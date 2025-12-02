Benefits

English to Danish Video Translation Made Easy

English to Danish video translation enables you to convert spoken English into fluent Danish while preserving the original meaning, tone, and pacing. Whether your audience prefers subtitles or audio, the process is quick and simple to manage.

HeyGen is designed specifically for video. It listens to English speech, converts it into a time-coded transcript, and translates it into natural Danish that feels professional and simple to follow.

If you are localising content for multiple markets, the same workflow supports other high-demand languages such as English to Spanish video translation :