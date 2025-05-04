Step 1 Upload or record a voice sample Provide a short, clean recording of the voice you want to clone. HeyGen analyzes tone, pacing, and vocal characteristics to build a personalized voice model.

Step 2 Generate your voice model HeyGen processes the sample and creates a reusable AI voice clone. This voice is now available across your video projects and scripts.

Step 3 Write or paste your script Type your text directly into HeyGen’s editor. Adjust wording, emphasis, or structure while the system prepares narration, lip sync, and visuals automatically.