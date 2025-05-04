Clone any voice with AI accuracy to create natural, personalized voiceovers that match your tone and style on any platform.
High fidelity neural AI voice cloning
HeyGen uses advanced neural networks to analyze pitch, rhythm, accent, and speech patterns. This allows AI voice cloning to generate smooth, natural speech that works for marketing videos, training programs, product demos, and internal communications.
Text to video voice generation
AI voice cloning is fully integrated into HeyGen’s text to video editor. You write or paste your script, and the platform generates the AI voice, applies lip sync, and aligns visuals automatically without manual audio editing.
Multilingual AI voice cloning support
HeyGen allows the same AI voice clone to speak multiple languages. This makes it easy to localize video content while keeping a consistent voice across regions, departments, and audiences.
Fast edits and reusable voice models
Once a voice is cloned, it can be reused across unlimited videos. Update text, change pacing, or adjust emphasis and re render instantly. No re recording is needed when content changes.
Traditional voiceovers require repeated recording sessions and voice talent coordination. With AI voice cloning, marketers write scripts and generate consistent, on brand narration across campaigns, ads, and explainers using text to video workflows.
Product updates often require new narration. With AI voice cloning, teams update scripts and regenerate demos instantly, keeping voice tone consistent while visuals and features evolve.
Leadership messages often lose impact when text only. Convert written updates into engaging videos using a cloned executive voice, helping teams communicate clearly and consistently across locations.
Support and education teams can generate localized video guides in multiple languages using one cloned voice. This reduces production cost while improving clarity and trust for global audiences.
How to use an AI voice cloning tool?
Create voice powered videos through a simple four step workflow that replaces recording, editing, and re shooting.
Provide a short, clean recording of the voice you want to clone. HeyGen analyzes tone, pacing, and vocal characteristics to build a personalized voice model.
HeyGen processes the sample and creates a reusable AI voice clone. This voice is now available across your video projects and scripts.
Type your text directly into HeyGen’s editor. Adjust wording, emphasis, or structure while the system prepares narration, lip sync, and visuals automatically.
Generate the final video and export it when ready. Need changes later? Edit the text and re render without recording again.
Accuracy depends on your sample. Clean audio helps produce natural, expressive results.
Instant cloning is quick and ideal for simple projects. Professional cloning uses more voice data for higher accuracy and realism.
Most users need between 30 seconds and 3 minutes.
Yes. Just upload a clear audio or video file, and HeyGen will generate an AI version that replicates the original voice's tone, pitch, and style. It's a fast and accurate way to clone a voice.
For the most accurate results, provide clean audio with no background noise, music, or overlapping dialogue. A sample of at least one minute of consistent speech is recommended.
Yes, HeyGen supports multilingual voice output. Once the voice is cloned, you can generate speech in various languages while maintaining the original speaker’s voice characteristics.
Yes, once the voice is cloned, you can adjust factors like speech speed, emotion, and pitch to match the desired tone and context of your video or audio project.
Yes, it’s essential to obtain explicit consent from the individual before using their voice for cloning.
Yes. Your voice is protected with strict security measures and controlled access.
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