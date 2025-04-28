AI Video Ad Generator

Create high-performing video ads with artificial intelligence. HeyGen’s AI Video Ad Generator converts your product data, ad copy, or script into ready-to-publish videos in minutes. No camera, actors, or editing skills required. Just fast, effective video ads that deliver results.

  • Generate complete video ads from text or image
  • Create 50–100 ad variations for A/B testing
  • Export for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, and more platforms
12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
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How to Create AI Video Ads with HeyGen

HeyGen automatically creates your video ad, from script to final video. You can move from idea to live campaign within minutes.

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Step 1

Add Your Product or Script

Upload your product photo or video, a brief description, or your ad copy. The AI identifies the key points, tone, and audience intent.

Step 2

Let AI Create the Ad

HeyGen creates a complete ad script with visuals, captions, and background audio. It uses tried-and-tested ad structures and keeps the pacing optimised for attention.

Step 3

Customise the Style

Choose your ad format such as UGC, lifestyle, or explainer. You can adjust avatars, text, voice, or colours to match your brand in just a few clicks.

Step 4

Generate and export

Your video is ready within minutes. You can preview it, make edits, or create quick variations, and then export it in ad-ready formats for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, or Shopify.

video ad generator

Powerful Features That Make Our AI Video Ad Generator Stand Apart


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AI Video Creator

AI Script Builder

Turn short inputs like product URLs or a few lines of copy into a complete ad script. HeyGen’s AI identifies your key benefits and builds a structure that captures attention and drives clicks.

You can edit the script instantly or create a few quick variations to test different hooks and call-to-action messages.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair
AI Video Creator

AI Visual and Voice Creation

HeyGen automatically generates visuals, voiceovers, and avatars.
The voices sound natural, the pacing feels smooth, and every scene is timed to maximise viewer engagement.

You can choose from 175+ languages and dialects, or use your own cloned voice for consistency.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair
AI Video Creator

Ad Variation Generator

Create multiple ad versions from a single input. HeyGen can generate several unique combinations of headlines, visuals, and calls to action.

This helps you test creative ideas more quickly and identify what works best with your audience.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair
AI Video Creator

Cross-Platform Output

Each ad is automatically formatted for TikTok, YouTube, Meta, and more.
You can export in vertical, square, or landscape formats without worrying about resizing or cropping. Every file is ready to upload or share immediately.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair
AI Video Creator

Brand Consistency

Upload your logo, fonts, and colours once. HeyGen applies them to every video automatically, keeping your brand look consistent across campaigns.

You can also save custom templates for repeated use.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair

Common Questions about the AI Video Ad Generator

How does HeyGen use AI to create video ads?

HeyGen’s AI video agent analyses your product, audience, and objective, then writes a script, adds visuals, and generates voice and motion to automatically produce a complete ad.

What types of video ads can I create with AI?

You can create UGC-style, lifestyle, explainer, or product demo ads. The AI adapts each format to suit your campaign objective and the target platform.

Can I upload my product data or catalogue to get an AI-generated video ad?

Yes. You can import product information and HeyGen automatically generates ad videos for each product, complete with visuals, copy, and voiceover.

How customisable are these AI video ads?

HeyGen lets you modify the voice, tone, layout, captions, and branding instantly to create personalised variations for testing or targeting.

How much does an AI video ad cost in HeyGen?

HeyGen offers affordable AI video ads starting at around $24 per month, providing realistic avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and quick production, making it a powerful and cost-effective alternative to traditional video production and studios

Can HeyGen manage A/B testing at scale?

Yes. The AI video ad generator creates multiple versions of each video with different hooks, CTAs, or offers, making it easy to test and identify which one performs the best.

Are the AI video ads ready to be used on major platforms?

Yes. Videos are rendered in platform-specific formats for TikTok, Meta, YouTube, and more, optimised for mobile playback, caption placement, and duration limits.

Can I use my brand’s logo, fonts, and colours in the AI video ads?

Yes. Upload your brand kit once, and HeyGen will automatically apply your logo, fonts, and colours to every video for a consistent, on-brand look.

How long does it take to create an AI video ad?

Most ads are produced in under five minutes. The process is fully automated, enabling teams to create dozens of ad variants in a single session.

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Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.

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