Make knowledge sharing simple with how-to videos

Visual instructions are easier to follow, but tutorial video production is often slow and costly. With HeyGen, you can create professional tutorial videos, step-by-step guides, and how to use HeyGen for how-to videos in minutes without needing a production team. Train employees, onboard customers, or share knowledge with a global audience.

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Benefits and value

Create how-to videos more quickly, no video skills required

Make complex instructions and products easy to follow

People learn better with video. HeyGen helps you create how-to videos in minutes with HeyGen by turning text-heavy instructions into clear, engaging step-by-step tutorial videos so your audience can see and understand exactly what to do, whether it’s a how-to demonstration, an onboarding guide, or a troubleshooting walkthrough.

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Create professional videos without a production team

You don’t need expensive video equipment or editing skills to make great how-to content. With HeyGen’s AI avatars, voiceovers, and easy templates, you can learn how to create and edit videos in HeyGen to produce polished. You can even upload a PDF or deck and turn it into a video in just a few clicks.

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Scale training and support across any audience

Need to train teams in multiple locations? Support global viewers? HeyGen lets you translate and localize your videos instantly, so your tutorial video content is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what language they speak.

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Discover how businesses scale their how-to content

Pyne

Pyne

See how Pyne uses HeyGen to revolutionize in-product onboarding.

How to create step-by-step how-to videos with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and start creating professional-quality how-to videos in minutes—no video editing experience or production team required.

  1. Choose a template or start from scratch
  1. Add your script and choose an avatar
  1. Customise your how-to video
  1. Get creative with more design elements
  1. Submit your video

FAQs

What is a how-to video and why should I make one?

A how-to video is a step-by-step guide that visually explains how to complete a task, use a product, or follow best practices. Video is more engaging and easier to follow than text-based guides, making it an effective tool for training, onboarding, and customer education.

How can I create a how-to video without any video editing experience?

HeyGen makes it simple to create professional how-to videos without any editing skills. Just choose a template, add your script, select an AI avatar, and customise your video with visuals. HeyGen takes care of everything else—no production team needed.

Can I use HeyGen to create training videos for my employees?

Yes! HeyGen is ideal for creating internal training videos, onboarding guides, and instructional content for employees. With AI avatars and easy-to-use templates, you can standardise training materials across teams and locations.

Can I use HeyGen to create customer support videos?

Absolutely. Many businesses use HeyGen to create FAQ videos, troubleshooting guides, and product walkthroughs to bring down support tickets and enhance the overall customer experience.

Can I customise my how-to video to match my brand?

Yes! HeyGen allows you to add your brand colours, fonts, logos, and custom visuals so that your how-to videos stay consistent with your company’s branding.

What is the ideal length for a how-to video?

The ideal length depends on the topic, but most effective how-to videos are 1–3 minutes long for quick tutorials and 5–10 minutes for in-depth training. HeyGen makes it easy to create concise, engaging content that holds viewers’ attention.

Can I translate and localise my how-to videos for different audiences?

Yes! HeyGen offers AI-powered translation and voice cloning, enabling you to create multilingual how-to videos without any extra production time. This is ideal for global teams and international customers.

Which industries use HeyGen for how-to videos?

HeyGen is used across sectors including SaaS, e-learning, customer support, healthcare, manufacturing, HR, and marketing to create engaging, scalable training and instructional videos.

Where can I share my how-to videos online?

HeyGen videos can be shared across company websites, help centres, YouTube, LinkedIn, internal training portals, email campaigns, and social media to maximise reach and engagement.

How fast can I create a how-to video with HeyGen?

You can create a polished how-to video in minutes, not hours. HeyGen’s AI avatars and templates remove the need for long video shoots and complex editing, allowing you to produce high-quality content much faster than traditional methods.

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