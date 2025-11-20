Create AI Social Media Videos
Turn your ideas into engaging social videos within minutes. No filming and no editing skills required. Generate professional content for Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube with AI avatars that speak in 175+ languages. Post more, with less stress.
- No credit card needed
- Update content instantly whenever products change
The Marketing Challenge
See how marketing teams like yours scale content creation and drive growth with an innovative text-to-AI video platform.
The Social Media Content Treadmill
Scaling usually means hiring more creators or agencies, with costs that quickly spiral. Multi-language content for global audiences? That normally needs separate shoots or costly dubbing. Your team knows video delivers 10x more engagement than static posts, but because of production bottlenecks you end up posting graphics and simply hoping for the best.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen's social video maker turns scripts into scroll-stopping content within minutes. Type what you want to say, choose an AI avatar that matches your brand, and generate platform-ready videos. No camera, studio, or editing needed. Need the same message for Instagram Reels, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube Shorts? Create it once and export to all formats automatically.
Expanding into new markets? Translate your best-performing content into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Your avatar speaks fluent Spanish, Mandarin, German, and Arabic without any re-recording. Update your message whenever trends shift, products change, or campaigns pivot. What earlier took your team two weeks now takes just ten minutes.
Everything Social Media Teams Need to Create at Scale
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text-to-AI video platform.
Fast Video Production
Move from brief to final video in minutes, not weeks. No studio bookings, no talent scheduling, no post-production queues. Your marketing team controls the entire workflow—from ideation to export—without any external dependencies.
• Generate videos within minutes
• No studio or equipment required
• Full creative control within your own team
AI Avatar Presenters
Your brand voice, delivered consistently across every video. Choose from 120+ diverse AI avatars, including professional, casual, energetic, or authoritative styles that match your brand personality. No more coordinating talent schedules, negotiating usage rights, or worrying about presenters who move on. Your avatar is always available, always on-brand, and always ready to record.
• 120+ diverse avatars across age groups, styles, and ethnicities
• Custom avatar creation from photos for consistent branding
• Multiple avatars for different content formats or audience segments
Voice Cloning & Translation
Reach global audiences without hiring multilingual creators. Create your video in English, then translate it into Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi, Japanese, or any of 175+ languages with voice cloning that sounds truly native, not dubbed. Lip-sync technology aligns mouth movements with the translated audio, so your avatar speaks naturally in every language. One video, unlimited markets.
These multilingual capabilities go far beyond social media marketing. Organisations also use HeyGen's translation technology for multilingual training videos, enabling global companies to train employees in their native languages while maintaining consistent brand messaging across the world.
• 175+ languages with natural-sounding voice synthesis
• Voice cloning preserves your brand voice across languages
• Lip-sync for authentic delivery in every market
Script-to-Video Generation
No video editing experience? No problem. Type your script or talking points and HeyGen takes care of everything else. The AI automatically matches the pacing, adds natural pauses, and times your message perfectly. Too long for Instagram? The platform optimiser suggests edits. Need a strong hook in the first 3 seconds? Built-in templates show you what works.
• AI-powered script timing and pace
• Platform-specific script suggestions for each platform
• Voice emphasis and emotion controls
Brand Kit Integration
Lock in your visual identity across every social video. Upload your logo, brand colours, fonts, and approved graphics once. Then every video maintains consistency automatically. Brand Glossary ensures product names, company terms, and key phrases are pronounced correctly every time. Your intern’s first video looks as polished as your creative director’s.
• Centralised brand assets for the entire team
• Automatic logo and colour application
• Pronunciation control for brand terms
Bulk Video Creation
Planning to launch a campaign across 50 products? Create 50 videos. Drop your scripts into HeyGen's batch processor and generate a complete content calendar in a single session. Different avatars, different backgrounds, the same professional quality without spending 50 days in production. Scale your content output to match your ambitions, not just the size of your team.
• Generate multiple videos from CSV or through batch upload
• Mix and match avatars, backgrounds and styles
• Export complete campaigns, ready to be scheduled
From Brief to Published Video in 3 Simple Steps
Write Your Script
Type what you want to say, or let AI generate content from your product brief, blog post, or campaign goals. No teleprompter. No memorising lines. Only the message you want your audience to hear. HeyGen's script optimiser suggests edits for better engagement based on platform best practices.
Choose Your Look
Select an AI avatar that suits your content. Professional for thought leadership, energetic for product launches, friendly for brand storytelling. Pick a background (studio, office, outdoor, or custom) and add your logo. Preview in real time to see exactly how your video will look before generating.
Generate & Post
Click generate. In 2–5 minutes, you will have a finished video optimised for every platform you need. Download for Instagram Reels, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube Shorts, and Facebook, all from the same source. Schedule it in your social media tool or post immediately. Your content calendar just became much easier to fill.
Designed for Every Marketing Requirement
Product Launch Videos
Ship launch content on day one, not day thirty. Product videos that explain features, demonstrate value, and drive adoption—produced in hours, not weeks. Update instantly when features change.
Use case: Generate product announcement videos for your website, email, and social channels at the same time on launch day.
Social Media Content
Keep the algorithm engaged without exhausting your team. Publish social content every day across TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube—with consistent quality, in a fraction of the usual production time.
Use case: Produce a week’s worth of social videos in a single afternoon session.
Advertising Creatives
Experiment with more concepts and identify top performers faster. Create ad variations for A/B testing without arranging separate shoots for each creative. Different hooks, different avatars, different angles—all managed within a single workflow.
Use case: Create 10 ad variations for creative testing in the time it takes to produce one traditional ad spot.
Verified result: Attention Grabbing Media reduced production time from 3 days to just a few hours while expanding into 10+ new languages.
