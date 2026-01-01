For over 150 years, Sibelco has been a global material solutions company, specialising in the extraction and processing of industrial minerals. Headquartered in Belgium with operations across Europe, North America, South America and Asia, Sibelco is committed to sustainability and innovation, continually improving its processes and products to meet evolving customer needs while minimising environmental impact.

Jean-Marie Petit, Digital Learning Manager at Sibelco, shared that the traditional process of creating internal training videos often takes several months of production time. However, with HeyGen, his team significantly improved efficiency, aligning their efforts with the company’s mission to deliver safe and informative training materials that would simplify their supply chain production process.

The Challenge

In the past, video creation was a major hurdle for Sibelco's training team. Securing actors, travelling to various in-person locations around the world, and editing and customising each video for different languages consumed valuable time and resources. This traditional approach not only strained their budget but also limited the team’s ability to produce videos efficiently and effectively.

Curious about AI tools that could reduce costs and streamline production time, Jean-Marie’s Learning & Development team discovered HeyGen, which completely transformed their workflow. The team no longer needed to bring actors into the studio for hours or even days to create videos, saving both time and effort. With HeyGen, updates to their content can be implemented quickly, ensuring that training materials always reflect the latest policies and procedures.

The Solution

Integrating HeyGen’s lifelike AI avatars and text-to-speech features significantly transformed Sibelco’s training processes, reducing their dependence on external vendors. By publishing videos in-house, the team gained much greater control over their content, leading to substantial cost savings and enabling their production team to create videos independently.

This new workflow has not only streamlined Sibelco’s processes but has also enabled them to produce studio-quality training videos at a larger scale, equipping employees with the knowledge and skills required to perform their jobs safely and efficiently. By further optimising the production process, Jean-Marie’s L&D team can quickly develop content tailored to specific training needs. This ensures that employees receive consistent and clear instructions, reducing the likelihood of errors and improving their overall performance. As a result, this not only fulfils training requirements but also helps build a culture of safety and efficiency across the organisation.

‍

The Outcomes

In less than six months, Sibelco transformed the time required to produce internal training videos. The cost of video production has reduced significantly, enabling their team to save 1,000 euros for just one minute of training content. Additionally, their team has used HeyGen to demonstrate the potential of AI to their colleagues, which has been invaluable in showcasing the transformative possibilities of AI within Sibelco.

In addition, using HeyGen has enabled them to significantly increase the number of videos they produce and release. This shift has empowered a wider range of people to innovate and create, including those without deep video expertise. Now, their team can efficiently update existing content and produce high-quality training materials without stretching their budgets.

‍

“With HeyGen, things become less complex and more intuitive. While using AI can feel intimidating, the workflow with HeyGen makes it easy to navigate, and enables our team to save both time and money, while ensuring Sibelco employees remain safe.”

Jean-Marie Petit

Digital Learning Manager at Sibelco