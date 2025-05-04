AI Voice Cloning

Clone any voice with AI accuracy to create natural, personalized voiceovers that match your tone and style on any platform.

Ai voice Cloning
125,997,793Videos generated
100,161,006Avatars generated
17,328,521Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI Voice Cloning

High fidelity neural AI voice cloning

HeyGen uses advanced neural networks to analyze pitch, rhythm, accent, and speech patterns. This allows AI voice cloning to generate smooth, natural speech that works for marketing videos, training programs, product demos, and internal communications.

Get Started For Free →
HeyGen face swap avatars with multiple female AI actors in colored cards.
AI Video Creation

Text to video voice generation

AI voice cloning is fully integrated into HeyGen’s text to video editor. You write or paste your script, and the platform generates the AI voice, applies lip sync, and aligns visuals automatically without manual audio editing.

Get Started For Free →
a screen that says create new voice on it
AI Video Creation

Multilingual AI voice cloning support

HeyGen allows the same AI voice clone to speak multiple languages. This makes it easy to localize video content while keeping a consistent voice across regions, departments, and audiences.

Get Started For Free →
a yellow background with the words voice design on it
AI Video Creation

Fast edits and reusable voice models

Once a voice is cloned, it can be reused across unlimited videos. Update text, change pacing, or adjust emphasis and re render instantly. No re recording is needed when content changes.

Get Started For Free →
a screen that says create new voice on it

Marketing and brand videos

Traditional voiceovers require repeated recording sessions and voice talent coordination. With AI voice cloning, marketers write scripts and generate consistent, on brand narration across campaigns, ads, and explainers using text to video workflows.

Training and onboarding content

Product demos and walkthroughs

Product updates often require new narration. With AI voice cloning, teams update scripts and regenerate demos instantly, keeping voice tone consistent while visuals and features evolve.

Social and short form video

Internal communications

Leadership messages often lose impact when text only. Convert written updates into engaging videos using a cloned executive voice, helping teams communicate clearly and consistently across locations.

Multilingual customer education

Support and education teams can generate localized video guides in multiple languages using one cloned voice. This reduces production cost while improving clarity and trust for global audiences.

How to use an AI voice cloning tool?

Create voice powered videos through a simple four step workflow that replaces recording, editing, and re shooting.

Step 1

Upload or record a voice sample

Provide a short, clean recording of the voice you want to clone. HeyGen analyzes tone, pacing, and vocal characteristics to build a personalized voice model.

Step 2

Generate your voice model

HeyGen processes the sample and creates a reusable AI voice clone. This voice is now available across your video projects and scripts.

Step 3

Write or paste your script

Type your text directly into HeyGen’s editor. Adjust wording, emphasis, or structure while the system prepares narration, lip sync, and visuals automatically.

Step 4

Render and update anytime

Generate the final video and export it when ready. Need changes later? Edit the text and re render without recording again.

FAQs About AI Voice Cloning

How accurate is HeyGen’s AI voice cloning?

Accuracy depends on your sample. Clean audio helps produce natural, expressive results.

What is the difference between instant and professional cloning?

Instant cloning is quick and ideal for simple projects. Professional cloning uses more voice data for higher accuracy and realism.

How much audio do I need to get started?

Most users need between 30 seconds and 3 minutes.

Can I clone my voice with AI?

Yes. Just upload a clear audio or video file, and HeyGen will generate an AI version that replicates the original voice's tone, pitch, and style. It's a fast and accurate way to clone a voice.

What are the requirements for a successful voice clone?

For the most accurate results, provide clean audio with no background noise, music, or overlapping dialogue. A sample of at least one minute of consistent speech is recommended.

Can I use the cloned voice in multiple languages?

Yes, HeyGen supports multilingual voice output. Once the voice is cloned, you can generate speech in various languages while maintaining the original speaker’s voice characteristics.

Can I make changes to a cloned voice after it's generated?

Yes, once the voice is cloned, you can adjust factors like speech speed, emotion, and pitch to match the desired tone and context of your video or audio project.

Do I need permission to clone someone’s voice?

Yes, it’s essential to obtain explicit consent from the individual before using their voice for cloning.

Is my voice data secure?

Yes. Your voice is protected with strict security measures and controlled access.


Explore more AI-powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsURL to videoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorImage to Video AIAI YouTube Video MakerAI TikTok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorAdd Photo to VideoAI Video CompressorPPT to videoAI Video TemplateMerge VideosAI Voice ActorVideo Volume Booster

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

Get started for free →
CTA background