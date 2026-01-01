Create Product Launch Videos That Boost Sales
Turn product launches into revenue-generating video content. Create professional announcement videos for Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and TikTok in minutes. No camera, crew, or editing skills required.
- No credit card needed
- Update content instantly whenever products change
The Marketing Challenge
See how marketing teams like yours scale content creation and drive growth with an innovative text-to-AI video platform.
The Product Launch Bottleneck
Your product is ready. Your launch date is fixed. But your announcement video is not. Coordinating video production means booking talent, renting equipment, and waiting weeks for edits. By the time your video is approved, competitors have already captured market attention.
Scaling across your product portfolio multiplies these problems. Twenty new SKUs mean twenty separate video shoots at $5,000 each. Agencies quote 4–6 weeks per video. Product managers cannot wait that long. Marketing budgets cannot stretch that far. And when product specifications change before launch, you are starting from scratch.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen's product launch video maker converts your product brief into professional announcement videos within minutes. Type your product description, select an AI avatar presenter, and generate launch-ready content without cameras or studios. Your video is exported automatically in every format: vertical for Instagram and TikTok, square for social feeds, and horizontal for YouTube.
Launching fifty products? Generate fifty videos in a single session with bulk creation. Doing a global launch?Translate your announcement video into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Product specs changed? Edit your script and regenerate in five minutes. Your launch content stays up to date without production delays or costly reshoots.
Everything Marketing Teams Need to Create at Scale
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text-to-AI video platform.
Multi-Product Launch Capability
Launch your entire product catalogue with video content. HeyGen's bulk creation generates announcement videos for unlimited SKUs from a single CSV upload. Different product categories get different presenters while maintaining consistent branding across your portfolio.
Platform-Optimised Launch Videos
Create once, launch everywhere. Export in vertical 9:16 for Instagram and TikTok, square 1:1 for social feeds, and horizontal 16:9 for YouTube and LinkedIn. No manual resizing needed. Each format maintains professional quality with proper framing.
Multi-Language Global Launches
Launch at the same time in every market. Translate your announcement video into 175+ languages with voice cloning that sounds natural. Lip-sync technology aligns mouth movements with the translated audio. Customise regional details such as pricing and availability for each market.
AI Avatar Product Presenters
Choose from 120+ diverse AI avatars or create custom avatars from photos. Tech-savvy presenters for software launches. Friendly faces for consumer products. Executive-style avatars for B2B announcements. Your avatar is always available and delivers perfectly every time.
Launch Video Templates
Ready-made templates for common product launch scenarios. Software feature launch. New product line introduction. Limited edition drop. Seasonal collection reveal. Choose a template, add product details, and generate your video.
Instant Launch Updates
Product specs changed? Pricing updated? Edit the script and regenerate in minutes. No reshoots, no production delays. Try out different messaging approaches. A/B test which product narrative connects best with your audience.
From Brief to Published Video in 3 Simple Steps
Enter Product Details
Type your product description, key features, pricing, and availability. Or upload existing product briefs or press releases. For multi-product launches, upload a CSV with all SKU details for batch creation.
Design Your Launch Video
Select an AI avatar presenter that matches your product category. Choose the background setting. Add product images, logos, and brand colours. Preview exactly how your announcement video will look.
Generate and Distribute
Click generate. In minutes, you have a professional marketing video ready. Export in every aspect ratio for every channel. Need global reach? Translate into any language with one click. Deliver content at the pace of your marketing calendar.
Built for Every Marketing Requirement
Software and SaaS Product Launches
Announce new features, major updates, and platform launches with videos that clearly highlight what is new. Technical products receive clear explanations with screen recordings that show the features in action.
E-commerce and Consumer Product Launches
Launch new collections, seasonal products, or limited editions with engaging product reveal videos. Generate individual videos for each SKU or overview videos for entire collections.
B2B Solutions and Enterprise Launches
Position new B2B solutions with professional announcement videos. Executive-style avatars communicate value propositions clearly to key decision-makers.
Mobile App Launches
Increase downloads with app launch videos that highlight key features. App Store previews, social media teasers, and landing page videos — all created from a single source.
Hardware and Physical Product Launches
Showcase physical products with videos that combine an AI presenter and product photography. Explain features and demonstrate use cases without needing elaborate product shoots.
Limited Edition and Exclusive Launches
Create urgency around limited-run products. Launch videos emphasise scarcity, showcase unique elements, and drive immediate action before inventory runs out.
Verified result: Vision Creative Labs helped clients move from creating 1–2 videos annually to 50–60 per day with HeyGen.
The fastest-growing product on G2, and with good reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers value the most:
Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
Have questions? We have the answers
What are product launch videos?
Product launch videos are marketing videos that announce and introduce new products. They showcase features, explain benefits, and build excitement around new releases. HeyGen creates professional announcement videos using AI avatars and voice synthesis, without the need for cameras or studios.
How can I create a product launch video without doing any filming?
Enter your product details into HeyGen. Select an AI avatar presenter. Choose the visual style and add your brand elements. Click generate, and HeyGen will create a finished product announcement video within minutes. No cameras or video-editing skills are required.
What is the ideal length for a product launch video?
Instagram and TikTok: 15–45 seconds. LinkedIn: 45–90 seconds. YouTube: 60–180 seconds. Website: 60–90 seconds. Shorter videos lead to higher completion rates on social platforms.
Can I translate product launch videos for international launches?
Yes. Create your video in your main language, then translate it into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Launch at the same time in every market with content in the local language.
What if product details change before the launch?
Edit the script with the latest information and regenerate it within minutes. No reshoots are required. Many product teams create initial videos early, then update them with final details just before launch.
Can I show my real product in the video?
Yes. Upload product photos, screenshots, or demo recordings. Combine an AI avatar presenter with your product visuals for complete product storytelling.
Can I personalise videos for individual viewers?
Yes. HeyGen supports dynamic personalisation with variable fields for names, companies, and custom details. Create one template, then generate thousands of personalised versions for account-based marketing, sales outreach, or customer engagement campaigns. Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalised videos for AB InBev using this approach.
How quickly can I create marketing videos?
HeyGen supports videos of various lengths to match your training design. Most compliance modules work well in the 3–10 minute range for microlearning approaches, but you can create longer content for more comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking the content into chapters or modules to improve learner engagement and tracking.
How does HeyGen compare with traditional video production?
Traditional marketing video production requires talent coordination, studio bookings, multiple days of shooting, and post-production editing—typically 2–4 weeks and $5,000–$20,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates comparable quality in minutes at a fraction of the cost. When campaigns change or content needs updates, you regenerate rather than reshoot. Marketing teams report content creation that is up to 3x faster, along with significantly lower production costs.
How does HeyGen compare with hiring a video agency?
Traditional agencies charge $5,000–$15,000 per video with timelines of 2–4 weeks. HeyGen delivers comparable quality in minutes at a fraction of the cost, with unlimited videos and revisions.
Is AI video suitable for both marketing and training purposes?
Absolutely. Many organisations use AI video for both external marketing and internal learning initiatives, including localised video campaigns to reach audiences in different regions.
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Use Cases
- Onboarding & Training
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- Compliance Training
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- How-to Videos
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- Coursera: Video Localisation
- Workday: Localisation in Minutes
Start Creating Marketing Videos Today
Stop waiting weeks for content that should ship tomorrow. Generate professional marketing videos in minutes, localize for global markets instantly, and scale your content production without scaling your team or budget. Join marketing teams at HubSpot, Ogilvy, and Publicis who've transformed how they create.
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- No production experience needed
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