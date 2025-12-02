Translate videos from
French to Spanish
You can convert any French video into natural Spanish in just a few minutes.
HeyGen tool helps you create Spanish voiceovers, clean subtitles, or fully localised versions without hiring a studio or editing by hand. Upload your French video, choose Spanish, and everything else happens in your browser.
You get transcription, translation, dubbing, timing, and subtitle files in one simple workflow.
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Switch from French to Spanish instantly
Transforming your French content into Spanish takes only a few minutes. Our tool lets you convert scripts, messages, and complete videos into natural-sounding Spanish versions without any complex editing. Create smooth voiceovers, clear subtitles, or fully localised videos directly in your browser.
You get quick results, intuitive controls, and complete creative freedom from start to finish.
An Easy Way to Reach Spanish-Speaking Audiences
Spanish continues to grow across the United States and on major online platforms. Translating your French videos into Spanish helps you reach more viewers, improve accessibility, and make your content easier to follow.
Whether you create lessons, marketing clips, product demos, or tutorials, the process remains straightforward. You upload your French file, review your Spanish output, and export a polished version that is ready to publish. If you also work with multilingual content, explore the English to Spanish Video Translator to further expand your content library.
Best Practices for a Smooth French to Spanish Translation
Clear French audio gives you a stronger Spanish output. Start by generating a clean French transcript so that edits are easy and accurate. Choose the Spanish style that suits your audience, whether Spain Spanish, Latin American Spanish, or a neutral tone. Subtitles improve accessibility and help platforms recognise your content. Keep terminology consistent across your videos for better clarity. Before exporting, preview a short clip to confirm timing, captions, and voice quality. These steps make your Spanish version smooth and ready to share.
Features Designed for French to Spanish Translation
The system automatically detects French speech and converts it into a natural-sounding Spanish version with clear subtitles or narration. You can choose from a wide range of Spanish voices, including options from Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Spain. Voice cloning preserves your original speaker’s identity across languages. The editor gives you complete control over timing, pacing, and captions in a single place. Subtitles can be exported as SRT or VTT for YouTube and learning platforms. Lip sync helps the Spanish audio match mouth movements for a natural appearance. You can also create short Spanish clips from text or use Spanish-speaking avatars whenever required. For additional languages, the French to Portuguese translator can help you expand further.
How to translate your video into French or Spanish in 4 easy steps
Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few simple steps.
Upload Your Video
Upload your MP4, MOV, or audio file. The system automatically detects the French audio track.
Generate a French transcript
Create a transcript or subtitles using fast automated output or human-reviewed options.
Translate into Spanish
Convert your transcript into Spanish. Choose between subtitles, Spanish voice-over, or a Spanish avatar.
Review and Export
Check timing, lip sync, captions, and narration. Make small edits and export your Spanish video, or download SRT or VTT files.
What makes HeyGen stand out?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions about French Video to Spanish
How can I translate a French video into Spanish?
You can translate a French video into Spanish by uploading your file, generating a French transcript, converting it into Spanish, and then exporting subtitles or a voice-over. The system takes care of alignment, pacing, and timing so that your Spanish version feels natural and is ready to publish.
Is there a free version available for translation?
Yes. You can translate short French clips at no cost before upgrading for longer videos or professional tools. This allows creators, educators, and businesses to experiment with translation workflows without committing to paid features in advance.
Does the tool support accurate lip sync for Spanish dubbing?
Yes. Spanish audio automatically syncs with mouth movements to create natural lip alignment. This enhances the viewing experience for tutorials, product demos, explainers, and marketing content by ensuring the speaker’s delivery feels smooth and believable.
Can I select different Spanish dialects for my translated video?
Yes. You can choose European Spanish (Spain) or Latin American Spanish depending on your audience. Selecting the right dialect helps your narration feel culturally accurate, especially for viewers across Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, or Spanish-speaking communities in the US.
Are Spanish subtitles supported when translating French videos?
Yes. You can export Spanish subtitles as SRT or VTT files for YouTube, training platforms, and accessibility requirements. Subtitles improve viewer reach and keep your message clear even when the sound is turned off or playback happens on mobile devices.
Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV, and other video formats?
Yes. Most formats including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported. This ensures you can upload almost any French video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing without needing separate conversion tools or additional preparation work.
Can I create multilingual versions of the same French video?
Yes. You can expand the same French video into multiple languages using tools such as the English to Spanish Video Translator. This helps you build a consistent multilingual content library efficiently.
Is this suitable for training, business, or global communication content?
Yes. Many teams translate French onboarding videos, product demos, and lessons into Spanish to reach a wider audience. If you plan to scale multilingual production, you can create an account here, which supports smoother collaboration and faster localisation workflows.
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