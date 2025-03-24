Sales demos should not feel like a chore for you or your buyers. Standardise your pitch, ensure consistency across reps, and engage prospects with always-on video demos. HeyGen lets you create scalable, high-impact sales presentations that educate buyers and move deals forward even before you get on the call.
Far too many sales calls begin with repetitive questions that could have been addressed beforehand. By leveraging HeyGen, you can create an avatar of yourself and provide pre-call videos 24/7 that walk prospects through your pitch or demo, ensuring they’re fully informed and prepared to move forward.
Reps frequently spend hours repeating the same discovery pitch. With HeyGen, you can create one engaging video presentation and reuse it for every prospect, preserving both personalization and impact without repetitive work.
Buyers often feel inundated by text-heavy emails and traditional slide decks. HeyGen can transform your sales presentations into a concise, engaging video that grabs attention, holds interest, and accelerates deal progression. Use as a leave-behind for stakeholders and the buying groups to review.
To bridge the language and learning gap between TechMix and its international distribution partners, TechMix turned to HeyGen to deliver localized, engaging video content.
How to
create sales presentations using HeyGen
Start creating high-impact video sales pitches and demos in minutes—no video production team or editing expertise required.
HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation platform that enables sales and revenue teams to create engaging, always-on sales presentations and demos in minutes. Instead of repeating the same pitch on every call, sales reps can send a high-quality video presentation in advance, so prospects are already informed before they meet.
HeyGen helps standardise and scale your sales presentations by turning pitches and demos into professional videos. This enables your sales team to:
HeyGen is ideal for creating:
HeyGen allows reps to create customised video presentations that feel personal—without needing to re-record every time. Reps can quickly adjust messaging, swap visuals, or translate the video into different languages to match each prospect’s needs.
Yes! HeyGen lets you customise videos with your brand colours, fonts, logos, and visuals so every sales presentation is aligned with your company’s identity.
HeyGen videos can be embedded in emails, shared on LinkedIn, added to CRM platforms, or sent via a direct link. This ensures your pitch reaches prospects before the sales call, so they come to the conversation informed and ready to move ahead.
Absolutely. HeyGen offers AI-powered translation and lip-syncing, enabling you to quickly create sales videos in multiple languages—without reshooting or hiring translators.
With HeyGen, you can create a fully produced, high-quality sales video in minutes. Simply choose a template, add your script, select an AI avatar, and customise your branding—without the need for expensive production.
Traditional video production is expensive, time-consuming, and difficult to update. HeyGen removes the need for filming, voiceovers, and post-production, enabling sales teams to quickly create and update video presentations at a fraction of the cost.
Updating content is simple with HeyGen—just edit the script, update the visuals, and regenerate the video within minutes. No reshoots, no delays, no expensive edits.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.