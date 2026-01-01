Simplify complex ideas and enhance customer engagement with HeyGen. Whether you’re launching a new product or guiding users through a workflow, HeyGen helps you create professional, on-brand explainer videos in minutes without needing a production team or complicated editing.
Your products deserve an elevated first impression. Traditional video production is expensive and time-intensive. HeyGen automates the process, enabling teams to produce high-quality product videos faster and at a fraction of the cost.
Turn dry, technical manuals into captivating how-to guides by learning how to use HeyGen for how-to videos. Use the most lifelike avatars in the market, motion graphics, and crisp narration to simplify learning and ensure your audience quickly grasps even the most intricate processes.
Quickly update messaging, swap visuals, and personalize your product videos with HeyGen’s AI-powered platform. Test, optimize, and tailor content for any audience in over 170 languages and dialec without reshoots or expensive edits.
Learn how Tomorrow.io revolutionizes marketing and content creation.
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“We support many different business units. Like any marketing team, we need to stand out. But given our size, we also have to be especially resourceful. That is why we actively adopted and embraced AI, instead of just reacting to it.”
Kelly Peters
VP of Marketing at Tomorrow.io
How to create product videos using HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and get ready to create impressive, professional-quality product videos in minutes by learning how to create a product explainer video.
HeyGen is an AI video generation platform that creates professional, customisable videos using AI avatars. It simplifies the process of creating product explainer videos by allowing you to craft engaging and informative content without needing a full production team.
HeyGen uses AI avatars, removing the need for live actors, complicated equipment, or long production cycles. The platform enables fast video creation, easy updates, and localisation for audiences across the world.
Yes! HeyGen allows you to customise avatars to reflect your brand’s personality. You can choose from a variety of avatars, adjust their appearance, and script their dialogue to align with your messaging.
Absolutely. HeyGen supports multiple languages, allowing you to create explainer videos that cater to diverse markets. You can provide localised content with high-quality voiceovers in the language of your choice.
Updating videos with HeyGen is quick and straightforward. Simply modify the script or visuals on the platform, and your updated video will be ready within a few minutes.
Yes, HeyGen product videos are versatile and can be optimised for use on websites, social media, email campaigns, or internal training platforms.
With HeyGen, you can create a professional-quality product video in just a few hours, depending on how complex your script is and what you need visually.
Not at all. HeyGen’s user-friendly interface is designed for marketers, educators, and businesses without technical expertise. The platform guides you through the video creation process step by step.
HeyGen is ideal for industries such as SaaS, e-commerce, education, healthcare, and more—anywhere clear product communication and strong customer engagement are priorities.
Getting started is straightforward. Sign up for HeyGen, explore its video creation tools, and start building your first AI-powered product video today.
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