Welcome to Your AI Video Jumpstart Guide for Content Creators
Want to create more video content but feel held back by limited time, budget, or production resources? You’re not alone. The good news? With HeyGen, you can easily create, translate, and repurpose videos that look professional, without the high costs or long turnaround times of traditional production.
This guide is designed especially for content creators who want to grow their brand, reach new customers, and scale up content creation. You’ll learn how to go from idea to finished video—quickly. No cameras, studios, or on-screen talent required!
Don’t miss the hands-on video creation exercise in the Making Your First Video section. It’s designed to help you learn by doing and get up to speed in no time.
Top Use Cases: How Creators Are Using HeyGen
HeyGen is more than a video tool. It is a creative engine built for professionals who need to move fast, scale content, and drive results without compromising on quality. From multilingual courses to social ads, here is how small businesses and entrepreneurs of many kinds are using HeyGen to create high-impact videos at scale.
Social Influencer Videos
Ideal for businesses that grow through social proof: product-based businesses (skincare, décor, etc.), service-based businesses (real estate, coaches, consultants), and niche or passion-driven businesses (pet brands, eco-conscious companies)
Video Advertisements
Ideal for: marketing brands, businesses or services
- How Ask The Agent increased new client leads by building trust and showcasing real estate professionals’ personal brands at scale
- How rhinestone artist Crystal Ninja used AI video to launch a retail store, e-commerce site, VIP education hub, and events
Learning Courses
Ideal for: educators, consultants, coaches, wellness professionals, and product education
Why Video is Critical Today
The Challenge
- Outsourcing video content eats up your budget and your time
- Filming yourself every day? It’s draining and takes your focus away from growing your brand
- You need scroll-stopping content that’s ready to perform on every platform, in every language.
What AI Video Unlocks
Speed, Scalability & Cost Savings
Video course production timeline reduced from 4 weeks to 15 minutes per video by Anneleen Bru, cat behaviorist and online educator at Happy Cats
Localization
Marketing and courses in 6+ languages offered by Kung Fu Kendra by using HeyGen’s translation features
Personalization
Hundreds of real estate professionals increased client leads with personal brand-building videos at Ask The Agent
Want to dive in deeper?
→ AI Video Marketing Strategy eBook
→ 5 ways to be more efficient with your marketing budget eBook
Making Your First AI Video
Introduction
New to video or trying out HeyGen for the first time? You’ve got this. This section will guide you through each step to help you create a great video, quickly.
Learning Course
Best for tutorials or walkthroughs requiring screen recordings or other visuals
Prefer learning by doing?
Select a video type above to open a ready-made template in HeyGen and follow along as you proceed.
High performer?
We love it! Skip ahead to Step 4: Choose the Right AI Avatar Spokesperson and create your own AI avatar—your digital twin and future video star.
Not ready to get started yet?
No worries. Glance through the steps now and return to the full how-to whenever you are ready.
Ready to get started? Begin with this 2-minute tour of HeyGen’s AI Studio Editor, and then let us dive in!
For more information, visit our follow along video tutorials
→ HeyGen Academy: 101
broad overview of all HeyGen features
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio
more in-depth exploration of video editing
Step 1: Set up your HeyGen workspace for scale
Smart entrepreneurs don’t start from zero every time–they build systems that scale.
With HeyGen, it’s easy to keep your videos on-brand by setting up a Brand Kit to use your fonts, colors, logos and assets automatically.
Simply paste your website URL to get started, or upload your brand elements manually.
In a hurry? No problem. You can always come back and complete this step later.
Pro Tip
Once your Brand Kit is armed with your brand's colours, you can easily update most HeyGen Templates to match. Just swap in your colours so every video stays on-brand, or hit the Shuffle Colors button to have HeyGen swap them automatically.
Step 2: Set Your Strategy
Before jumping into video creation,take a moment to clarify your goal, audience, platform, and message. This will help you create videos that not only look great, but also work for your bottom line.
Goal
What do you want this video to achieve?
Examples: grow your audience, promote a new product, share a quick how-to, or do a product review
Target Audience
Who’s watching this video, and what do they care about right now?
