Chinese Text to Speech
Convert Chinese text to speech with natural Mandarin voices, no mic or studio required. Type a script, hear the Chinese speech in seconds, and publish narration or a finished video for lessons, ads, or training.
Chinese text to speech features for natural Mandarin audio
Native Mandarin AI voices in every style
Choose from 300+ voices across 175+ languages and dialects, including natural Mandarin options for narration, ads, and lessons. Preview each voice with your own script inside the AI voice generator, then keep the same voice across every project for a consistent sound.
Tone-accurate Chinese text to speech
Mandarin meaning changes with tone, and robotic readers get it wrong. HeyGen's AI voices deliver correct tone contours, natural rhythm, and clean pauses, so listeners hear speech that sounds recorded rather than generated. Adjust speed and delivery directly from the script until it lands.
Clone your voice to speak Mandarin
Record a short sample and HeyGen builds a voice that reads Chinese scripts in your own sound. Founders, teachers, and creators keep one recognizable voice across English and Mandarin content, so global audiences hear the same person in every market and channel.
Chinese voice over synced to video
Pair Chinese narration with an on-screen presenter whose mouth matches every syllable of Mandarin. HeyGen generates AI lip sync at the phoneme level, so Chinese voice over looks filmed rather than dubbed, ready for product demos, explainer videos, and company announcements.
Edit Chinese scripts like a document
Fix a line by retyping it. AI Studio treats your script as the source of truth, so changing one sentence regenerates the narration and the matching visuals without re-recording anything. Updates that once meant booking a studio session now take a single edit.
Use cases for Chinese AI voices across teams
Mandarin e-learning course narration
Recording course audio in Mandarin means studios, retakes, and voice talent. Paste your lesson script, pick a voice, and publish narrated modules the same day, then update them by editing text.
Chinese social media video clips
Short-form content for Chinese-speaking audiences stalls without a fluent speaker on camera. Turn captions and scripts into clips with text to video, narrated in Mandarin and sized for every platform.
Marketing for Chinese-speaking markets
Agencies quote weeks for a single Mandarin campaign spot. Generate product promos and ads with native-sounding Chinese narration in minutes, then test several voices and hooks without booking talent twice.
Training videos for Chinese teams
Written SOPs go unread by frontline teams. Convert instructions into narrated training clips, or run existing recordings through the audio to video converter to give Mandarin audio a visual format employees finish.
Chinese text to speech for learners
Learners need to hear correct tones, not guess them from characters. Generate clear Mandarin audio for vocabulary lists, dialogues, and reading passages, then replay tricky lines at the pace you set.
Localize existing videos into Chinese
A finished English video usually means re-shooting for the Chinese market. Run it through the AI video translator instead: 175+ languages with lip-synced dubbing that keeps the original speaker's voice and timing.
How to convert Chinese text to speech in four steps
Go from a Chinese script to finished audio and video in four steps, with nothing to install and nothing to record.
Paste your Chinese text
Type or paste simplified or traditional Chinese characters into HeyGen's script editor.
Pick a Mandarin voice
Browse natural Mandarin options and preview any voice reading your own lines first.
Fine-tune the delivery
Adjust pacing, pauses, and emphasis in the text-based editor until the read sounds right.
Generate and publish
Render the narration or a full video in minutes, then export in HD or 4K and share anywhere.
What is Chinese text to speech and how does HeyGen's work?
Chinese text to speech converts written Chinese into spoken Mandarin audio. HeyGen generates it from your script with natural AI voices, then pairs the narration with visuals, so the output is a publish-ready video rather than an audio file alone.
Will the Mandarin tones be correct, or will words come out wrong?
Tones come out correct. HeyGen's voices are built for natural Mandarin delivery, with tone contours and pacing that keep meaning intact. Preview any voice with your own script and adjust the delivery before you render, so nothing ships unheard.
How do I turn a Chinese script into a narrated video?
Paste the script, choose a Mandarin voice, and generate. HeyGen matches visuals to your text in AI Studio, so one script produces synced narration and video together, and editing the text regenerates both in the same pass.
Can I use simplified and traditional Chinese characters?
Yes. Paste either script into the editor and the selected voice reads it aloud, so teams producing for mainland, Taiwanese, and Hong Kong audiences can keep a version per market and render each in minutes.
Why choose HeyGen over other Chinese text to speech tools?
Most Chinese text to speech tools online stop at an MP3. HeyGen puts the same narration inside a full video platform: lip-synced presenters, translation into 175+ languages, and text-based editing, so Chinese audio becomes finished content in one place.
Does AI narration hold up for localization at scale?
Yes. Workday cut localization from weeks to minutes and doubled capacity without adding headcount, producing 10-15 languages per video with HeyGen. Read the Workday customer story for the full workflow.
Is HeyGen's Chinese text to speech free, and what do paid plans add?
You can start free. HeyGen's free plan covers trying Mandarin voices and generating content, creator plans start at $24 per month for more output, and pricing scales to custom enterprise plans for high-volume localization teams.
Can HeyGen voice a long Chinese script in one pass?
Yes. A single generation covers up to 30 minutes of continuous video with the voice held steady for the full duration, so lectures, courses, and webinars render without splitting the script or stitching clips together.
Can I dub a video I already recorded into Chinese?
Yes. Upload the footage and HeyGen translates the speech into Chinese with lip-synced dubbing that preserves the original speaker's voice and timing, so the result reads as native rather than subtitled or overdubbed.
Can I clone my own voice to narrate Chinese content?
Yes. Record a short sample and AI voice cloning builds a voice that reads Chinese scripts while keeping your tone, so audiences across markets hear the same recognizable person in every video you publish.
Explore text to speech in more languages
Convert scripts into natural narration in every language HeyGen supports.
Start Creating with HeyGen
Turn any Chinese script into natural speech and video with AI.