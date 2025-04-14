Video Slideshow Maker with Free Music

Turn your photos, video clips, and music into a polished slideshow video online in minutes. No filming, no editing software, no design skills. Pick a template, add your media, and share anywhere.

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14,58,67,234Videos generated
12,09,17,376Avatars generated
2,01,53,549Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Stylised white car icon on a blue background.Key Features

Key features of the Video Slideshow Maker

Combine Photos and Video Clips

Upload your photos and video clips, then drag them into any order on a single timeline to create slideshows that feel seamless. The editor blends stills and footage into one visual story, and you can animate any still photo into motion with image to video.

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A slideshow editor timeline blending uploaded photos and video clips into one sequence.

Add music and AI voice-over narration

Add a track from the stock music library or upload your own background music to set the mood. For narrated slideshows, the editor can generate an AI voiceover from your written script in seconds, so you never have to record even a single line of audio.

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A slideshow project panel with a music track and an AI voiceover script.

Templates, Transitions, and Effects

Start with a range of slideshow video templates designed for weddings, birthdays, travel, or business, then customise the style with transitions and motion effects in one click. Turn a static deck into an animated presentation, adjust the pacing, and add premium title cards and text.

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Slideshow templates with one-click transition and motion effect options.

Resize and export without watermarks

Switch your slideshow between vertical, square, and widescreen formats to suit TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube, or a large-screen event. When the edit looks right, export a complete MP4 in HD with no watermark — a professional result, ready to post, email, or play at a gathering.

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A slideshow resized for vertical, square, and widescreen with a watermark-free MP4 export.

Narrate slideshows in 175+ languages

Create one slideshow, then reach audiences across the world. The AI video translator recreates your voiceover and captions in over 175 languages with precise timing, so you can share videos with AI narration in every market without having to rebuild the entire project.

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A slideshow voiceover and captions regenerated across more than 175 languages.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases for AI slideshow videos

A wedding and anniversary slideshow montage set to music.

Wedding and Anniversary Slideshows

Gather photos and clips from the big day, set them to a song, and build a memorable montage guests want to watch. Share the link at the reception or send it to relatives far away.

A memorial and tribute slideshow with a gentle soundtrack.

Memorial and Tribute Slide Shows

Create a dignified tribute from a lifetime of photos. Add a gentle soundtrack and a spoken remembrance using the AI voice generator, then share it quickly at a service or privately with your loved ones.

A birthday and celebration slideshow montage.

Birthday and Celebration Montages

Bring together party photos, candid clips, and a favourite track to create a slideshow in minutes. Resize it for a phone screen or a TV, then share it in the group chat the same day.

A travel and holiday recap slideshow video.

Travel and Holiday Recap Videos

Turn a camera roll full of trip photos and your best video clips into a recap worth rewatching. Pick a template, drop in your media, add music, and post a polished travel video to social.

A product promotion slideshow created from a slide deck.

Product Promos and Listing Videos

Use slideshow videos to showcase a product launch, retail collection, or property listing without needing a film crew. Drop a slide deck into the PPT to Video flow, add narration, and then publish a sales-ready promo.

A multilingual social media slideshow with an AI voiceover.

Multilingual Social Media Posts

Create one slideshow, then publish videos with AI voiceover in every market you serve. Regenerate the captions in each language, resize for Reels or Shorts, and reach followers across the world without rebuilding the video each time.

Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How the video slideshow maker works

Make a slideshow video in four steps with a simple guide, from raw photos to a finished, share-ready video you can post anywhere.

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Upload your media files

Drag in your photos, video clips, and any music or audio you would like to use in the slideshow.

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Arrange your slides

Set the order, choose how long each photo stays on screen, and add transitions between slides with a single click.

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Add audio and text

Choose a soundtrack, generate an AI voice-over from your script, and add titles or captions on top.

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Export and share

Resize for your platform, export a watermark-free MP4 in HD, and share or send the slideshow anywhere.

Common questions about slideshow videos

What is a video slideshow maker and how does it work?