Examples: new followers on TikTok, loyal fans, potential collaboration partners, casual scrollers
Primary Distribution Channel
What platform is this made for, and how will people find it?
Examples: Instagram Reels, TikTok, YouTube, link in bio page
Message or Hook
What problem are you solving, and how will you make people stop scrolling in the first 5 seconds?
Examples: “Ever wondered why you don’t see results after a tough workout?” or “This app helped me reach 10k followers in 30 days.”
[SAMPLE STRATEGY]
Pro Tip
Need a second opinion? Head to ChatGPT, Claude or another tool of your choice and prompt with the following:
"I’m creating a video for my small business. My goal is [goal], my audience is [audience], I’ll share it on [platform], and my hook is: [hook]. What feedback or improvements would you recommend?"
Step 3: Write Your Script
Your script is the backbone of a great video ad or a clear, effective learning experience.
For a promotional video or ad, here’s how to make it count:
- Begin with a strong hook (the first 3–5 seconds are crucial) that highlights a common pain point or value proposition.
- End with a clear CTA (call to action), such as pointing to your website, a new offer, etc.
- Use simple, conversational language, speaking directly and clearly to your audience.
For an educational video, here’s how to get it right:
- Begin with context and relevance such as a scenario, question, or common challenge to show why the topic matters. This helps build motivation and learner buy-in.
- Keep it structured and focused, breaking content into logical, easy-to-follow steps with a clear, steady pace.
- Use simple, conversational language, speaking directly and clearly to the learner.
- Reinforce key takeaways and next steps by closing with a simple summary, an invitation to reflect on or apply the learning, or a clear pointer to the next module or resource.
Expert Tip
Want to move faster? Have a look at the following Best Practices page for guidance on using tools like ChatGPT to write your script.
Still not sure where to start? Here are a few sample outlines for inspiration.
If you’re following along in HeyGen, these scripts are already built into your template.
Access templates, including these scripts, here:
Explore script templates and additional tips for popular marketing video formats
→ Video Ads
→ Social Influencer Videos
→ How-to Videos
→ Product Explainer Videos
Explore scripting in more depth
Best Practices: Write Scripts More Effectively and Quickly with AI
You’ve got content to create, so let AI handle the heavy lifting for your scripts. Between editing, posting, and keeping up with trends, writing video scripts should not take hours. Tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini can help you generate polished, platform-ready scripts in minutes.
Step 1: Start with a clear request
Tell the AI what kind of video you are creating and what you want it to achieve for your business. Include details such as:
- The type of video (e.g. Reel, YouTube intro, brand collaboration)
- Who it’s for (e.g. new followers, loyal supporters, brands)
- Your goal (e.g. increase views, promote merchandise, explain something)
- The tone or voice (e.g. relaxed, high-energy, sarcastic, expert)
Sample prompt:
"Write a 60-second, beginner-friendly script for a personal finance TikTok about building an emergency fund. The tone should be confident, informative, and relatable for a young person. End with a call to action asking viewers to sign up using the link in my bio."
Step 2: Add key talking points
Want a script that actually sounds like you? Feed the AI a few bullets to anchor it.
Example:
- Your product, service, or offer
- Core value proposition
- Call to action (what you want viewers to do)
Example prompt:
"Include these points: Start with a $1,000 savings gold. 60% of Americans can’t cover a $400 emergency. Avoid keeping this money in a checking account. CTA: Use the tracker in the lesson to map out your savings goal."
Step 3: Ask for the right format
Tell the AI how you’ll be delivering the video. Are you speaking directly to the camera? Using a voiceover? Let the AI know so it gets the tone right.
Example:
- A spoken script delivered by me to the camera
- Will be distributed on Instagram Reels
- A casual, youthful tone that resonates with teenagers
Sample prompt:
"Write this as a spoken script to be delivered by my AI avatar for Instagram Reels. Keep the tone casual, engaging, and something today’s teens can relate to."
