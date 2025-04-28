Create high-performing video ads with artificial intelligence. HeyGen’s AI Video Ad Generator converts your product data, ad copy, or script into ready-to-publish videos in minutes. No camera, actors, or editing skills required. Just fast, effective video ads that deliver results.
How to Create AI Video Ads with HeyGen
HeyGen automatically creates your video ad, from script to final video. You can move from idea to live campaign within minutes.
Upload your product photo or video, a brief description, or your ad copy. The AI identifies the key points, tone, and audience intent.
HeyGen creates a complete ad script with visuals, captions, and background audio. It uses tried-and-tested ad structures and keeps the pacing optimised for attention.
Choose your ad format such as UGC, lifestyle, or explainer. You can adjust avatars, text, voice, or colours to match your brand in just a few clicks.
Your video is ready within minutes. You can preview it, make edits, or create quick variations, and then export it in ad-ready formats for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, or Shopify.
Powerful Features That Make Our AI Video Ad Generator Stand Apart
AI Script Builder
Turn short inputs like product URLs or a few lines of copy into a complete ad script. HeyGen’s AI identifies your key benefits and builds a structure that captures attention and drives clicks.
You can edit the script instantly or create a few quick variations to test different hooks and call-to-action messages.
AI Visual and Voice Creation
HeyGen automatically generates visuals, voiceovers, and avatars.
The voices sound natural, the pacing feels smooth, and every scene is timed to maximise viewer engagement.
You can choose from 175+ languages and dialects, or use your own cloned voice for consistency.
Ad Variation Generator
Create multiple ad versions from a single input. HeyGen can generate several unique combinations of headlines, visuals, and calls to action.
This helps you test creative ideas more quickly and identify what works best with your audience.
Cross-Platform Output
Each ad is automatically formatted for TikTok, YouTube, Meta, and more.
You can export in vertical, square, or landscape formats without worrying about resizing or cropping. Every file is ready to upload or share immediately.
Brand Consistency
Upload your logo, fonts, and colours once. HeyGen applies them to every video automatically, keeping your brand look consistent across campaigns.
You can also save custom templates for repeated use.
HeyGen’s AI video agent analyses your product, audience, and objective, then writes a script, adds visuals, and generates voice and motion to automatically produce a complete ad.
You can create UGC-style, lifestyle, explainer, or product demo ads. The AI adapts each format to suit your campaign objective and the target platform.
Yes. You can import product information and HeyGen automatically generates ad videos for each product, complete with visuals, copy, and voiceover.
HeyGen lets you modify the voice, tone, layout, captions, and branding instantly to create personalised variations for testing or targeting.
HeyGen offers affordable AI video ads starting at around $24 per month, providing realistic avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and quick production, making it a powerful and cost-effective alternative to traditional video production and studios
Yes. The AI video ad generator creates multiple versions of each video with different hooks, CTAs, or offers, making it easy to test and identify which one performs the best.
Yes. Videos are rendered in platform-specific formats for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, and more, optimised for mobile playback, caption placement, and duration limits.
Yes. Upload your brand kit once, and HeyGen will automatically apply your logo, fonts, and colours to every video for a consistent, on-brand look.
Most ads are produced in under five minutes. The process is fully automated, enabling teams to create dozens of ad variants in a single session.
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