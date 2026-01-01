Instantly create product videos to educate your audience

Simplify complex ideas and enhance customer engagement with HeyGen. Whether you’re launching a new product or guiding users through a workflow, HeyGen helps you create professional, on-brand explainer videos in minutes without needing a production team or complicated editing.

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Benefits and value

Explain complex features through engaging product videos

Create product videos without the bottlenecks

Your products deserve an elevated first impression. Traditional video production is expensive and time-intensive. HeyGen automates the process, enabling teams to produce high-quality product videos faster and at a fraction of the cost.

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Elevate your how-to guides with engaging visual templates

Turn dry, technical manuals into captivating how-to guides by learning how to use HeyGen for how-to videos. Use the most lifelike avatars in the market, motion graphics, and crisp narration to simplify learning and ensure your audience quickly grasps even the most intricate processes.

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Iterate, scale, and translate videos faster than ever before

Quickly update messaging, swap visuals, and personalize your product videos with HeyGen’s AI-powered platform. Test, optimize, and tailor content for any audience in over 170 languages and dialec without reshoots or expensive edits.

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Discover how marketing teams educate their users

Tomorrow.io

Tomorrow.io

Learn how Tomorrow.io revolutionizes marketing and content creation.

Pyne

Pyne

Discover how Pyne achieve 4x faster time-to-value and 2.3x more conversions.

“We support many different business units. Like any marketing team, we need to stand out. But given our size, we also have to be especially resourceful. That is why we actively adopted and embraced AI, instead of just reacting to it.”

Kelly Peters

VP of Marketing at Tomorrow.io

Kelly Peters

How to create product videos using HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and get ready to create impressive, professional-quality product videos in minutes by learning how to create a product explainer video.

  1. Find the ideal product video template or start from scratch
  1. Record your screen using HeyGen’s Chrome extension
  1. Add a talk track and avatar to your product video
  1. Customise your product video
  1. Get creative with more design elements
  1. Submit your product video

FAQs

What is HeyGen, and how can it support creating product explainer videos?

HeyGen is an AI video generation platform that creates professional, customisable videos using AI avatars. It simplifies the process of creating product explainer videos by allowing you to craft engaging and informative content without needing a full production team.

How are HeyGen product videos different from conventional videos?

HeyGen uses AI avatars, removing the need for live actors, complicated equipment, or long production cycles. The platform enables fast video creation, easy updates, and localisation for audiences across the world.

Can I customise the AI avatars in my product videos?

Yes! HeyGen allows you to customise avatars to reflect your brand’s personality. You can choose from a variety of avatars, adjust their appearance, and script their dialogue to align with your messaging.

Are HeyGen product videos suitable for audiences who speak multiple languages?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports multiple languages, allowing you to create explainer videos that cater to diverse markets. You can provide localised content with high-quality voiceovers in the language of your choice.

How can I update a product video when my product changes?

Updating videos with HeyGen is quick and straightforward. Simply modify the script or visuals on the platform, and your updated video will be ready within a few minutes.

Can HeyGen product videos be used on multiple platforms?

Yes, HeyGen product videos are versatile and can be optimised for use on websites, social media, email campaigns, or internal training platforms.

How much time does it usually take to create a product explainer video with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can create a professional-quality product video in just a few hours, depending on how complex your script is and what you need visually.

Do I need any production skills to create a product video using HeyGen?

Not at all. HeyGen’s user-friendly interface is designed for marketers, educators, and businesses without technical expertise. The platform guides you through the video creation process step by step.

Which industries gain the maximum benefit from HeyGen’s product videos?

HeyGen is ideal for industries such as SaaS, e-commerce, education, healthcare, and more—anywhere clear product communication and strong customer engagement are priorities.

How can I start using HeyGen for product explainers?

Getting started is straightforward. Sign up for HeyGen, explore its video creation tools, and start building your first AI-powered product video today.

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