Step 4: Review and tweak
Paste the script into HeyGen, preview it with your avatar, and listen. Does it sound like you? If not, tweak it with follow-up prompts like:
- Make it more conversational
- Add a hook that captures attention in the first 3 seconds
- Turn this into a shorter 30-second version for social
- Include a quick stat about the neighborhood
- Try three versions of the closing CTA
Dive deeper into scripting
→ How to write winning video scripts with AI: A modern marketer's guide (eBook)
Step 4: Create a Hyper Realistic Avatar
Browse HeyGen’s library of 700+ ready-made diverse Public Avatars or create a Custom Avatar that looks and sounds just like the real you.
Whether you’re building a personal brand or creating content for a brand collaboration, HeyGen gives you flexible, creator-friendly options for custom avatars.
See below to explore how to make one that’s best for you.
Avatar Type
You'll Need
You will get
Best For
2-5 training minute video
Highly realistic appearance, movement, voice, and lip sync based on your training video
Hyper-realistic digital twin
10–15 photos
Realistic appearance based on your photos, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip sync
Realistic digital twin
Text prompt
Completely AI-generated appearance, movement, voice, and lip sync
Fictional characters in realistic or varied animation styles
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
Highly realistic appearance based on a photo, with AI-generated movement, voice, and lip sync. Requires credits to create.
<30 sec videos, including lip-syncing to music
When creating a Custom Avatar, remember: quality in = quality out. The better your photos, videos, and written prompts, the more realistic and polished your avatar will be.
Whatever’s in your Hyper Realistic Avatar training video, from gestures to facial expressions or vocal inflection, will be reflected in the final result.
Avatar Type
You'll Need
Best Practices
2-5 training minute video
10–15 photos
Generate Avatar
Text prompt
If you are new to prompt writing, do have a look at our prompting best practices
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
1 photo featuring only the subject, well lit and high resolution
Expert Tip
Use HeyGen’s Generating Looks feature to change your avatar’s pose, surroundings or attire using just a text prompt.
Want to dive in deeper?
Best Practices: Creating High-Quality Custom AI Voices
HeyGen has an extensive library of stock AI-generated voices in over 175 languages, dialects, and emotional tones, but sometimes the perfect video needs something custom. Below are three ways to create Custom Voices.
Custom Voice Type
Creation Method
Result
Best Suited For
Automatic when creating a Hyper-Realistic AvatarorUpload a 2–5 minute audio recording
Highly realistic voice clone based on your actual voice and natural intonations, with support for multiple emotions.
A voice clone that sounds exactly like you
Text prompt specifying attributes (age, accent, gender, tone, pitch, emotion)
Completely AI-generated voice based on your prompt.
A fictional voice or strongly characterised voices
External AI voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
Realistic voice clone trained on your actual voice and intonations. Fine-tuning controls vary by service. An excellent option for creating a digital twin, but usually requires an additional payment.
A voice clone that sounds exactly like you
For the best voice quality, start with clear, high-quality source audio. Here is how you can get a great recording:
• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 6–8" away from your mouth
• Record in a quiet, noise-free environment
• Speak clearly, with natural pauses and a gentle touch of emotion in your voice
• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for greater versatility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)
Want to explore this in more depth?
→ Comprehensive guide to hyper-realistic Custom Voice Cloning
Best Practices: Prompting Like a Pro
Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and refining text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch, such as images, motion, or audio.
Prompting is a powerful skill for any AI creator. When combined with HeyGen, prompting opens up countless ways to create high-impact videos where your imagination is the only limitation. Be ready to experiment and keep iterating.
Feature
Function
Use it for
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings, or outfit
Bring Photo Avatars
Creating Custom Avatars (realistic or animated)
Creating Custom Voices
Prompting Best Practices
Be specific
The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion), the better the AI can match your vision.
Start with Structure
Follow a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and motion direction.
Include Context & Intent
Let the AI know the purpose: Is it for a product demo? A social ad? A tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.
Use Descriptive Language
Use adjectives that express emotion, style, or clarity (for example, “confident”, “minimalist”, “high energy”, “calm pace”).
Iterate & Refine
Do not settle for your first attempt. Even small prompt adjustments can lead to significantly better results across all media types!
Prompting best practices can differ slightly depending on what you are creating
Explore the resources below to understand each type in more depth and get the maximum value from your prompts!
