Translate videos from
Dutch to Vietnamese

Reach Vietnamese-speaking audiences by translating your Dutch video into accurate subtitles or voiceover. Upload your file, generate a transcript, translate with AI, and export professional-quality output within minutes.

Whether you are a creator, educator, marketer, or part of an enterprise team, this Dutch to Vietnamese video translation solution helps you localise content without having to rebuild your workflow.

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Benefits

Translate Dutch video to Vietnamese, the practical way

Expanding into Vietnamese markets does not require you to re-record your content. A single, well-translated video can help you connect with an entirely new audience.

With this Dutch to Vietnamese video translation workflow, you will be able to:

Convert spoken Dutch into a time-coded Vietnamese transcript

Generate accurately synchronised Vietnamese subtitles

Add Vietnamese voiceover for stronger localisation

Export files optimised for YouTube, training portals, and social platforms

How Dutch to Vietnamese Video Translation Boosts Performance

Vietnam’s digital audience watches video content daily across YouTube, Facebook, and mobile platforms. Without subtitles or localised audio, viewers are more likely to drop off.

Translation helps improve:

Viewer retention and viewing time

Accessibility in sound-off environments

Build trust with localised communication

Higher conversion rates through clearer messaging

Content reuse across new markets

Popular Use Cases

YouTube creators expanding globally

Online courses translating lessons in Dutch

Marketing campaigns localised for Southeast Asia

Product demos and corporate webinars

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Subtitles, dubbing, or Vietnamese voice-over

Not every video requires complete dubbing. Choose the option that best suits your audience.

Vietnamese subtitles

The most efficient choice for many creators and businesses.

Easy YouTube upload with SRT or VTT files

Ideal for tutorials, explainer videos, and training content

Adjustable timing for precise synchronisation

Vietnamese Voice-over

For a stronger localised experience:

Generate Vietnamese audio

Choose from the available voice options

Enhance accessibility for viewers who prefer to listen

When comparing lip sync and dubbing, a natural delivery usually matters more than perfectly matched lip movements, especially for training and marketing videos.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Best Practices for Accurate Dutch to Vietnamese Translation

Use Clear Audio

Background noise reduces transcription accuracy and affects the final subtitle quality.

Review the Transcript First

Correcting small Dutch transcription errors helps improve overall translation accuracy throughout the video.

Maintain Terminology Consistency

Specify custom spellings for brand names, product terminology, and technical phrases.

Optimise Subtitle Length

Short, easy-to-read subtitle lines improve how well viewers understand and remember your content.

Match Tone to Content Type

Educational content should remain precise and well structured. Marketing content should sound natural, conversational, and engaging.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
12,60,09,384Videos generated
10,01,96,474Avatars generated
1,73,29,210Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading organisations.
How it works

How to translate your video into Vietnamese in 4 simple steps

Use your own words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few simple steps.

Start for free
Step 1

Upload Your Dutch Video

Upload your file in MP4, MOV, WebM, or other supported formats. Please ensure you have the rights to localise the content before proceeding.



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Step 2

Generate a Dutch transcript

Our speech recognition system creates a time-coded transcript from your Dutch audio. This ensures that the subtitle timing aligns naturally with the original video.


Get started for free
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Step 3

Translate Dutch to Vietnamese

Select Vietnamese as your target language. The system converts Dutch speech into well-structured Vietnamese text while maintaining tone and context.

You can set up customised spelling rules for product names, brands, or technical terms.


Start for free
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Step 4

Review, Edit, and Export

Preview the output and make any necessary adjustments before exporting:

Vietnamese subtitles (SRT / VTT)

Translated transcript

Vietnamese voice-over if enabled

Get started for free
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What makes HeyGen better?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.

Get started for free
Simple

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localised instantly

Powerful

per video instead of waiting for weeks or months

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I accurately translate a Dutch video into Vietnamese?

Upload your video file, generate the Dutch transcript, translate it into Vietnamese, review the output carefully, and then export subtitles or audio for professional use.


Can I translate a Dutch YouTube video into Vietnamese subtitles?

Yes, as long as you own the content or have permission to edit it. Upload the file and export correctly formatted SRT or VTT subtitles for publishing on YouTube.


Is this solution suitable for corporate and business training videos?

Yes, this workflow works well for corporate training, webinars, product demonstrations, and internal learning materials that require clear and consistent Vietnamese localisation.

How accurate is AI Dutch to Vietnamese video translation?

Accuracy depends largely on how clear the audio is and how consistently terminology is used. Reviewing transcripts and making small edits helps ensure the results meet professional publishing standards.

Can I edit and customise Vietnamese subtitles before exporting?

Yes, you can modify subtitle text, adjust the timing, and refine specific terminology to ensure the translation aligns with your brand voice and communication objectives.

Does the platform support Vietnamese voice-over or dubbing options?

Yes, Vietnamese voiceover may be available depending on your selected configuration, allowing you to localise spoken content instead of relying only on subtitles.

Which video file formats are supported for translation?

Most common formats such as MP4, MOV, and WebM are supported, allowing you to translate content without having to convert files in advance.

How much time does it usually take to translate a Dutch video into Vietnamese?

Processing time depends on the video length and audio quality, but shorter videos can often be translated and exported within a short time.

Is there a free plan available for video translation?

Some plans may offer limited access for testing, but professional export features and complete subtitle downloads usually require a paid plan.

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