Skip the production shoot and create brand videos instantly

Your brand is more than just a logo; it is a story. Standing out in today’s crowded digital landscape can be challenging. With HeyGen, you can create studio-quality branding videos, sizzle reels, and storytelling content in minutes. No production team required.

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Benefits and value

Studio-quality brand videos without a studio

Build trust and credibility with compelling storytelling

People crave engaging narratives—not static content. According to our 2025 AI Sentiment Report, 54.2% note that premium AI video enhances trust. Use HeyGen to develop compelling branding video storytelling that humanizes your business, highlights your core values, and establishes credibility without a blockbuster budget.


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Capture global attention and boost brand awareness

Connecting with global audiences is essential for any modern brand. With HeyGen, you can create and translate your branding videos into more than 170 languages and dialects, boosting brand awareness and ensuring your message resonates anywhere in the world.



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Drive action and increase conversions with brand awareness

A well-crafted branding video does more than build awareness; it inspires action. From website traffic and sign-ups to purchases and recruiting initiatives, HeyGen helps you produce videos that convert engagement into measurable business results.


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See how leading brands use video to boost visibility

Ogilvy & Milka use HeyGen to create a personalized brand experience

Ogilvy & Milka use HeyGen to create a personalized brand experience

With HeyGen’s AI video technology, Ogilvy and Milka delivered a one-of-a-kind brand experience—turning emotions into personalized songs and videos.

How to
create brand videos with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Get started in minutes – no professional editing or large production crew is needed to create stunning brand videos.


  1. Choose a template or start from scratch
  1. Add your script and select an avatar (or create your own)
  1. Customise your video with branding and visuals
  1. Translate and personalise for different audiences
  1. Submit your video

FAQs

What is HeyGen, and how does it support creating brand videos?

HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation platform that enables you to produce professional storytelling content and sizzle reels—without large budgets or long production cycles. AI avatars, customisable designs, and instant translations ensure you can publish a high-quality branding video in just a few minutes.

What kinds of branding videos can I create with HeyGen?

HeyGen is ideal for creating:

  • Sizzle reels – High-energy videos that present your brand in a dynamic, engaging way
  • Brand storytelling – Share your company’s mission, vision, and values
  • Product launch videos – Announce new offerings through engaging video content
  • Customer success stories – Highlight testimonials and case studies
  • Employer branding videos – Attract high-quality talent by showcasing your company culture

How is HeyGen different from traditional video production?

Traditional production can be expensive and time-consuming. HeyGen’s AI-driven approach removes the need for film crews, actors, and post-production, helping you create branding videos quickly and in a cost-effective way.

Can I customise my branding video to match my company’s look and feel?

Yes, you can add your brand logo, colours, fonts, and visuals to keep your videos consistent with your brand identity.

Can I create branding videos in several different languages?

Absolutely! HeyGen’s AI-powered translation and lip-sync technology supports 170+ languages and dialects, making it easy to create brand videos for audiences across the globe.

Do I need any video editing experience to use HeyGen?

No! HeyGen is designed for marketers, creatives, and business leaders—not professional video editors. The platform is intuitive and easy to use, with a simple drag-and-drop editor to customise your videos.

How can I share my brand video after it is created?

Export it in multiple formats and share it across social media platforms, your website, email campaigns, advertising channels, or internal communications.

Can I use AI avatars for brand storytelling for my business?

Yes! Choose from over 700 lifelike AI avatars or create your own digital twin to deliver your message in a personalised and engaging way.

How long does it take to create a branding video with HeyGen?

You can finalise a branding video in minutes, instead of the weeks or even months it usually takes with traditional methods.

How can HeyGen help improve brand awareness and audience engagement?

HeyGen’s dynamic visuals and high-quality branding videos capture attention, helping you enhance brand visibility, strengthen credibility, and drive engagement that leads to conversions.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

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