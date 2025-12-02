Translate videos from
English to Danish
Translate English videos into clear, natural Danish in just a few minutes with HeyGen. Generate Danish subtitles, create natural-sounding Danish voiceovers, or produce AI dubbing without manual editing or complicated software.
Upload your English video, select Danish, and complete the entire process directly in your browser. HeyGen manages transcription, translation, timing alignment, and export in one streamlined workflow.
- No credit card required
- 1,000+ avatars
- Cancel at any time
English to Danish Video Translation Made Easy
English to Danish video translation enables you to convert spoken English into fluent Danish while preserving the original meaning, tone, and pacing. Whether your audience prefers subtitles or audio, the process is quick and simple to manage.
HeyGen is designed specifically for video. It listens to English speech, converts it into a time-coded transcript, and translates it into natural Danish that feels professional and simple to follow.
If you are localising content for multiple markets, the same workflow supports other high-demand languages such as English to Spanish video translation:
Benefits
Switch from English to Danish instantly
Translating English video content into Danish takes just a few minutes. You can convert product demos, lessons, webinars, or marketing content without any manual subtitle editing.
Connect with Danish-speaking audiences
Denmark and the wider Nordic region are highly digitally engaged markets. Translating your English videos into Danish helps you broaden your reach and make your content more accessible.
Save Time and Production Costs
Instead of handling separate tools for transcription, translation, and formatting, HeyGen keeps everything within a single workflow, making publishing much simpler.
Publish Across Platforms
Export SRT or VTT subtitle files for YouTube, online courses, internal training systems, and social media platforms.
For YouTube-specific workflows, you can streamline caption publishing using:
Best Practices for a Smooth English to Danish Translation
Clear English audio gives better Danish results. Review your transcript before translating so you can correct names and technical terms.
Keep subtitles brief and clear to improve readability. Preview short clips before exporting to check timing and clarity. If you are generating voiceovers, double-check the pronunciation of brand names and industry terms.
These small steps help ensure your Danish video feels natural and professional.
Features Designed for English to Danish Video Translation
HeyGen automatically detects English speech and converts it into fluent Danish, with subtitles or voice-over narration.
You can:
Generate accurate English transcripts, translate into natural Danish, export subtitles as SRT or VTT, create Danish voiceovers using AI dubbing, align timing automatically, and scale translation into additional languages without reuploading.
For instance, once your English video is uploaded, you can also localise it into Spanish or Arabic using the same workflow.
How to translate an English video into Swedish in 4 easy steps
If you are new to English to Greek video translation, HeyGen makes the process straightforward and easy to repeat.
Upload Your Video
Upload your video file. Clear English audio improves transcription accuracy and helps reduce editing time later.
Generate the English transcript
Speech recognition technology automatically converts spoken English into a written transcript.
Translate English to Danish
The transcript is translated into Danish using contextual machine learning models trained to preserve sentence structure and meaning.
Review and Export
Preview the result, make any edits if needed, and export the final video or subtitle files.
What makes HeyGen better?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I accurately translate an English video into Danish?
Upload your English video to HeyGen, generate a time-coded transcript, review it carefully, translate it into Danish, and preview the timing before exporting subtitles or voiceover files
Can I add Danish subtitles to an English video?
Yes. You can automatically generate Danish subtitles from English speech and export them as SRT or VTT files, or embed them directly into your video.
Can I translate English YouTube videos into Danish?
Yes. Generate Danish subtitles, export SRT or VTT files, and upload them to YouTube Studio. For frequent publishing, the YouTube translator workflow makes the process simpler.
Does this tool support Danish voice-over and dubbing?
Yes. You can create Danish voiceovers using AI dubbing, which produces natural-sounding speech and keeps the timing closely matched with the original English audio.
Is English to Danish video translation free of cost?
You can preview short videos to check the translation quality. Full exports and longer content usually require you to sign in, so that processing remains consistent.
Can I generate more language versions from the same English video?
Yes. Once uploaded, you can reuse the video to create additional language versions such as Spanish or Arabic without uploading the file again.
Which formats are supported?
Most common formats, including MP4, are supported. Subtitles can be exported in SRT or VTT formats for compatibility across major platforms.
Is Danish dubbing better than subtitles?
It depends on your audience. Subtitles are quicker and ideal for accessibility. Dubbing creates a more immersive experience for viewers who prefer listening. If you would rather use voice instead of subtitles, use HeyGen’s AI dubbing workflow here:
Translate videos into 175+ languages
Bring any photo to life with ultra-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Start creating with HeyGen
Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.