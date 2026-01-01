Turn any script into a polished corporate video in minutes with this corporate video maker. No cameras, no crews, no editing software. Produce internal updates, training, and brand stories ready to share.
Features of Corporate Video Maker
AI Video Editing, Done Like a Pro
Upload your footage and let the AI-powered AI video editor remove filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes automatically. Invisible transitions bridge every visual gap, so you edit the video and clean up every take without manual video editing tools, timelines, or re-shoots.
Create Corporate Videos from a Script
Paste a script and quickly create a complete corporate video, with scenes, narration, and timing built automatically. The text to video engine handles video creation end to end, so you produce a professional video, explainer, or video content without filming or storyboarding anything.
AI Voiceovers for Professional Business Video
Generate natural voiceovers in 175+ languages straight from your script, or clone a leader's voice from a short sample. With AI voice cloning, every high-quality, professional business video keeps a consistent tone across regions without re-recording a single line of narration.
All-in-One Online Video Editor
Adjust scenes, swap backgrounds, add animation and graphics, and drop in your company logo with simple controls. This all-in-one editor and AI video generator is the online video editor that keeps videos on brand, so anyone can create professional results, with no experience needed.
Translate Professional Corporate Videos
Reach every office in its own language without rebuilding content. The video translator localizes any corporate video into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and the original voice preserved. Publish polished videos to your video platforms and every social media platform from one recording.
Corporate video ideas and use cases
Recording leadership messages eats hours and stalls communication. Make a business video from a written memo in minutes with script to video, and share a clear recap every employee gets the same day.
Filming step-by-step training is slow and expensive to update. Paste your lesson notes into a training video, choose a layout, and deploy consistent onboarding your team can watch and rewatch right away.
Planning and editing a demo shoot delays every launch. Describe the workflow, pick a format, and generate a high-quality product demo video that shows new features clearly within minutes, ready for product launches everywhere.
Agency video production runs into weeks and steep invoices. Write a script and produce polished marketing videos, a promo, or short-form tiktok clips for any platform, then localize for new markets in minutes.
Updating compliance content means costly reshoots every time a rule changes. Edit the script, regenerate, and create engaging policy videos across teams and languages instantly, then add captions to video for accessibility.
Executives lose hours filming each message that scales poorly. A digital AI spokesperson delivers a compelling business video once and distributes it globally, so company-wide updates stay personal without booking a studio or crew.
How a corporate video maker works
Create a corporate video with HeyGen in four clear steps that take you from a written script to a polished, share-ready video.
Pick a style, set the aspect ratio, colors, and layout, then load your brand kit.
Write or paste your script, adjust pacing, and the system splits it into scenes automatically.
Add narration, backgrounds, and subtitles, then run Speech Cleanup to remove fillers and pauses.
Render the final video in HD or 4K, then download it or publish to your channels in minutes.
You don't have to start from scratch. This intuitive video maker lets you create a video: paste a script to easily create scenes, or create simple updates from a template. With url to video you can build a corporate video online and get a professional-looking result.
Yes. Output renders in HD or 4K with lifelike presenters, natural lip-sync, and gesture control, so it reads as filmed footage. With Avatar IV, an executive update looks studio-made, and Speech Cleanup removes any filler words or awkward pauses before you share.
Yes. Start from ready-made templates built for business, then make each video template your own. Choose a business video template or our customizable video templates, swap colors and your logo, and your corporate video templates and customizable templates stay on brand.
Yes. Drop in royalty-free stock videos, add animation, or upload your video clips to mix with AI scenes via image to video. When you finish, export your video and share your video as an MP4 in HD or 4K, with no watermark.
Yes. As a free business video maker, HeyGen lets you create corporate videos online with no credit card. Make videos for free on the free online plan, including a video online in minutes, and use AI dubbing to scale into 175+ languages.
Add a clear call-to-action to any video and track how it lifts conversion across campaigns. Use the subtitle generator for accessibility, then explore more video styles, from ads to a promo, and scale every campaign from one script.
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Transform your scripts into professional corporate videos with AI.