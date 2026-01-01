HeyGen API

Power Your Stack with HeyGen API

Integrate via MCP, Skills, or Direct API — and embed AI video into your product in the way that works best for you. Choose a plan that suits your requirements.

API Documentation
Start Using the API

Pay-as-you-go

Get started from just $5

Try the HeyGen API for free with no commitment, making it an ideal starting point for anyone exploring AI video creation technology.

Get started
  • Video Agent API
  • Text-to-Speech API
  • Generate video (Avatar III and IV engines)
  • Video Translation API
  • Create photo avatars
  • Create videos using templates
  • Access avatar, voice, and template libraries
  • MCP server access
  • HeyGen Skills integration

Enterprise

Contact sales

For products with moderate usage and custom branding, our Pro plan is ideal for businesses using our video API pricing efficiently.

  • Everything included in Pay As You Go
  • Customised scalability
  • Dedicated developer support
  • Digital Twin Creation API
  • Proofreading API
  • Discounted prices

Explore Ways to Build

Abstract blue gradient shape used as a decorative graphic for the HeyGen AI video platform

HeyGen MCP

Connect HeyGen to AI agents like Claude, Manus, OpenAI through MCP for seamless, conversational video creation and management.

Learn more
Abstract blue gradient shape representing HeyGen’s AI video creativity

OpenClaw

Open-Source video creation framework for building and customizing HeyGen-powered video workflows with flexible integrations.

Learn more
Abstract blue gradient shape representing HeyGen’s AI video creativity

HeyGen Skills

Pre-built skill modules that extend AI agents with HeyGen video generation capabilities.

Learn more
Abstract blue gradient shape used as a decorative graphic on the HeyGen AI video platform site

Direct API

Programmatic access to HeyGen's video platform for custom integrations, automation, and advanced use cases.

Learn more
12,60,03,539Videos created
10,01,96,124Avatars created
1,73,28,861Videos translated
Google
Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
Google
Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
Google
Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
Trusted by millions across the globe to bring their stories to life

Explore All APIs

From solo creators to global enterprises, HeyGen makes video creation fast, scalable, and effortless with powerful AI tools.

Abstract blue gradient shape used as a decorative graphic for the HeyGen AI video platform

Video Agent API

Generate complete avatar videos from a single text prompt — no manual setup needed.

Learn more
Abstract blue gradient shape used as a decorative graphic for the HeyGen AI video platform

TTS – Starfish

Convert text into natural, expressive speech using HeyGen's advanced voice synthesis engine.

Learn more
Abstract blue gradient shape symbolising AI-powered creativity and motion

Video Generation API

Programmatically create avatar videos with fine-grained control over avatars, voices, backgrounds, and layouts.

Learn more
Abstract blue gradient shape used as a decorative background for the HeyGen AI video platform

Video Translation API

Translate and dub existing videos into multiple languages while preserving lip-sync and natural delivery.

Learn more
Use cases

Authentication

HeyGen offers multiple integration paths — MCP, Skills, and Direct API — each with its own authentication method. Understanding which flow applies to your use case will determine how you authenticate and how usage is billed.

Get Started

OAuth 2.0

Used for MCP integrations. Users authorise access through a standard consent screen — no API keys needed. Requires an active HeyGen web plan with premium credits. Usage is deducted from your web plan's premium credit balance.

Get started

API key

Used for Skills and Direct API integrations. Authenticate by passing your API key via the X-Api-Key header. Requires a HeyGen API key generated from Settings → API in your dashboard. Usage is deducted from your API dashboard balance, which is separate from web plan credits.

Get started
Partners

Use HeyGen with your favourite platforms

Connect HeyGen to your favourite tools to automate video creation.

Get started
FAL logo
Learn more
Black background placeholder used where a HeyGen AI video preview or visual content will be shown
Learn more
Black background used as a visual spacer on the HeyGen AI video platform site
Learn more
n8n logo
Learn more

API Pricing – Frequently Asked Questions

What are the different ways to integrate with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers three integration paths: MCP for connecting to AI assistants like Claude without having to manage APIs, Skills for extending AI coding agents like Claude Code and Cursor, and Direct API for complete programmatic control over video generation.

How does authentication function for each integration path?

MCP uses OAuth — users authorise via a consent screen with no API keys needed. Skills and Direct API both use an API key passed via the X-Api-Key header, generated from Settings → API in your HeyGen dashboard.

Are MCP credits and API balance the same thing?

No. MCP usage is deducted from the premium credit balance of your web plan, while Skills and Direct API usage is deducted from your API dashboard balance. The two billing pools are independent.

What is the minimum amount needed to get started with Pay-As-You-Go?

You can get started with as little as $5. Simply top up your API wallet and pay only for what you use — no monthly commitment is required.

What additional benefits does the Enterprise plan provide compared to Pay-As-You-Go?

Enterprise includes everything in Pay-As-You-Go, along with customised scalability, dedicated developer support, Digital Twin Creation API, Proofread API, and discounted rates.

Start creating videos using AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video platform.

Book a meeting
CTA background