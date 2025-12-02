Translate videos from
Dutch to English
Translate Dutch videos into clear, natural English with HeyGen AI. Upload your video, let the system understand the spoken Dutch, and convert it into English subtitles or a translated video you can use across platforms.
This works well for YouTube videos, online courses, interviews, marketing clips, and internal training content. Everything runs directly in your browser, with no software to install.
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AI-powered Dutch to English video translation
HeyGen AI is designed specifically for video. It listens to the Dutch audio, converts it into text, and then translates that text into natural English while keeping the original meaning intact.
Because spoken language does not translate neatly word for word, this approach helps the final English version sound smooth and easy to follow. The same system also supports other language pairs, including German to English video translation
Translate Dutch videos for an international audience
Creators, educators, and teams use HeyGen AI to translate Dutch videos into English without slowing down their workflow. Whether you are sharing educational material or publishing content for a wider audience, translating videos helps make your message accessible.
This approach works well for:
Training and educational videos
Marketing and product demonstrations
Interviews and presentations
Social media and YouTube content
Translate Dutch videos to English online
HeyGen AI enables you to translate Dutch videos online without installing any software. You can preview the translations to check the quality before exporting.
Free previews are helpful for short clips. For longer videos and full exports, you will need an account to maintain reliable performance and consistent results.
Some users try basic tools like Google Translate, but those tools are designed only for text. Video translation needs speech recognition, proper timing, and context, which is why a dedicated video translation tool works much better.
Key features of HeyGen Dutch video translation
From a single Dutch video, HeyGen AI enables you to generate multiple English outputs based on your requirements.
You can:
Generate precise English transcripts
Create English subtitles and captions in English
Download subtitle files in SRT or VTT format
Reuse translated text for voice-overs or other content
How to translate your video: Convert Dutch video to English in 4 easy steps
Start with a video that has clear Dutch speech. Better audio quality improves accuracy.
Upload Your Video
Upload your MP4, MOV, or audio file. The system automatically detects the Dutch audio track.
Generate a Dutch Transcript
Create a transcript or subtitles using fast automated output or human-reviewed options.
Translate Dutch into English
The transcript is translated into English while keeping the sentence structure and meaning consistent.
Review and Export
Check timing, lip sync, captions, and narration. Make small edits and export your Spanish video, or download SRT or VTT files.
What makes HeyGen better?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I translate a video from Dutch to English?
Upload your video, select Dutch as the source language and English as the target language, and then start the translation. Once it is complete, you can review and export the subtitles or use the translated script.
Can I automatically translate a Dutch video into English?
Yes. HeyGen AI automatically converts spoken Dutch into English using speech recognition and translation. You can edit the translation before exporting if required.
Can I translate a Dutch video to English online for free?
You can preview translations online to check the quality. For full exports and longer videos, please sign in to ensure reliable results.
Does this generate English subtitles or an audio translation?
You can export English subtitles and captions. The translated text can also be used to create English voice-overs or other localised versions.
How accurate is Dutch to English video translation?
Accuracy depends on the clarity of the audio and the way the person speaks. Videos with clear speech usually give better results, and you can review the translations before exporting.
Can I translate Dutch YouTube videos to English?
Yes. You can upload your video or use supported links to translate YouTube content. For YouTube-specific workflows, the YouTube Video Translator is designed to support subtitle and caption publishing.
Is this better than Google Translate for videos?
Google Translate works well for short text, but video translation requires accurate speech recognition and proper timing. HeyGen AI is designed specifically for video, which results in more practical, real-world outcomes.
Can I translate other languages into English using the same tool?
Yes. The same workflow supports many language pairs. For example, you can also translate Spanish videos to English using a similar process
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