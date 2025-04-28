Step 1 Upload your script Start by uploading your presentation, PDF, or text-based training materials directly on the platform. The AI will immediately process your content and prepare it for video narration and visuals.

Step 2 Choose Your AI Avatar Select from a wide range of lifelike avatars designed to represent your training content. These avatars can deliver your message in a way that truly connects with learners

Step 3 Customise and personalise Once your video is generated, adjust the tone, voice, and movements of your avatar to suit your training needs. Customise colours, logos, and even background music for a more personalised touch.