Step 5: Create and polish your scenes in AI Studio
Now that your script and avatar are ready, it’s time to bring your message to life in HeyGen’s AI Studio editor where it’s easy to customize, enhance, and polish every part of your video– no editing experience required!
- Design your scenes in minutes using the Brand Kit or Templates you set up in Step 1.
- Reinforce your message with on-screen text or visuals and trigger them to appear/disappear with Animations.
- Browse HeyGen’s stock media library for high-quality b-roll video, royalty-free.
- Use Premium Scene Transitions to give your video a smooth, professional finish.
- Add and customize Captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.
- Translate your videos to reach global learners, teammates, and audiences
Expert Tip
Create and compare multiple versions of your videos to understand what boosts engagement and performance.
Ready to edit like a professional?
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, a detailed video course covering HeyGen's editing features
Best Practices: Adjust Pronunciation, Emotions, and Intonations
Need your avatar to sound just right? HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery that feels true to life.
Feature
Function
Use it to
Add pauses and adjust the pronunciation of specific words directly in the Script Panel
Upload or record audio with the tone, pacing, and pronunciation you prefer, and let any avatar deliver it in their own voice
Shape the emotion and tone of a script with just a click
Add more range to your Custom Voice by uploading additional recordings with different emotional tones. Choose the one that suits each moment best
Want to see how it works in real time?
Strategies to Scale Your Impact
Whether you are entering new markets, testing what works, or tailoring content for different audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.
Go Global with Translation
Learn how to translate and localise your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, with no dubbing or voice actors required.
Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customising how certain words are handled (for example, brand name pronunciations, and forcing or blocking translation for specific terms).
Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.
Looking for some ideas? Check out how Trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localise TV ads in 30 markets.
Support Change Management with Flexible, Updatable Content
Change is constant and your learning materials need to keep pace. Whether you’re refreshing a full course module or updating a single training video, traditional content production with re-shooting and editing can turn even a small update into a major lift.
With HeyGen, updating videos takes minutes, not days. Swap out scripts, edit text, change visuals, and generate new versions with just a few clicks. No more bottlenecks. Just fast, flexible video that helps your learners adapt as quickly as your organization moves. Learn more about using HeyGen for change management.
Personalise At Scale
Add a personal touch to your email campaigns, sales outreach, or customer support with Personalised Videos. By using dynamic elements, like the viewer’s name or details tailored to their interests, you can create a unique, more engaging experience for each person.
Integrate Personalised Videos directly into your workflow on HubSpot, Zapier, Make, Clay and more!
Interactive Avatar
Whether for sales, customer support, or education, Interactive Avatars transform one-way videos into dynamic, two-way conversations. It is a powerful way to boost engagement, personalise experiences, and drive action.
Looking for ideas? Have a look at how getitAI increases ecommerce sales with live, personalised shopping experiences.
Use Case #1: Social Media Influencer Video
Customer Stories & Examples
How Reply.io enhanced its CEO’s TikTok presence using his HeyGen avatar
Favoured scales UGC content by 6X with HeyGen to unlock both quantity and quality
How martial arts instructor Kung Fu Kendra expanded the reach of her courses with multilingual social media promotion
Ideal For
Businesses that grow through strong social proof, including: product-based businesses (skincare, décor, etc.), service-based businesses (real estate, coaches, consultants), and niche or passion-driven businesses (pet brands, eco-conscious companies)
Best Practices
- Hook viewers quickly.Try to capture attention in the first 1–2 seconds using movement, bold text, or a strong visual.
- Optimise for silent autoplay. Use captions, text overlays, and visual storytelling, as many users watch without sound.
- Keep it short. Less is more. Aim for videos under 15–30 seconds on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. Adjust your script speed using advanced voice settings.
- Frame it for the feed.Use vertical (9:16) or square formats depending on the platform. Avoid landscape orientation unless you are posting to YouTube.
- Lead with the “aha”. Highlight the transformation, benefit, or emotional impact early, not just the product features.
- Make it look native.Use platform trends, quicker-paced creator-style edits, or UGC avatars so your content blends naturally into the feed.
