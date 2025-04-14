Turn your photos, video clips, and music into a polished slideshow video online in minutes. No filming, no editing software, no design skills. Pick a template, add your media, and share anywhere.
Key features of the Video Slideshow Maker
Combine Photos and Video Clips
Upload your photos and video clips, then drag them into any order on a single timeline to create slideshows that feel seamless. The editor blends stills and footage into one visual story, and you can animate any still photo into motion with image to video.
Add music and AI voice-over narration
Add a track from the stock music library or upload your own background music to set the mood. For narrated slideshows, the editor can generate an AI voiceover from your written script in seconds, so you never have to record even a single line of audio.
Templates, Transitions, and Effects
Start with a range of slideshow video templates designed for weddings, birthdays, travel, or business, then customise the style with transitions and motion effects in one click. Turn a static deck into an animated presentation, adjust the pacing, and add premium title cards and text.
Resize and export without watermarks
Switch your slideshow between vertical, square, and widescreen formats to suit TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube, or a large-screen event. When the edit looks right, export a complete MP4 in HD with no watermark — a professional result, ready to post, email, or play at a gathering.
Narrate slideshows in 175+ languages
Create one slideshow, then reach audiences across the world. The AI video translator recreates your voiceover and captions in over 175 languages with precise timing, so you can share videos with AI narration in every market without having to rebuild the entire project.
Gather photos and clips from the big day, set them to a song, and build a memorable montage guests want to watch. Share the link at the reception or send it to relatives far away.
Create a dignified tribute from a lifetime of photos. Add a gentle soundtrack and a spoken remembrance using the AI voice generator, then share it quickly at a service or privately with your loved ones.
Bring together party photos, candid clips, and a favourite track to create a slideshow in minutes. Resize it for a phone screen or a TV, then share it in the group chat the same day.
Turn a camera roll full of trip photos and your best video clips into a recap worth rewatching. Pick a template, drop in your media, add music, and post a polished travel video to social.
Use slideshow videos to showcase a product launch, retail collection, or property listing without needing a film crew. Drop a slide deck into the PPT to Video flow, add narration, and then publish a sales-ready promo.
Create one slideshow, then publish videos with AI voiceover in every market you serve. Regenerate the captions in each language, resize for Reels or Shorts, and reach followers across the world without rebuilding the video each time.
How the video slideshow maker works
Make a slideshow video in four steps with a simple guide, from raw photos to a finished, share-ready video you can post anywhere.
Drag in your photos, video clips, and any music or audio you would like to use in the slideshow.
Set the order, choose how long each photo stays on screen, and add transitions between slides with a single click.
Choose a soundtrack, generate an AI voice-over from your script, and add titles or captions on top.
Resize for your platform, export a watermark-free MP4 in HD, and share or send the slideshow anywhere.
A video slideshow maker helps you create engaging slideshow videos from photos and video clips, with music, transitions, and timing. You upload your media, arrange the order, add a soundtrack or voiceover, and then export a finished MP4 to share.
Yes. You set the exact sequence by dragging slides, and you choose how many seconds each photo or clip stays on screen. Nothing is fixed, so you can fine-tune the pacing to ensure it matches the music or narration before you export.
Upload your photos, then paste your script so the text to video engine creates narrated scenes around each image. Adjust the order and timing, add music, and the slideshow manages the creation work so you can put together a finished video quickly.
Most tools stop at photos, music, and transitions. As a slideshow maker with music and AI voiceover, HeyGen also regenerates the entire video in more than 175 languages, and every export is watermark-free, so a single project can reach a global audience.
Yes. Creators report major time savings once filming and editing are removed, which makes regular content easier to produce. Educator Anton Voroniuk saved 15.5 hours per week and reduced production costs by 40x after switching to HeyGen, while reaching more than 10,00,000 students.
As a free slideshow maker, HeyGen lets you create and export slideshow videos at no cost, and downloads come without a watermark. Pricing also includes paid plans that offer longer durations, higher resolution, and additional languages as your requirements increase.
Both options work. Choose the perfect track from the built-in library or upload your own song, then trim the audio track to the right length and balance it with your narration. The audio will stay in sync even if you reorder or change the timing of your slides.
Yes. Add still photos and video clips to the same timeline and the editor blends them into one continuous slideshow. Mix portrait and landscape media freely, enhance it with transitions, and the export resizes cleanly to any aspect ratio you choose.
Select the gap between two slides and choose a transition such as a fade or slide, then apply it across the entire project or slide by slide. Add motion to still photos so they pan and zoom, giving you creative control over the style of each scene.
Export vertical 9:16 for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts, square 1:1 for feed posts, or widescreen 16:9 for YouTube and presentations. Switch the ratio at any point and the slideshow reframes automatically, so it looks professionally made without needing to rebuild it.
Yes. Bring together photographs from across a person’s life with a gentle soundtrack and an optional spoken tribute, then export a video to play during a service or share privately. You can return to the project later and update it if more photos come up.
Consider the occasion. A five-minute slideshow usually holds 45 to 60 photos with a few short clips and three to five seconds per still, although you can adjust the length according to your story. Add or remove media at any time and the timing updates automatically.
The editor runs in any browser, so you can create on a phone, tablet, or computer. Upload popular formats like JPG, PNG, HEIC, and MP4, and export a finished MP4 along with an SRT caption file for accessibility.
No. The slideshow maker runs in your browser, so it does not require any download or installation. You can start as a guest, and a free account allows every user to save projects, revisit the video creation process, and continue from where they left off.
Yes. A variety of designer templates, smooth transitions, and AI voiceover help your AI slideshow videos impress viewers and hold their attention. Match the look to your brand, and the final result feels professionally produced rather than hastily put together.
Yes. Reopen the project in the AI video editor to replace photos, change the music, rewrite the narration, or adjust the timing, then re-export. Saved versions keep the editing process quick, so updating a slideshow takes only a few minutes instead of starting from scratch.
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