“We have received very positive feedback from the learners. They find the content easy to follow, thanks to the short, concise explanations given by the animated avatar,” explains Tanja. “We moved from simple instructional videos to more professional videos with very realistic avatars and voice-overs, while avoiding the high costs of video shoots.”

Tanja also notes a positive impact on the trainers: "We sense the enthusiasm not only from the learners, but also from the trainers; they are now more motivated to create training content thanks to HeyGen. Overall, it is a significant step forward in our material development."

Scaling multilingual training curriculum with consistency

Finding an accessible way to create engaging training video content is the first step; the next challenge is to scale up the curriculum efficiently across multiple languages to meet diverse needs.

HeyGen's translation feature was exactly the tool Komatsu needed to convert its content into multiple languages. The platform's script creation feature generates reliable first drafts directly from website URLs.

"In Europe, we generally provide training content in four languages: English, German, French and Italian. We usually create the source content first in English, and with the translation feature from HeyGen, we can deliver translated versions with just a few clicks. It is a great added value for us," shares Tanja. The new process is more efficient in terms of time and budget and allows the team to use a single source material more effectively.

Inspired by the new development presented by Komatsu Europe, other Komatsu entities across the globe adopted this approach and strategically implemented HeyGen’s capabilities in their training material development plans.

“The translation feature is giving us even more benefits at a global level,” notes Tanja. “For example, we have an ‘Understanding Human Rights Training’ designed for all employees across all Komatsu entities, and this training has been translated into 14 languages quickly and consistently, thanks to HeyGen.”

Today, Komatsu training materials are being translated, scripted and animated using HeyGen and the Komatsu Studio Avatar across the world. Thanks to HeyGen’s branding tools, a consistent style is maintained across multiple countries and cultures.

“The fact that all training videos are narrated by a single avatar in one consistent style also strengthens brand awareness. The consistent use of the Komatsu Studio Avatar and a unified visual style across training videos creates a recognisable brand presence globally.”

- Tanja Bogocharova, Instructional Design Specialist

Significantly enhanced learner engagement and a wide range of possibilities to explore

The results speak for themselves. At Komatsu, the training team has observed that 80–90% of viewers now watch the entire video, whereas earlier many viewers would stop after about ten minutes. In addition, quiz scores have improved, indicating that employees are retaining the content more effectively.

“By making knowledge transfer more engaging and accessible across languages, HeyGen has played a key role in empowering our global network, ultimately strengthening our brand promise – creating value together – with our customers, partners and colleagues across the world,” says Sarah.

“Looking ahead, we are planning to broaden the use of HeyGen. The marketing team, for example, has already experimented with it for initiatives like a welcome video for a major construction fair. Together with them, we are also exploring possibilities to create short explainer videos for our website and social media. With HeyGen, the possibilities are vast and we continue to explore them across Komatsu,” Sarah concludes.