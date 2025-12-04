Translate videos from
English to Vietnamese
You can turn any English video into natural Vietnamese in just a few minutes. HeyGen helps you create subtitles, generate Vietnamese voiceovers, or fully localise your English videos without hiring translators or using complicated software. Everything runs in your browser, giving you a simple and efficient way to reach Vietnamese-speaking audiences in Brazil, Portugal, the United States, and many other regions.
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Go From English to Vietnamese With Ease
HeyGen makes the translation process simple to manage. You can create subtitles, transcripts, or a complete Vietnamese voiceover while keeping full control over timing, tone, and pronunciation. Whether you produce tutorials, training videos, product demos, social content, or internal communication, you can localise your message without changing your production workflow. Your translated content remains accurate, polished, and natural for Vietnamese-speaking viewers.
If you need support for more languages, you can also explore the HeyGen English to Spanish Translator to further expand your multilingual content library.
An Easy Way to Translate English Videos into Vietnamese
Modern translation tools make it possible to convert spoken English into Vietnamese subtitles or narration with high accuracy. HeyGen manages the core workflow for you. It transcribes your English audio, translates it into Vietnamese, generates subtitles or narration, and matches everything to your video’s timing. This helps the final version feel smooth and easy to watch across different platforms.
Vietnamese Voices and Subtitles
HeyGen gives you the ability to create subtitles or narration quickly. You can generate subtitles, build a Vietnamese narration track, choose from various voice options, and adjust subtitle formatting to improve readability. Viewers can easily follow your translated content, whether they prefer reading subtitles or listening to narration.
Who Benefits from English to Vietnamese Translation
Content creators can publish Vietnamese versions of English videos to grow their audience on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Educators and e-learning teams can translate lessons and tutorials for Vietnamese-speaking students. Businesses and marketing teams can localise onboarding content, training material, product videos, and promotional clips. Agencies can scale translation work without handling manual edits, and trainers or coaches can adapt their sessions for Vietnamese-speaking teams efficiently.
Upload Your Video
Upload your English video or import it from YouTube, Google Drive, or Dropbox. Clear audio will give you a more accurate Vietnamese translation.
Upload your source video
Begin by uploading a clear, high-quality video in your original language to serve as the basis for translation and dubbing. This step is essential for achieving the best AI translation results.
Select Vietnamese
Select English as your source language and Vietnamese as your target language. Then decide whether you would like subtitles, a transcript, or full dubbing.
Generate Translation
HeyGen transcribes your English audio, translates the script, and creates subtitles or a Vietnamese narration track. You can preview and edit everything before finalising.
Edit and Export
Adjust the timing, refine the subtitles, switch Vietnamese voices, or update your script. Export your Vietnamese video, your subtitle files, or the transcript.
What makes HeyGen better?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions about English Video to Vietnamese
How can I translate an English video into Vietnamese online?
You simply upload your English video, choose Vietnamese as the target language, and HeyGen automatically generates subtitles or a narration track. The system handles transcription, translation, timing, and previews so you can finalise an accurate, ready-to-publish version quickly.
Can I add Vietnamese subtitles directly to my English video?
Yes. You can generate Vietnamese subtitles, review them, adjust line breaks or pacing, and export in SRT or VTT. This workflow keeps your timing aligned and helps maintain clarity for viewers who prefer text-based translation rather than voiceover.
How accurate is HeyGen’s English-to-Vietnamese translation service?
Accuracy is high when the original audio is clear and has a natural pace. HeyGen’s AI models focus on tone, meaning, and sentence structure, helping Vietnamese subtitles or voiceovers sound fluent and consistent. You can edit everything before exporting your final version.
Can I translate a YouTube video into Vietnamese language?
Yes. Paste the YouTube link and the AI will transcribe, translate, and generate subtitles or a Vietnamese voiceover. The timing stays aligned automatically, giving you a polished version without needing any downloads, plug-ins, or extra editing steps.
Can I preview the translated Vietnamese version before I export it?
Absolutely. You can review subtitles, adjust the phrasing, modify the timing, or switch Vietnamese voices before exporting. This helps ensure that your final version matches your original tone and provides a natural viewing experience for Vietnamese-speaking audiences.
Do I need any software to translate English videos into Vietnamese?
No software is required. Everything runs in your browser, allowing you to upload videos, generate subtitles or narration, edit timing, and export polished Vietnamese content without any installations. This keeps the workflow light and easy to use.
How can I start translating English videos if I am new to HeyGen?
You can get started immediately by creating a free account, uploading your English video, and selecting Vietnamese as the target language. The streamlined workflow will guide you through translation, review, and export. Start your account here.
Are there creative tools I can use along with Vietnamese translation?
Yes. You can enhance localised videos with seasonal or thematic visuals, making translated content feel more engaging. For example, the Santa Video Maker offers fun, festive customisation options
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