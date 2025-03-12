Redefining digital identity with precision and quality Our focus on avatar generation emphasizes controllability, consistency, and unparalleled quality. By advancing AI-driven creation, we enable avatars to mirror human expressions and behaviors seamlessly, bridging the gap between reality and the digital world.

Multimodal language models powering video intelligence We build multimodal language models that jointly reason over text, audio, and visual signals to better understand intent and context. This foundation powers video translation with improved semantic fidelity, enables avatar modeling that stays consistent across scenes, and unlocks video agents that can interpret goals and generate end-to-end content with higher reliability.

Breaking language barriers with multimodal solutions Leveraging AI to create multimodal video translation solutions, we aim to make global communication more accessible. By seamlessly integrating text, voice, and visuals, we transform videos into universally understandable content, empowering cross-cultural connection.

Real-time engagement through multimodal innovation Powered by real-time rendering and advanced multimodal solutions, our interactive avatars bring conversations to life. These avatars not only respond dynamically but also redefine user interaction, making technology more engaging and human-like.

Emotion AI for expressive, realistic digital humans Emotion AI helps our systems go beyond “talking” to truly communicating — by aligning what the script means with how it should feel. By coordinating tone and prosody in voice with on-point gestures and facial expressions, we generate avatars that maintain emotional coherence over time, closing the realism gap and pushing the frontier of human-like presence.