Turn heads with buzz-worthy AI-powered product reveals

Ditch the long emails and blogs. With HeyGen, you can quickly create high-quality product videos to introduce new products, explain key features, and engage customers, all without a production team.

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Benefits and value

Scale your product marketing videos without production delays

Simplify your message with show-stopping announcement videos

Static images and text can’t capture the excitement of a new product launch. HeyGen helps you create sizzle reels and polished videos that turn heads, spark curiosity, and leave a lasting impression. Make your product announcement unforgettable with visuals that wow your audience.

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Keep up with stakeholder timelines without the stress

Product launches move fast, and traditional video production often can’t keep up. HeyGen allows you to create high-quality, on-brand announcement videos in minutes without stress or delays. Stay on track and deliver a launch that’s as polished as your product.

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Localize your product announcements for global launches

Translating and localizing product content is resource-intensive. HeyGen streamlines the process by automatically generating localized versions of your product videos with AI-powered voiceovers and lip-syncing, ensuring consistency across markets without additional production costs or effort.

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Discover how marketing teams make product videos

Tomorrow.io revolutionizes marketing and content creation with HeyGen

Tomorrow.io revolutionizes marketing and content creation with HeyGen

From product explainers to personalized campaigns, AI tools enable small teams to compete with industry giants, drive innovation, and transform how they connect with audiences.

How to
create product announcements with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and get ready to create stunning, professional-quality product videos in minutes.

  1. Find the perfect product video template or start from scratch
  1. Add your script and AI avatar for a compelling product video
  1. Customize your video
  1. Enhance your product video with design elements
  1. Export and share your product video

FAQ

What is a product announcement video?

A product announcement video is a short, engaging video that introduces a new product, feature, or service. It helps businesses communicate key benefits, generate excitement, and drive adoption.

Why should product marketers use video for product announcements?

Product videos are one of the most effective ways to engage audiences and explain new products. Compared to static content, videos increase retention, improve clarity, and make announcements more compelling. HeyGen makes it easy for product marketers to create high-quality videos quickly without needing a video production team.

How does HeyGen help create product announcement videos?

HeyGen provides AI-powered video tools that allow product marketers to generate professional-quality product videos in minutes. With customizable templates, lifelike AI avatars, and easy editing tools, HeyGen simplifies video creation while maintaining brand consistency.

Can I customize my product announcement video to match my brand?

Yes. HeyGen allows you to add your brand colors, fonts, logos, and other visual elements to ensure your product videos align with your company’s branding. You can also adjust the tone and style to fit different audiences.

Can I localize my product launch videos with HeyGen?

Yes. HeyGen supports video translation and localization with AI voiceovers and lip-syncing in multiple languages. This makes it easy to scale product videos for global audiences without additional production costs.

Do I need video editing experience to use HeyGen?

No. HeyGen is designed for marketers without video editing experience. Its intuitive drag-and-drop tools allow you to create polished product videos quickly, without needing technical skills.

What types of product videos can I create with HeyGen?

HeyGen can be used to create product videos for new product launches, feature updates, service expansions, beta program announcements, and internal enablement updates. You can tailor your video for external customers, sales teams, or internal stakeholders.

How long should a product announcement video be?

The ideal length for product videos is 30 to 90 seconds. This keeps your audience engaged while delivering key information concisely. With HeyGen, you can quickly create multiple versions to fit different platforms, such as social media, email, and landing pages.

Where can I share my product announcement video?

You can share your product videos across multiple channels, including email campaigns, company websites, landing pages, LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and internal communication tools like Slack or Microsoft Teams.

How quickly can I create a product announcement video with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can create high-quality product videos in minutes. Using AI avatars, templates, and automated voiceovers eliminates the need for lengthy video production, helping you meet tight launch deadlines.

Start creating videos with AI

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