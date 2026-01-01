When it comes to ad campaigns, speed and quality can be the difference between success and missed opportunities. With HeyGen, marketers can create professional, eye-catching ads for multiple platforms in a fraction of the time. Learn more about how to create effective ads using HeyGen. Scale high-impact content without stretching your budget or exhausting your team. Scale high-impact content without stretching your budget or exhausting your team.
Skip the long production cycles and high costs of traditional ad creation. HeyGen’s AI ad generator empowers you to produce stunning, on-brand ads in a fraction of the time, letting you beat tight deadlines and keep your campaigns ahead of the curve.
Get more value from every ad dollar by creating videos that truly resonate with your audience, while saving time and scaling what works. With HeyGen’s AI video tools and powerful API, you can personalize ads dynamically for millions of viewers on platforms like YouTube and match scripts to the content they’re watching. Explore how to create AI UGC ads with HeyGen.
Quickly generate variations of your ads to test multiple messages, calls-to-action, or visuals. With HeyGen’s AI, you can gather insights and optimize campaigns faster, ensuring data-driven decisions boost performance at every turn. Learn how to A/B test AI videos like a performance marketer.
Discover how trivago saves 3-4 months and localizes ads for 30 markets.
Discover how Tomorrow.io scales personalized video content.
See how Ogilvy uses HeyGen to create personalized ads that sing.
"We ran trials with other personalised video platforms, and HeyGen came out on top for quality. We were upfront with their team from the very beginning because of the high-risk, high-reward nature of trying this for the first time, and it proved to be well worth the risk."
Kelly Peters
VP of Marketing at Tomorrow.io
How to create video ads with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and start creating eye-catching AI-generated ads in just a few minutes. You can also generate a video ad from a link using URL-to-Video.
HeyGen is an AI-powered video generation platform that makes it easier to create professional ads. It helps marketers quickly produce video ads for social media, display, or retargeting—without costly production or long waiting times.
By replacing traditional production workflows with AI. You can choose templates, add your script, brand elements, and a lifelike AI avatar to create final ads in minutes instead of days or weeks.
Absolutely. HeyGen supports creating ads for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, and more. You can adjust the aspect ratio and length to match each channel’s specifications.
You can customise each ad’s messaging, visuals, or voiceover for different audiences or languages, making it ideal for retargeting, localisation, or ABM campaigns.
Yes. HeyGen’s translation tools allow you to generate ads in over 170 languages and dialects, with accurate lip-sync for realistic voiceovers. They are ideal for global campaigns that need to maintain authenticity across different regions.
No. HeyGen’s user-friendly interface and drag-and-drop editor make advanced editing accessible to everyone, irrespective of prior experience.
HeyGen removes the need for full production teams, costly shoots, and complex post-production. The AI-driven approach significantly reduces the cost of creating high-quality ads in-house.
You can quickly update or localise old ad content, adapt the format for different platforms, incorporate new branding, or swap out messaging, effectively recycling existing videos for new campaigns. This maximises the value of your content while saving you time.
HeyGen stands out with its lifelike AI avatars, advanced localisation capabilities, and streamlined video creation process. It is designed for marketers who need to create high-quality, scalable content quickly, making it ideal for contemporary advertising campaigns.
HeyGen simplifies global ad campaigns by offering translation, localisation, and personalisation features all in one platform. You can quickly produce ads for multiple regions, ensuring consistency and authenticity across different markets without adding extra complexity.
Getting started is simple. Sign up for a free account, explore the platform’s templates and features, and create your first ad in just a few minutes. HeyGen’s intuitive tools make it easy to produce engaging ads, whether you are running a local campaign or launching on a global scale.
Yes! HeyGen is designed to help teams of all sizes create impactful ads without needing a large budget or extensive resources. Its affordable pricing and time-saving tools make it ideal for lean marketing teams looking to maximise their output.
HeyGen integrates smoothly into your existing workflow. Once you create your videos, you can download them and upload them to your preferred ad platforms, CRMs, or content management tools for seamless distribution.
HeyGen is versatile and supports a wide range of ad types, including social media ads, retargeting videos, explainer ads, and localised campaigns. Its tools are designed to help you produce content that stands out and delivers strong results.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.