Deliver clear leadership updates to employees and shareholders

Timely and transparent communication is critical for leadership teams. Whether sharing company updates, addressing shareholders, or guiding employees through change, HeyGen enables leaders to create high-quality leadership videos efficiently, without needing a production team.

Deliver clear leadership updates to employees and shareholders
G24.81,000+ reviews
Benefits and value

Streamline leadership communication updates with AI video

Quickly produce clear, concise CEO and leadership updates

Leadership communication requires speed and clarity. Traditional video production can be costly and slow, making it challenging to share timely updates. HeyGen simplifies the process, allowing executives to deliver professional, on-brand leadership videos in minutes.

executive leadership updates using ai video

Enhance engagement with polished, lifelike AI avatars of execs

Use lifelike AI avatars, including their own, to present leadership videos in a polished, credible manner. Add captions, motion graphics, and branding elements to make CEO messages, shareholder updates, and crisis communications more engaging and accessible.

leadership update video templates

Personalize and translate leadership updates for every employee

Quickly update messaging, modify scripts, and personalize leadership videos in over 170 languages and dialects with HeyGen. Tailor videos for employees, investors, or the public without the need for reshoots or expensive production edits.

translate leadership updates into any language

See how communications teams share leadership updates

Würth Group delivers leadership updates to over 88,000 employees in 80 countries

Würth Group delivers leadership updates to over 88,000 employees in 80 countries

Discover how Würth Group uses HeyGen to streamline its leadership communication process, reducing video production costs by 50% and translation costs by 80%.

“HeyGen has transformed the way we create video content and has enabled us to use video as a powerful form of communication. It has made communication far more accessible and much more personal.”

Andreas Henschel

Group Lead, Corporate Communication and Head of Language Services at Würth Group

Andreas Henschel

How to create leadership updates with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and start creating professional AI-generated leadership update videos in just a few minutes.

  1. Find the ideal video template
  1. Add talk tracks, avatars, and backgrounds
  1. Customise your AI video
  1. Enhance with more creative elements
  1. Export your final video

FAQs

What is HeyGen, and how can it be used for leadership updates?

HeyGen is an AI video generation platform that helps executives and leaders create professional leadership videos for employees, shareholders, and stakeholders. It simplifies leadership communication without needing a full video production team.

How does HeyGen enhance leadership video production compared to traditional methods?

HeyGen removes the need for live video shoots, costly production crews, and lengthy editing timelines. AI avatars can deliver messages in a professional and consistent manner, ensuring timely and effective leadership videos.

Can I customise AI avatars to resemble my leadership team?

Yes, HeyGen allows avatar customisation so that it aligns with your brand’s tone and leadership identity. Leaders can select avatars, adjust their appearance, and script personalised leadership videos for any audience.

Is HeyGen suitable for crisis communication videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen enables leaders to create and distribute crisis communication videos quickly, ensuring transparency and clarity during challenging situations.

How can I update leadership messages if circumstances change?

With HeyGen, updating leadership videos is quick and simple. Modify the script, fine-tune the visuals, and generate a new version in minutes—no need for reshoots or extensive post-production.

Can HeyGen leadership videos be shared on multiple platforms?

Yes, HeyGen videos can be optimised for internal portals, investor presentations, email communications, websites, and social media to reach the right audience.

How quickly can I create a leadership update video using HeyGen?

HeyGen enables executives to create professional leadership update videos in just a few hours, depending on content complexity and customisation needs.

Do I need any video production skills to use HeyGen for leadership updates?

Not at all. HeyGen’s intuitive interface makes video creation simple for business leaders, HR teams, and corporate communicators, without requiring any technical expertise.

What kinds of leadership messages benefit the most from HeyGen?

HeyGen is ideal for CEO updates, investor briefings, employee town halls, crisis communications, organisational changes, and strategic vision messages—any situation where clear and engaging leadership communication is needed.

How can I get started with HeyGen for leadership videos?

Sign up for HeyGen, explore its AI-powered video tools, and start creating impactful leadership updates for employees, investors, and stakeholders today.

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