A video slideshow maker helps you create engaging slideshow videos from photos and video clips, with music, transitions, and timing. You upload your media, arrange the order, add a soundtrack or voiceover, and then export a finished MP4 to share.

Can I control the sequence and timing of each photo?

Yes. You set the exact sequence by dragging slides, and you choose how many seconds each photo or clip stays on screen. Nothing is fixed, so you can fine-tune the pacing to ensure it matches the music or narration before you export.

How can I create a slideshow video using photos and a script?

Upload your photos, then paste your script so the text to video engine creates narrated scenes around each image. Adjust the order and timing, add music, and the slideshow manages the creation work so you can put together a finished video quickly.

Why should I use HeyGen instead of other slideshow video tools?

Most tools stop at photos, music, and transitions. As a slideshow maker with music and AI voiceover, HeyGen also regenerates the entire video in more than 175 languages, and every export is watermark-free, so a single project can reach a global audience.

Can a slideshow maker actually help save time on routine content?

Yes. Creators report major time savings once filming and editing are removed, which makes regular content easier to produce. Educator Anton Voroniuk saved 15.5 hours per week and reduced production costs by 40x after switching to HeyGen, while reaching more than 10,00,000 students.

Is HeyGen's video slideshow maker free to use, and do the exports have a watermark?

As a free slideshow maker, HeyGen lets you create and export slideshow videos at no cost, and downloads come without a watermark. Pricing also includes paid plans that offer longer durations, higher resolution, and additional languages as your requirements increase.

Can I add my own music or use a royalty-free track?

Both options work. Choose the perfect track from the built-in library or upload your own song, then trim the audio track to the right length and balance it with your narration. The audio will stay in sync even if you reorder or change the timing of your slides.

Can I combine photos and video clips in a single slideshow?

Yes. Add still photos and video clips to the same timeline and the editor blends them into one continuous slideshow. Mix portrait and landscape media freely, enhance it with transitions, and the export resizes cleanly to any aspect ratio you choose.

How can I add transitions and effects between slides?

Select the gap between two slides and choose a transition such as a fade or slide, then apply it across the entire project or slide by slide. Add motion to still photos so they pan and zoom, giving you creative control over the style of each scene.

What aspect ratios can I export in for TikTok, Reels, and YouTube?

Export vertical 9:16 for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts, square 1:1 for feed posts, or widescreen 16:9 for YouTube and presentations. Switch the ratio at any point and the slideshow reframes automatically, so it looks professionally made without needing to rebuild it.

Can I create a memorial or tribute slideshow video?

Yes. Bring together photographs from across a person’s life with a gentle soundtrack and an optional spoken tribute, then export a video to play during a service or share privately. You can return to the project later and update it if more photos come up.

How many photos do I need, and how long should it be?

Consider the occasion. A five-minute slideshow usually holds 45 to 60 photos with a few short clips and three to five seconds per still, although you can adjust the length according to your story. Add or remove media at any time and the timing updates automatically.

Can I create a slideshow on my phone, and which file formats are supported?

The editor runs in any browser, so you can create on a phone, tablet, or computer. Upload popular formats like JPG, PNG, HEIC, and MP4, and export a finished MP4 along with an SRT caption file for accessibility.

Do I need to download any software or create an account?

No. The slideshow maker runs in your browser, so it does not require any download or installation. You can start as a guest, and a free account allows every user to save projects, revisit the video creation process, and continue from where they left off.

Can I create AI slideshow videos that look professional?

Yes. A variety of designer templates, smooth transitions, and AI voiceover help your AI slideshow videos impress viewers and hold their attention. Match the look to your brand, and the final result feels professionally produced rather than hastily put together.

Can I edit or update my slideshow after it has been created?

Yes. Reopen the project in the AI video editor to replace photos, change the music, rewrite the narration, or adjust the timing, then re-export. Saved versions keep the editing process quick, so updating a slideshow takes only a few minutes instead of starting from scratch.

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