Key Features
- UGC avatars: browse hundreds of AI-generated stock avatars with an authentic content creator vibe.
- Captions: ensure your message is understood, even when the sound is muted.
Pro tip
Here’s a high-performing content structure used by top creators across TikTok, Reels and Shorts:
- Scroll-stopping visuals: open with bold text, motion or a surprising visual to halt the scroll
- Relatable moment: reflect a real pain point or “I’ve been there” situation to build an instant connection
- Transformation or payoff: show the value of your product in action
- Creator POV: use voiceover or on-screen text to narrate with a personal, authentic tone
- Simple CTA: make the next step obvious! (“Try this,” “watch more,” or “visit website.”)
Ready to dive in deeper?
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating social influencer videos
→ Dive into HeyGen’s ebook 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance
Use Case #2: Video Ads
Customer Stories & Examples
Ask The Agent built trust to increase new client leads
AI video helped Crystal Ninja launch retail, e-commerce, education, and events
Author Jason Felts promoted his book with avatar videos
Perfect For
marketing brands, businesses, or services
Best Practices
- Keep videos short. Aim for under 60 seconds to hold attention and increase the chances your audience watches to the end.
- Lead with the value. Share your key message or benefit right away. Don’t wait until the end to tell people what’s in it for them.
- Match the your message to your goal. Adjust the video’s style, length, and call to action based on where it’ll appear, whether it's an Instagram Reel, a website landing page, or a customer email.
- Think mobile first. Most people will watch on their phones, so keep the framing tight, the pacing quick, and the visuals easy to follow.
- Make your edits pop. Use simple text animations, product shots, or customer examples to keep your video from feeling flat or static.
- Test and improve over time.Try different versions of your hook, message, or CTA to see what drives the most clicks, calls, or sales, then do more of what works.
Top Features
- Product Placement: add physical products to your videos with a click.
- Generate Looks: make your avatar more dynamic by switching their pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.
Pro tip
Here's a tried and true script structure from social media producer George “GG” Gossland of Favoured:
- Hook – Something visually weird or unexpected.
- Problem – What challenges is your viewer facing?
- Solution – How does the product or service alleviate those challenges?
- USPs – aka “unique selling point.” Show the features that stand out!
- CTA – Always give viewers something to do next.
Ready to level up?
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating video ads
→ Dive into HeyGen’s 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance ebook
Use Case #3: Learning Courses
Whether you’re reaching new markets, testing what works, or tailoring content to different audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.
Customer Stories & Examples
Happy Cats online educator scaled course creation with avatars
Kung Fu Kendra cut video production time and reached global audiences
HeyGen Academy: AI Studio follow along video course
Perfect For
Educators, consultants, coaches, wellness professionals, product education
Best Practices
Break content into bite-sized chunks
Keep each lesson short and focused, ideally 3 to 7 minutes, so it’s easier for your audience to follow, revisit, and retain.
Keep your script clear and conversational
Don’t just teach—connect. Use everyday language, simplify technical terms, and bring ideas to life with stories or real-world examples.
Be intentional with visuals
Use avatar presenters alongside screen recordings, demos, or supporting graphics to make your content more dynamic and easier to understand.
Add light interactivity
Encourage engagement with quick knowledge checks, reflection prompts, or simple exercises. Even a one-question quiz can boost retention.
Update easily as you grow
Use HeyGen to revise and refresh content based on feedback or product updates, no need to re-film everything from scratch.
Top Features
- Animations: add animated text or visuals to highlight key steps, reinforce learning, and keep viewers engaged.
- Templates: streamline creation and keep things consistent. Don’t forget you can customize HeyGen’s stock templates with your brand’s colors!
- Generate Looks: use text prompts to adapt your avatar instructor’s outfit, environment, or pose to fit the subject or audience
Pro tip
If your how-to video needs extra visuals like screen recordings, make sure they align with your script. Start by writing your script, then use the preview button to play the audio while recording your screen in sync with the narration for the best timing.
Ready to dive in deeper?
→ Dive in deeper with our Practical Guide for L&D Professionals eBook
→ Visit our step-by-step guide on creating engaging learning courses