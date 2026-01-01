Your social media audience scrolls quickly. With HeyGen, you can create eye-catching AI videos for Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and more. Whether you’re launching a campaign, promoting a product, or engaging with your followers, stand out with scroll-stopping videos that are fast, scalable, and cost-effective.
Stop dealing with long production cycles and creative bottlenecks. Produce professional-grade videos on demand with HeyGen. Pick a ready-made template, customize your message, and publish - no advanced editing skills are required.
Creating high-quality social media content doesn’t have to break the bank. Streamline every step of the creation process, cutting out expensive agencies or extra in-house resources. The result? Polished, engaging videos at a fraction of the cost.
Reaching a global audience is easier than ever with HeyGen’s translation and localization tools. Produce content in over 170 languages and dialects with realistic lip-syncing and AI voiceovers, ensuring your message resonates with audiences everywhere.
Discover how Equity Trust creates 12 videos an hour with AI.
Learn how AGM expands social media reach with 10+ languages in hours.
See how Reply.io gained 50k followers and 5.7m views on TikTok.
“HeyGen has been incredibly helpful for us, especially since it was new territory for everyone involved. We did not have any viral videos until we started using HeyGen. Once we began using it, everything changed. Our follower count went up, and our audience became far more engaged with the content.”
Anastasiia Nak
GTM Operator at Reply.io
How to create social media videos using HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen, your AI-powered social media video editor for quick, professional-quality results.
HeyGen is an AI video generation platform and social media video editor that helps marketers create high-quality, engaging content quickly and affordably. Whether you need personalised videos, localised clips, or on-brand visuals, HeyGen streamlines the entire production process.
With HeyGen’s social media video editor, you can create professional-quality videos in just a few minutes. Skip traditional video shoots and long editing sessions—simply choose a template, customise it, and share.
Absolutely. Our AI-driven social media video editor offers advanced translation and localisation, so you can create videos in more than 10 languages. Realistic lip-syncing and voice cloning help maintain authenticity.
Our social media video editor is ideal for product updates, educational content, promotional campaigns, personalised messages, and more. Repurpose your content across TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube—wherever your audience is active.
Definitely! Our social media video editor is designed for lean teams, removing the need for expensive production resources. Get started quickly with easy-to-use templates and fast editing tools.
HeyGen stands out with lifelike AI avatars, strong localisation features, and an easy-to-use social media video editor interface. Your videos look polished and professional without the hefty fees.
Content created using our social media video editor is specially designed to capture attention and increase engagement. From personalised elements to stunning visuals, you will see improved metrics very quickly.
Not at all. Our social media video editor is easy to use and does not require any prior editing experience. Just log in, choose a template, and start creating.
Yes, our social media video editor makes it easy to repurpose your existing content—transforming older footage into fresh, high-impact videos for different platforms and audience segments.
It is simple to get started. Sign up for a free account, explore our social media video editor, and start creating your first video within minutes. HeyGen’s intuitive tools help you launch your social content strategy much more quickly.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.