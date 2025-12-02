Translate videos from
Spanish to Italian
Translate Spanish videos into clear, natural Italian in just a few minutes. This video translation tool helps you create Italian subtitles, voiceovers, or fully localised videos without hiring a studio or editing manually. Upload your Spanish video, choose Italian, and everything happens directly in your browser.
You get transcription, translation, dubbing, timing, and subtitle files in a single, streamlined workflow.
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Switch from Spanish to Italian instantly
Converting Spanish video content into Italian takes only a few minutes. Translate complete videos, scripts, and messages without complicated editing or technical steps. Create natural-sounding Italian voiceovers, clear subtitles, or fully localised videos all in one place.
You get quick results, easy-to-use controls, and complete creative flexibility from start to finish.
An Easy Way to Reach Italian-Speaking Audiences
Italian-speaking audiences watch videos across social media, education platforms, and business channels. Translating Spanish videos into Italian helps you expand your reach, improve accessibility, and make your content easier to understand.
Whether you publish tutorials, training material, product demos, or marketing videos, the process remains straightforward. Upload your Spanish video, review the Italian output, and export a polished version that is ready to publish. If you also localise content for other regions, tools like Spanish to English video translation can help you extend your reach even further.
Best Practices for Seamless Spanish to Italian Translation
Clear Spanish audio gives better Italian results. Start with a clean transcript so edits are easy and accurate. Choose Italian phrasing that suits your audience and content type.
Subtitles improve accessibility and help platforms recognise your content. Keep terminology consistent across videos for clarity. Before exporting, preview a short clip to confirm timing, captions, and voice quality
Features Designed for Spanish to Italian Video Translation
The system automatically detects Spanish speech and converts it into fluent Italian, with subtitles or voice-over narration. You can choose from natural-sounding Italian voices, tailored for professional-quality delivery.
Voiceover options help maintain consistency across videos. The built-in editor gives you control over timing, pacing, and captions in one place. Subtitles can be exported as SRT or VTT for YouTube, training platforms, and accessibility requirements.
Lip sync matches the Italian audio with mouth movements for a natural viewing experience. You can also reuse the same video to create versions in other languages such as English to Spanish without having to start all over again.
How to translate your Spanish video into Italian with AI
This AI video translator automatically detects Spanish speech, generates a transcript, and converts it into fluent Italian.
Upload Your Spanish Video
Upload your Spanish video or audio file. The system automatically detects the Spanish speech and gets it ready for transcription without needing any manual setup.
Generate a Spanish transcript
Create a time-coded Spanish transcript using fast automated transcription. You can review and edit the transcript to correct names, technical terms, or phrasing before translation.
Translate Spanish to Italian
Convert the Spanish transcript into natural Italian. Choose Italian subtitles, Italian voice-over, or both. The translation refines the phrasing so it sounds fluent and natural to Italian viewers.
Review and Export
Preview timing, subtitles, lip sync, and audio. Make the final adjustments, then export your Italian video or download subtitle files in SRT or VTT format.
What makes HeyGen better?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I accurately translate a Spanish video into Italian?
Upload your Spanish video, generate a transcript, review it for accuracy, then translate it into Italian. Preview the timing and subtitles before exporting to ensure a natural delivery.
Can I choose between Italian subtitles and Italian voice-over?
Yes. You can create Italian subtitles, Italian voiceover, or both. Subtitles work very well for social media platforms, while voiceover is ideal for training and marketing videos.
Is AI dubbing suitable for translating videos from Spanish to Italian?
AI dubbing is ideal when you prefer spoken Italian instead of subtitles. It generates natural-sounding Italian voiceovers while keeping the pacing and tone aligned with the original Spanish video. Learn more about AI dubbing here:
Can I use Spanish to Italian video translation for YouTube?
Yes. Many creators translate Spanish videos into Italian to reach new audiences on YouTube. You can upload Italian subtitles or publish a fully translated version using a YouTube video translator workflow.
Which video formats are supported?
Most common formats such as MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported, making it easy to translate marketing videos, tutorials, training materials, and social media content.
How accurate is AI-powered Spanish to Italian video translation?
Accuracy depends on how clear the audio is and how carefully the transcript is reviewed. Clear Spanish audio and quick transcript edits significantly improve the quality of the Italian translation and help reduce revision time.
Can I translate the same video into additional languages later on?
Yes. Once your Spanish video is uploaded, you can reuse it to create additional language versions such as English to Portuguese without uploading the file again.
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