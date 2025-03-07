Make every greeting and introduction personalised with AI video

AI personalised videos add a distinctive touch to your messaging. Whether you are celebrating special occasions, introducing yourself to an audience, or thanking clients, HeyGen enables individuals and businesses to create professional, customised AI greeting videos with ease. No complex video production is required.

Make every greeting and introduction personalised with AI video
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Benefits and value

Send personalised greetings and messages that truly make an impact

Generate stunning personalized greeting videos in seconds

Traditional personalized videos involve filming, editing, and multiple takes, often demanding time and effort. By leveraging AI personalized videos, HeyGen streamlines creation for individuals, content creators, and businesses, helping you produce high-quality, impactful greetings at scale.

write out a personal greeting using ai video

Deliver warmth and emotion through AI-powered visuals

Use realistic AI avatars to deliver heartfelt, engaging messages in a professional or friendly manner. Incorporate dynamic visuals, music, and on-screen text to personalize AI birthday greetings, introductions, and thank-you messages.

fun personal greeting with ai avatar

Translate personalized messages into any language

With HeyGen’s AI personalized videos, you can modify scripts and translate greetings into multiple languages. Easily adapt your message for international audiences. No reshoots or complex editing required.

translate personal greeting into any language

How to create personalised greeting videos with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and start crafting engaging AI-generated personalised messages and introductions in just a few minutes.

  1. Find the ideal video template
  1. Add talk tracks, avatars, and backgrounds
  1. Customise your AI video
  1. Enhance with more creative elements
  1. Export your final video

FAQs

What is HeyGen, and how can it be used to create AI personalised videos?

HeyGen is an AI-driven platform that enables individuals and businesses to create AI-personalised videos for personal greetings, introductions, thank-you messages, or any special occasion.

How does HeyGen enhance personal video production compared to traditional methods?

HeyGen removes the hassle of filming and editing, delivering professional-quality results through AI avatars—ideal for scaling your AI personalised videos without needing an in-house production team.

Can I customise AI avatars to match my personal or business branding?

Absolutely! HeyGen’s avatar customisation ensures your AI personalised videos reflect your personal or corporate style.

Can HeyGen be used for multilingual personalised messages?

Yes. Translate your scripts and generate multilingual AI videos to connect with global audiences effortlessly.

How can I update a personal greeting video for different recipients?

Simply log in, edit your script or visuals, and regenerate. No need for new footage—save time with just a few clicks.

Can HeyGen personal greeting videos be used on different platforms?

Yes, you can embed or share these videos on social media, email campaigns, internal portals, and more.

How fast can I create a personalised greeting video with HeyGen?

You can create professional results within hours, or even more quickly depending on your project’s complexity and your preferences.

Do I need video production skills to use HeyGen for personal video messages?

Not at all. Anyone can use HeyGen’s intuitive interface to create polished and effective AI videos.

What types of personal greeting content benefit the most from HeyGen?

Birthday messages, introductions, onboarding, welcome videos, and client thank-you videos all work especially well when delivered through AI.

How can I get started with HeyGen for personal greeting videos?

Sign up for HeyGen, try out the AI video tools, and start crafting impactful, high-quality personalised video messages for any use case.

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