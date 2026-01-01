Create social media videos and clips within minutes

Your social media audience scrolls quickly. With HeyGen, you can create eye-catching AI videos for Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and more. Whether you’re launching a campaign, promoting a product, or engaging with your followers, stand out with scroll-stopping videos that are fast, scalable, and cost-effective.

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Benefits and value

Unlock the power of social media for every business requirement

Produce more social videos in 10x less time than before

Stop dealing with long production cycles and creative bottlenecks. Produce professional-grade videos on demand with HeyGen. Pick a ready-made template, customize your message, and publish - no advanced editing skills are required.

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Reduce editing and production costs while keeping quality high

Creating high-quality social media content doesn’t have to break the bank. Streamline every step of the creation process, cutting out expensive agencies or extra in-house resources. The result? Polished, engaging videos at a fraction of the cost.

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Reach global audiences with multilingual videos

Reaching a global audience is easier than ever with HeyGen’s translation and localization tools. Produce content in over 170 languages and dialects with realistic lip-syncing and AI voiceovers, ensuring your message resonates with audiences everywhere.

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See how marketers accelerate social media content creation

Equity Trust

Equity Trust

Discover how Equity Trust creates 12 videos an hour with AI.

Attention Grabbing Media

Attention Grabbing Media

Learn how AGM expands social media reach with 10+ languages in hours.

Reply.io

Reply.io

See how Reply.io gained 50k followers and 5.7m views on TikTok.

“HeyGen has been incredibly helpful for us, especially since it was new territory for everyone involved. We did not have any viral videos until we started using HeyGen. Once we began using it, everything changed. Our follower count went up, and our audience became far more engaged with the content.”

Anastasiia Nak

GTM Operator at Reply.io

Anastasiia Nak

How to create social media videos using HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen, your AI-powered social media video editor for quick, professional-quality results.

  1. Find the right social media video template
  1. Include scripts, AI avatars, and dynamic B-roll footage
  1. Fine-tune your social media video content
  1. Add design flourishes and animations
  1. Export and share your final edit

FAQs

What is HeyGen, and how does it simplify social media video creation?

HeyGen is an AI video generation platform and social media video editor that helps marketers create high-quality, engaging content quickly and affordably. Whether you need personalised videos, localised clips, or on-brand visuals, HeyGen streamlines the entire production process.

How does HeyGen help social media teams save time?

With HeyGen’s social media video editor, you can create professional-quality videos in just a few minutes. Skip traditional video shoots and long editing sessions—simply choose a template, customise it, and share.

Does HeyGen create multilingual videos for audiences across the globe?

Absolutely. Our AI-driven social media video editor offers advanced translation and localisation, so you can create videos in more than 10 languages. Realistic lip-syncing and voice cloning help maintain authenticity.

What types of social media content can I create using HeyGen?

Our social media video editor is ideal for product updates, educational content, promotional campaigns, personalised messages, and more. Repurpose your content across TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube—wherever your audience is active.

Is HeyGen suitable for small marketing teams with limited resources?

Definitely! Our social media video editor is designed for lean teams, removing the need for expensive production resources. Get started quickly with easy-to-use templates and fast editing tools.

How is HeyGen’s AI social media editor different from others?

HeyGen stands out with lifelike AI avatars, strong localisation features, and an easy-to-use social media video editor interface. Your videos look polished and professional without the hefty fees.

How does HeyGen help improve social media engagement?

Content created using our social media video editor is specially designed to capture attention and increase engagement. From personalised elements to stunning visuals, you will see improved metrics very quickly.

Is prior professional editing experience required to use HeyGen?

Not at all. Our social media video editor is easy to use and does not require any prior editing experience. Just log in, choose a template, and start creating.

Will our video editor transform or repurpose existing social media content?

Yes, our social media video editor makes it easy to repurpose your existing content—transforming older footage into fresh, high-impact videos for different platforms and audience segments.

How can I start using HeyGen for social media videos?

It is simple to get started. Sign up for a free account, explore our social media video editor, and start creating your first video within minutes. HeyGen’s intuitive tools help you launch your social content strategy much more quickly.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

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