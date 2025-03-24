Create an animated presentation from text using HeyGen’s AI video generation platform. Turn written ideas into engaging presentations with motion, voice, visuals, and pacing, without designing slides, filming, or editing manually.
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Traditional animated presentations require heavy design work and rehearsal. With AI video generation, teams convert pitch scripts into clear, animated presentations that highlight key points and keep investors focused.
Sales teams often struggle to keep decks updated. Animated presentations generated from text make it easy to refresh messaging, personalize outreach, and deliver consistent stories to prospects.
Manual slide animation slows training creation. An animated presentation built from written procedures delivers step-by-step clarity with motion and narration that improves understanding.
Educators can turn lesson plans into animated presentations that guide learners visually. Motion, pacing, and voice help explain complex topics more clearly than static slides.
Instead of recording demos repeatedly, teams generate animated presentations from product scripts using the presentation maker. Updates are simple, and explanations stay consistent across releases.
Company updates often get ignored as static decks. Animated presentations transform written announcements into engaging videos employees are more likely to watch and remember.
Why HeyGen is the Best Animated Presentation Maker
HeyGen helps teams create animated presentations more quickly by turning scripts into finished videos automatically. With built-in voice, visuals, motion, and multilingual support, presentations remain clear, consistent, and ready to share at scale.
Generate an animated presentation directly from text in minutes. Skip manual slide design and animation timelines, while still delivering a polished, professional result with our presentation maker.
Every animated presentation follows a clear structure, smooth motion, and balanced pacing, so your ideas are easy to follow and memorable for any audience.
Create a single animated presentation template or hundreds at one go. Standardise messaging across departments while tailoring content for different audiences or regions.
Script-led animation engine
Start with a written outline or complete script and let HeyGen automatically generate the animated presentation. The system organises scenes, applies motion, and aligns visuals to your message so you can focus on the content instead of slide mechanics.
Voice and narration controls
Add natural voiceovers to your animated presentation using text-based narration. Adjust tone, pacing, and language to suit formal pitches, training sessions, or educational talks, without having to re-record the audio.
Visual motion without editing slides
HeyGen applies animation, transitions, and emphasis without complicated timelines. Your animated presentation feels dynamic and contemporary, while still being easy to update just by editing the text.
Multi-language presentation output
Create animated presentations for audiences across the world from a single script. Translate content, regenerate narration, and keep visual timing consistent across languages for clear, effective communication everywhere.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the Animated Presentation Maker
Create an animated presentation in four simple steps, moving from a written idea to a share-ready video without traditional slide design, using a presentation template.
Paste your outline or full script into HeyGen. The platform analyses the structure, flow, and emphasis to prepare your animated presentation.
Select visual styles, layouts, and pacing. HeyGen automatically applies motion and transitions that best match your content.
Adjust narration, language, branding, and timing. Fine-tune the animated presentation by editing the text, not the slides.
Render the final animated presentation as a video file, ready to share, present, or embed across platforms.
An animated presentation generator converts written content into a video-based presentation with motion, narration, and visuals. Instead of designing slides manually, AI video generation automatically manages the structure, animation, and timing.
Traditional tools require manual, slide-by-slide animation. HeyGen creates animated presentations directly from scripts, generating visuals, motion, and voice together so that updates are faster and more consistent in any presentation maker.
Yes. You can choose visual themes, pacing, and presentation tone. The animated presentation adapts to professional, educational, or marketing contexts without any complex editing.
Animated presentations can be generated in many languages with the video translator. Translate the script and regenerate the video while keeping the motion, structure, and clarity aligned.
Absolutely. Edit the text, adjust the visuals or narration, and regenerate the animated presentation using a presentation template. There is no need to rebuild the slides or animations from scratch.
You can export animated presentations as standard video files suitable for meetings, learning platforms, websites, or internal communication tools.
Yes. Apply logos, colours, and styling so every animated presentation stays on brand across teams and projects.
Teams that need clear, large-scale communication benefit the most, including sales, training, education, consulting, and internal communications teams.
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