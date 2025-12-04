Translate videos from
English to Indonesian (Bahasa Indonesia)
You can turn any English video into natural Indonesian (Bahasa) in just a few minutes. HeyGen helps you create subtitles, generate Indonesian (Bahasa) voiceovers, or fully localise your English videos without hiring translators or using complicated software. Everything runs in your browser, giving you a simple and efficient way to reach Indonesian (Bahasa)-speaking audiences in Brazil, Portugal, the United States, and many other regions.
- No credit card required
- 1,000+ avatars
- Cancel at any time
Go From English to Indonesian (Bahasa) With Ease
HeyGen makes the translation process simple to handle. You can create subtitles, transcripts, or a complete Indonesian (Bahasa) voiceover while keeping full control over timing, tone, and pronunciation. Whether you produce tutorials, training videos, product demos, social content, or internal communication, you can localise your message without changing your production workflow. Your translated content remains accurate, polished, and natural for Indonesian (Bahasa)-speaking viewers.
If you need support for more languages, you can also explore the HeyGen English to Spanish Translator to further expand your multilingual content library.
An Easy Way to Translate English Videos into Indonesian (Bahasa)
Modern translation tools make it possible to convert spoken English into Indonesian (Bahasa) subtitles or narration with high accuracy. HeyGen manages the core workflow for you. It transcribes your English audio, translates it into Indonesian (Bahasa), generates subtitles or narration, and aligns everything with your video’s timing. This helps the final version feel smooth and easy to watch across different platforms.
Indonesian (Bahasa) voices and subtitles
HeyGen gives you the ability to create subtitles or narration quickly. You can generate subtitles, build an Indonesian (Bahasa) narration track, choose from various voice options, and adjust subtitle formatting to improve readability. Viewers can follow your translated content easily, whether they prefer reading subtitles or listening to narration.
Who Benefits from English to Indonesian (Bahasa) Translation
Content creators can publish Indonesian (Bahasa) versions of English videos to grow their audience on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Educators and e-learning teams can translate lessons and tutorials for Indonesian (Bahasa)-speaking students. Businesses and marketing teams can localise onboarding content, training material, product videos, and promotional clips. Agencies can scale translation work without having to manage manual edits, and trainers or coaches can adapt their sessions for Indonesian (Bahasa)-speaking teams efficiently.
Upload your video
Upload your English video or import it from YouTube, Google Drive, or Dropbox. Clear audio will give you a more accurate Indonesian (Bahasa) translation.
Upload your source video
Begin by uploading a clear, high-quality video in your original language to serve as the basis for translation and dubbing. This step is essential for achieving the best AI translation results.
Select Indonesian (Bahasa)
Select English as your source language and Indonesian (Bahasa) as your target language. Then decide whether you would like subtitles, a transcript, or full dubbing.
Generate Translation
HeyGen transcribes your English audio, translates the script, and creates subtitles or an Indonesian (Bahasa) narration track. You can preview and edit everything before finalising.
Edit and Export
Adjust the timing, refine the subtitles, switch Indonesian (Bahasa) voices, or update your script. Export your Indonesian (Bahasa) video, your subtitle files, or the transcript.
What makes HeyGen better?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions about English Video to Indonesian (Bahasa)
How can I translate an English video into Indonesian (Bahasa) online?
You simply upload your English video, choose Indonesian (Bahasa) as the target language, and HeyGen automatically generates subtitles or a narration track. The system handles transcription, translation, timing, and previews so you can finalise an accurate, ready-to-publish version quickly.
Can I add Indonesian (Bahasa) subtitles directly to my English video?
Yes. You can generate Indonesian (Bahasa) subtitles, review them, adjust line breaks or pacing, and export in SRT or VTT. This workflow keeps your timing aligned and helps maintain clarity for viewers who prefer text-based translation rather than voiceover.
How accurate is HeyGen’s English-to-Indonesian (Bahasa) translation?
Accuracy is high when the original audio is clear and has a natural pace. HeyGen’s AI models focus on tone, meaning, and sentence structure, helping Indonesian (Bahasa) subtitles or voiceovers sound fluent and consistent. You can edit all content before exporting your final version.
Can I translate a YouTube video into Indonesian (Bahasa)?
Yes. Paste the YouTube link and the AI will transcribe, translate, and generate subtitles or an Indonesian (Bahasa) voiceover. The timing stays aligned automatically, giving you a polished version without needing downloads, plug-ins, or extra editing steps.
Can I preview the translated Indonesian (Bahasa) version before exporting it?
Absolutely. You can review subtitles, adjust the phrasing, modify the timing, or switch Indonesian (Bahasa) voices before exporting. This ensures that your final version matches your original tone and provides a natural viewing experience for Indonesian (Bahasa)-speaking audiences.
Do I need any software to translate English videos into Indonesian (Bahasa)?
No software is required. Everything runs in your browser, allowing you to upload videos, generate subtitles or narration, edit timing, and export polished Indonesian (Bahasa) content without any installations. This keeps the workflow light and easy to use.
How can I start translating English videos if I’m new to HeyGen?
You can get started immediately by creating a free account, uploading your English video, and selecting Indonesian (Bahasa) as the target language. The streamlined workflow will guide you through translation, review, and export. Start your account here.
Are there creative tools I can use along with Indonesian (Bahasa) translation?
Yes. You can enhance localised videos with seasonal or thematic visuals, making translated content feel more engaging. For example, the Santa Video Maker offers fun, festive customisation options
Translate videos into 175+ languages
Bring any photo to life with highly realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Start creating with HeyGen
Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.