for larger French content programs.
Can I pick different French accents and regional voices?
Yes. French is part of HeyGen's 175+ languages and dialects, with multiple French voices across styles, ages, and registers. Preview each one on your own script to match the accent and tone your audience expects, from formal narration to casual social delivery.
Can I turn French text into a full video instead of an audio file?
Yes, video is the default output. HeyGen is a text-to-video engine, so a French script returns as a narrated video with visuals and captions included. When you want audio first, translation projects also support faster audio-only dubbing as an output option.
How long can a single French text to speech video run?
A single generation covers up to 30 minutes of continuous talking-head video, with the voice held steady for the full duration. Complete French lessons, webinars, and onboarding modules render in one pass instead of being stitched together from short clips.
Can I create French speech from a script written in English?
Yes. Write your script in English and the AI video translator converts both the words and the audio into French while keeping the original speaker's tone. It is the fastest route when your source content already exists in another language.
Explore text to speech in more languages
Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.
Start Creating with HeyGen
Turn any French script into natural speech and video with AI.