Customer Testimonials
Social proof at scale. Create testimonial-style content that builds trust without having to coordinate customer schedules and filming logistics.
Use case: Produce customer story videos that showcase use cases and outcomes across diverse industries.
Explainer and How-To Content
Help customers understand your product with tutorial videos and explainers. Update instantly whenever your product changes—no reshoots needed.
Use case: Build a library of feature explainers that stays current with every product update.
Global Marketing Campaigns
Same campaign, every market. Localise creative for international audiences without separate production budgets for each region.
Use case: Launch product campaigns in 12 markets at the same time with native-language video creatives.
Verified result: Vision Creative Labs helped clients move from creating 1–2 videos a year to 50–60 per day with HeyGen.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers value the most:
Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
Have questions? We have the answers
What are AI social media videos?
AI social media videos use artificial intelligence to generate video content featuring AI avatars (digital presenters) and synthetic voices. Instead of filming with cameras, equipment, and human talent, you type a script and AI creates a finished video with a presenter delivering your message. HeyGen's social video maker produces content optimised for Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, and other platforms, ready to post without editing.
Can I create videos for Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn using a single tool?
Yes, this is exactly what HeyGen is designed for. Create your video once, then export it in multiple formats at the same time: vertical 9:16 for Instagram Reels and TikTok, square 1:1 for the Instagram feed, and horizontal 16:9 for YouTube and LinkedIn. Each export is optimised for that platform’s specifications, including the right dimensions, file size, and caption styling. No manual reformatting or resizing is required.
How much time does it usually take to create a social media video?
Most social videos are generated in about 2–5 minutes, depending on the length and complexity. A 60-second Instagram Reel typically takes around 2–3 minutes to generate. Writing your script might take 5–10 minutes. From initial idea to a finished video ready to post, it usually takes less than 15 minutes in total. In comparison, traditional video production can take days or weeks, and even DIY editing can take 1–2 hours per video.
Can I create videos in multiple languages for international audiences?
Yes. HeyGen supports 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Create your video in your primary language (English, Spanish, etc.), then click translate to generate versions in French, German, Japanese, Arabic, Hindi, Portuguese, and 170+ more languages.Voice cloningensures each language sounds natural, not robotic. Lip-sync matches mouth movements to the translated audio, so your avatar speaks authentically in every language.
Can I customise the AI avatars to match my brand?
Yes. Choose from 120+ existing diverse avatars, or create a custom avatar from photos that match your brand's specific look. Upload images showing your preferred style, ethnicity, age range, and gender. HeyGen generates a unique avatar for your exclusive use. For the ultimate brand consistency, clone yourself or a team member to create a digital twin that represents your company in all social content.
Do the videos look AI-generated or artificial?
HeyGen's latest avatars offer photorealistic quality with natural movements, expressions, and lip-sync that most viewers cannot tell apart from real footage. However, many brands choose to embrace the AI aesthetic. It is distinctive, consistent, and transparent about being AI-generated. Whether you prefer hyper-realistic or stylised avatars, both options are available and both perform strongly on social platforms.
How do captions and subtitles function?
Auto-captions are generated automatically when you create your video. Captions sync perfectly with the audio, include proper punctuation, and highlight keywords for emphasis. You can customise caption styling, including font, size, colour, position, and animation, to match platform best practices or your brand guidelines. Captions are available in all 175+ supported languages for translated videos.
How quickly can I create marketing videos?
HeyGen supports videos of various lengths to match your training design. Most compliance modules work well in the 3–10 minute range for microlearning approaches, but you can create longer content for more comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking the content into chapters or modules for better learner engagement and tracking.
How does HeyGen compare with traditional video production?
Traditional marketing video production involves coordinating talent, booking studios, scheduling shoot days, and doing post-production editing—usually taking 2–4 weeks and costing $5,000–$20,000+ for each finished video. HeyGen creates comparable-quality videos in minutes, at a fraction of that cost. When campaigns change or content needs updating, you simply regenerate instead of reshooting. Marketing teams are seeing content creation become 3x faster, with production costs reduced significantly.
Can multiple team members work together on social videos?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where your social media team, designers, and content creators can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved avatars, brand elements, scripts, and templates accessible to everyone. Admin controls allow you to manage permissions, review content before posting, and track which team member has created which videos.
Can I use HeyGen for employee training videos?
Yes. While HeyGen excels at creating scroll-stopping social content, many organisations also use the platform for internal training videos. The same AI avatars, multilingual capabilities, and quick creation process work for both external marketing and internal L&D needs.
Can I add music, sound effects, or use my own voice?
Yes to all three. HeyGen includes a library of licensed background music tracks for commercial use in social videos. You can also upload your own audio files, including branded music beds, sound effects, or voice recordings. Some users create hybrid videos: an AI avatar for the visual presentation, but their own voice recording for the audio. Or use AI for the main content and overlay your own music for brand consistency.
Explore More Solutions
Use Cases
Tools
Customer Success Stories
- Attention-Grabbing Media: Produce Content 3x Faster
- Vision Creative Labs: 50–60 Videos Daily
- Video image: 3x engagement
- HubSpot: AI Video at Scale
- Ogilvy: Personalised Campaigns
- Publicis Groupe: Global Reach
- Advantive: 50% Faster Content Creation
- Coursera: Video Localisation
- Workday: Localisation in Minutes
Start Creating Marketing Videos Today
Stop waiting for weeks for content that should go live tomorrow. Create professional marketing videos in minutes, localise instantly for global markets, and scale your content production without increasing your team size or budget. Join marketing teams at HubSpot, Ogilvy, and Publicis who have transformed the way they create.
- No credit card needed
- No production experience required
- Cancel at any time