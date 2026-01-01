Build a polished onboarding video from a simple script in minutes. No cameras, no editing software. Paste your text, pick a style, and welcome new hires or customers with clear, on-brand video.
온보딩 비디오 메이커의 주요 기능
매끄럽고 완벽한 테이크를 위한 음성 정리
Record once and sound polished. Speech Cleanup automatically removes filler words, awkward pauses, false starts, and retakes inside the AI video editor, then smooths every transition so your onboarding video looks recorded in one flawless take. No re-shoots and no editing skills needed.
텍스트만으로 온보딩 영상을 제작하세요
카메라와 촬영 팀은 잊어도 됩니다. 스크립트나 프롬프트를 붙여넣고, 깔끔한 스타일을 선택하면 이 AI 기반 비디오 플랫폼이 나머지를 모두 처리합니다. 텍스트를 영상으로 변환하는 기능을 통해 HeyGen은 문서로 정리된 단계와 정책만으로도 전문적인 온보딩 콘텐츠를 제작해 주며, 한 번의 클릭으로 바로 게시할 수 있게 도와줍니다.
다양한 언어로 제공되는 AI 보이스오버
모든 신규 입사자를 각자의 언어로 환영하세요. 175개 이상의 언어와 악센트로 스크립트 기반의 자연스러운 내레이션을 생성하거나, 맞춤형 보이스로 팀의 말투를 그대로 재현할 수 있습니다. 내장된 AI 보이스 생성기는 텍스트를 음성으로 변환해, 직접 음성을 녹음하지 않아도 또렷하고 일관된 전달력을 유지해 줍니다.
Customize captions and on-screen text
Make onboarding content easy to follow anywhere. Captions are generated automatically and timed to your narration, so every viewer can watch on mute or in a noisy office. The subtitle generator formats clean, customizable text that displays seamlessly across devices, with comprehensive language support.
Turn slides and templates into video
Reuse the material you already have. Upload a slide deck, handbook, or policy doc and turn it into a narrated onboarding video automatically. With PPT to video and onboarding video templates, your decks become engaging walkthroughs with animation and full customization, no design work required.
Onboarding video ideas and use cases
Filming orientation takes days and dates fast. Write your welcome flow, pick a layout, and produce a consistent training video that helps introduce company culture, so new hires feel ready from day one.
Live setup calls don't scale and notes get ignored. Turn your setup guide into a product demo video that shows customers how to get started, lifting satisfaction and retention while cutting support tickets.
Updating compliance decks every year is slow and costly. Drop in your policy notes and build a structured course your team completes across departments, with a course builder that keeps every module current and consistent.
Screen recordings look messy and go stale fast. Describe each step, choose a format, and a tutorial video maker lets you easily create how-to content that helps new users learn features without a live demo.
Reshooting onboarding for every region costs months. Create once and use a video translator to localize into 175+ languages with synced delivery, giving distributed teams a seamless welcome in their own language.
Long help articles and manuals go unread. Convert a handbook with PDF to video and give customers and marketing teams a short, narrated asset they can watch on demand, reducing repeat questions and support load.
How an onboarding video maker works
Create an onboarding video in four simple steps, from first draft to a polished, share-ready video your team can watch today.
온보딩에 최적화된 스타일과 레이아웃을 선택한 뒤, 화면 비율과 브랜드 색상을 설정하세요.
환영 인사, 단계 안내 또는 정책 문구를 붙여넣은 뒤, 더 명확해지도록 표현과 흐름을 다듬으세요.
Add narration, captions, and branding, then let Speech Cleanup remove filler words and pauses.
Render your finished onboarding video and download or share it with new hires and customers.
이 도구는 촬영이나 편집 없이, 작성된 스크립트만으로 온보딩 영상을 제작할 수 있게 해줍니다. 텍스트를 붙여넣고 스타일을 선택하면 HeyGen이 나레이션과 타이밍을 알아서 처리합니다. 이 AI 영상 생성기는 영상 제작 과정을 몇 번의 빠른 클릭으로 끝낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다.
짧고 명확하게 작성하세요. 팁: 한 장면에는 한 가지 아이디어만 담으세요. 깔끔한 스크립트, 자연스러운 내레이션, 자막은 시선을 사로잡는 효과적인 온보딩 영상을 만듭니다. 스크립트 기반 영상 제작을 활용하면, 재촬영 없이도 온보딩 효과를 높여 참여도를 끌어올릴 수 있습니다.
네. 온보딩 영상 템플릿으로 시작해서 스크립트를 넣고, 원하는 스타일로 커스터마이즈하면 됩니다. 무료 온보딩 영상 템플릿이 준비되어 있고, 애니메이션 프레젠테이션 레이아웃도 제공되어 몇 분 안에 몰입감 있는 온보딩 영상을 쉽게 만들 수 있습니다.
네. 이 플랫폼은 영상 제작을 매우 쉽게 만들어 주기 때문에, 누구나 이미 가지고 있는 텍스트만으로 온보딩 영상을 만들 수 있습니다. 템플릿 콘텐츠 허브와 얼굴이 나오지 않는 영상 옵션을 제공하여, 촬영 팀 없이도 손쉽게 완성도 높은 영상을 제작할 수 있습니다.
There is a free plan with no credit card so you can explore the core tools and templates. Paid plans start around $29 per month for unlimited videos, more voices, and AI dubbing, giving a smooth onboarding experience for every hire you onboard.
네. 인터랙티브 모듈은 퀴즈와 영상 내 상호작용 기능을 추가하며, 교육용 영상으로서 SCORM 형식으로 내보내어 LMS에서 사용할 수 있습니다. 보안 로그인, 감사 로그, 엄격한 데이터 프라이버시를 통해 모든 온보딩 영상이 귀사의 브랜드를 정확히 반영하도록 보장합니다.
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