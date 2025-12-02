Benefits

Translate English video into Greek and 125+ other languages

If you’re localising content at scale, English to Greek is usually part of a broader multilingual strategy. HeyGen provides one consistent workflow so you can publish faster across multiple markets without having to switch tools.

For instance, if you are also expanding into Spanish-speaking markets, you can follow the same process for English to Spanish video translation :

The same system supports 125+ languages, helping you scale global content without having to rebuild your workflow.





