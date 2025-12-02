Translate videos from
Italian to Greek
Want to translate an English video into Greek without complex editing or costly production work? With HeyGen’s AI-powered video translation, you can create accurate Greek subtitles, generate natural-sounding Greek voiceovers, or produce AI dubbing that is ready to publish within minutes.
HeyGen is designed for creators, educators, marketers, and global teams who need a straightforward workflow, clear output, and translations that sound natural to Greek-speaking audiences.
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Translate English video into Greek and 125+ other languages
If you’re localising content at scale, English to Greek is usually part of a broader multilingual strategy. HeyGen provides one consistent workflow so you can publish faster across multiple markets without having to switch tools.
For instance, if you are also expanding into Spanish-speaking markets, you can follow the same process for English to Spanish video translation:
The same system supports 125+ languages, helping you scale global content without having to rebuild your workflow.
Who Should Translate English Videos into Greek?
English to Greek translation with HeyGen is typically used by:
Creators expanding their international audiences
Marketing teams running localised campaigns
Educators translating online courses
Product teams localising demos
Agencies delivering content in multiple languages
Businesses expanding into Greece and Greek-speaking markets
Which AI can translate English videos into Greek?
HeyGen brings together multiple AI technologies to power video translation:
Speech recognition to generate an English transcript
Machine translation to convert English into Greek
Subtitle timing alignment for easier reading
Voice synthesis for Greek audio output
This video-first system is designed around how people consume content, not just how they read written text.
Translate Video from Greek to English (Reverse Translation)
If you are working with Greek content and require English versions, HeyGen supports reverse workflows such as:
translate Greek video to English
translate Greek audio to English
translate YouTube videos from Greek to English
Simply swap the source and target languages and follow the same workflow.
How to Translate an English Video into Greek in 4 Easy Steps
If you are new to English to Greek video translation, HeyGen makes the process straightforward and easy to repeat.
Upload Your Video
Upload your English video file (MP4 and other common formats supported) or paste a supported link. Clear audio will improve transcription quality and the accuracy of the final Greek output.
Generate the English transcript
Speech recognition technology automatically converts spoken English into a written transcript.
Translate English to Greek
The transcript is translated into Greek using contextual machine learning models that are trained to preserve sentence structure and meaning.
Review and Export
Preview the result, make any edits if needed, and export the final video or subtitle files.
What makes HeyGen better?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I translate an English video into Greek?
To translate an English video into Greek using HeyGen, upload your video, select English as the source language and Greek as the target language, and then start the translation process. After the system generates subtitles or a translated script, you can review, edit, and export the final version.
If you plan to replace the original audio, HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool helps you generate natural-sounding Greek voice tracks:
Is the Translate Video to Greek tool free of cost?
HeyGen allows users to preview translations so they can evaluate subtitle timing, clarity, and tone before exporting. While previews are useful for testing short clips, full subtitle downloads and longer video exports typically require signing in to ensure stable processing and consistent results.
Which AI tool can translate English videos into Greek?
HeyGen uses speech recognition to convert spoken English into text, then applies machine translation to produce natural-sounding Greek output. If you choose audio output, AI voice synthesis generates Greek speech that matches the timing of your original video.
Does this generate Russian subtitles or provide a Russian audio translation?
HeyGen supports both. You can export Russian subtitles in SRT or VTT formats, or use AI dubbing to replace the English audio with natural-sounding Russian speech while keeping the original visuals intact.
Can I translate English YouTube videos into Greek?
Yes. With HeyGen, you can create Greek subtitles for your English YouTube videos, export them as SRT or VTT files, and upload them via YouTube Studio. This helps you reach Greek-speaking viewers without having to recreate your content.
If you publish regularly on YouTube, use HeyGen’s YouTube Video Translator to make your caption publishing process smoother:
Can I translate an English video into Greek voice or audio?
Yes. HeyGen supports AI dubbing that replaces the original English audio with natural-sounding Greek speech. You can first translate the transcript, review it for accuracy, and then generate a Greek voice track that is properly aligned with your video.
How much time does English to Greek video translation usually take?
The time required depends on video length, audio clarity, and whether you need subtitles or dubbing. Short videos with clear speech are usually processed quickly, while longer videos may need some extra review to ensure optimal subtitle timing and translation accuracy.
Is Greek dubbing better than subtitles?
It depends on your audience and platform. Subtitles are quick and easy to access, especially for social media and YouTube. Dubbing creates a more immersive viewing experience for audiences who prefer listening rather than reading captions.
- If you are planning to replace the English audio, use HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool for natural-sounding Greek voice generation:
What is the difference between subtitles and dubbing?
Subtitles retain the original English audio while showing Russian text on the screen. Dubbing replaces the English voice with Russian speech, creating a more immersive experience for viewers who prefer listening.
Can I translate Greek videos to English as well?
Yes. HeyGen supports reverse translation workflows. You can upload a Greek video, select Greek as the source language and English as the target language, and then generate English subtitles or audio using the same AI-driven process.
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