Translate videos from
Portuguese to English
Translate Portuguese videos into clear, natural English with an AI-powered video translation solution designed for creators, educators, and businesses. Upload your Portuguese video, generate accurate English subtitles or voiceovers, and export a polished result in minutes—no studios, manual editing, or technical complexity required.
Whether you are translating a Portuguese YouTube video, an online course, or a business presentation, this workflow helps you reach English-speaking audiences while preserving the original meaning, tone, and context.
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Switch from Portuguese to English instantly
Traditional video translation often takes several days and requires multiple tools. This AI-driven workflow brings the entire process down to just a few minutes.
You can translate Portuguese videos into English automatically without having to coordinate translators, voice artists, or editors. Everything happens in one place, making it easier to publish regularly and scale your content library.
An Easy Way to Reach English-Speaking Audiences
English is the main language used for global video distribution across education, marketing, and business platforms. Translating Portuguese videos into English helps broaden your reach, improve accessibility, and boost engagement.
This approach is particularly effective for:
• YouTube creators and social media teams
• Online courses and educational programmes
• Marketing and product videos
• Corporate training and internal communication
Many global teams use HeyGen AI to make Portuguese content accessible to international audiences in a fast and reliable way.
Best Practices for Portuguese to English Video Translation
For the best results, start with clear Portuguese audio and minimal background noise. Review the Portuguese transcript carefully before translating to ensure the context and terminology are accurate.
Choose subtitles when accessibility is a priority, or English dubbing when you want a fully localised viewing experience. Always preview the final output to confirm timing, captions, and audio quality before publishing.
Features Designed for Portuguese to English Translation
This solution is designed to meet practical, real-world video localisation needs.
• Automatic Portuguese speech recognition
• Portuguese to English video translation
• English subtitles with SRT, VTT and TXT export
• Subtitle styling and timing adjustments
• English voice-over and dubbing options
• Multiple AI voice styles and accents
• Consistent voice quality across videos
• Lip sync support for natural-looking playback
• Support for MP4, MOV, AVI and WebM formats
With HeyGen AI, transcription, translation, and export are managed in a single, streamlined workflow.
How to translate your Portuguese video into English in 4 simple steps
Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few simple steps.
Upload Your Portuguese Video
Upload your Portuguese video file or import it using a video URL. The system automatically detects Portuguese speech, including both Brazilian and European Portuguese accents.
Generate a Portuguese transcript
Your video is transcribed using advanced speech recognition. You can review and edit the transcript to correct names, terminology, or phrasing before translation.
Translate to English
Convert the Portuguese transcript into clear, natural English. Choose how you would like your final output:
Review and Export
Check timing, lip sync, captions, and narration. Make small edits and export your Spanish video, or download SRT or VTT files.
What makes HeyGen better?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions about French Video to Spanish
How can I translate a French video into Spanish?
You can translate a French video into Spanish by uploading your file, generating a French transcript, converting it into Spanish, and exporting subtitles or a voice-over. The system manages alignment, pacing, and timing so your Spanish version feels natural and is ready to publish.
Is there a free version available for translation?
Yes. You can translate short French clips at no cost before upgrading for longer videos or professional tools. This allows creators, educators, and businesses to experiment with translation workflows without committing to paid features in advance.
Does the tool support accurate lip sync for Spanish dubbing?
Yes. Spanish audio automatically syncs with mouth movements to create natural lip alignment. This enhances the viewing experience for tutorials, product demos, explainer videos, and marketing content by ensuring the speaker’s delivery feels smooth and convincing.
Can I select different Spanish dialects for my translated video?
Yes. You can choose European Spanish (Spain) or Latin American Spanish depending on your audience. Selecting the right dialect helps your narration feel culturally accurate, especially for viewers across Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, or Spanish-speaking communities in the US.
Are Spanish subtitles supported when translating videos from French?
Yes. You can export Spanish subtitles as SRT or VTT files for YouTube, training platforms, and accessibility requirements. Subtitles improve viewer reach and keep your message clear even when the sound is muted or when viewers are watching on mobile devices.
Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV, and other video formats?
Yes. Most formats, including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM, are supported. This ensures you can upload almost any French video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing without needing separate conversion tools or additional preparation work.
Can I create multilingual versions of the same video in French?
Yes. You can expand the same French video into multiple languages using tools such as the English to Spanish Video Translator. This helps you build a consistent multilingual content library in an efficient way
Is this suitable for training, business, or global communication content?
Yes. Many teams translate French onboarding videos, product demos, and lessons into Spanish to reach a wider audience. If you plan to scale multilingual production, you can create an account here, which supports smoother collaboration and faster localisation workflows.
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