AI Image Generator for video-ready visuals
Create scroll-stopping visuals for any video project with HeyGen's AI Image Generator. Describe the scene, choose a style, and the engine produces high-resolution images ready to drop straight into slides, storyboards, and final cuts. No design experience, no stock-site searching, no licensing hassles. Works for marketing, training, product, and social content.
Key features of the AI Image Generator
Prompt to high-resolution image
Describe any visual you need and generate it instantly. HeyGen's AI Image Generator converts text prompts into high-quality images created for video use, including environments, product shots, abstract backgrounds, and illustrated scenes. Unlike standalone image tools, every output is sized, formatted, and ready to be dropped into your video timeline. Pair generated images with narration from an AI Voice Generator and scene transitions to create complete videos without sourcing stock photography or hiring a designer.
Style presets and brand kits
Generate location-specific or branded backgrounds without relying on a photo library. Describe a conference room, cityscape, studio setting, or retail environment and create a custom backdrop that matches your video's tone. Use these backgrounds behind your presenter in a Text to Video project, or layer them into multi-scene explainers and product demo video content. Each generated background maintains consistent lighting and style across frames, giving your output a cohesive, professionally produced look without any post-production compositing.
Image to Video motion
Create refined product visuals from a description alone. Generate hero shots, lifestyle placements, and contextual scenes featuring your product or concept without arranging a physical photoshoot. These images integrate with HeyGen's AI Product Placement capabilities, enabling you to build complete product video campaigns that combine generated imagery, narration, and on-screen presenters in a single workflow. Scale from one visual to hundreds across campaigns and channels.
Built-in editor and iteration tools
Every image generated inside HeyGen is immediately available in your video editor. There is no export, re-upload, or file conversion step. Select a generated image, assign it to a scene, and continue building your video alongside AI Lip Sync, voiceovers, and captions. This tight integration means your visual assets and video production share the same timeline, keeping creative iteration fast. Teams producing marketing videos or training video content can generate and place visuals without leaving the editor.
API and batch output
Generate image variations by running the same prompt multiple times to support A/B testing, regional campaigns, or multi-platform publishing. Produce seasonal backgrounds, localised product shots, or thematic scene images in bulk, then pair each variation with translated narration using the Video Translator to create localised video assets. This workflow turns one creative brief into dozens of unique video variations, each with custom visuals and multilingual audio, all produced from the same editor used for your AI Video Generator projects.
Use cases
Thumbnails and hero visuals
Need unique visuals for every ad variation without a photoshoot? Sourcing and licensing stock images across campaigns is slow and repetitive. With an AI Image Generator built into your video editor, describe the scene and produce on-brand visuals instantly for promo video and AI Ad Maker projects.
Storyboards and scene planning
Need lifestyle product shots without a studio? Traditional product photography requires staging, lighting, and editing for every angle. With AI-generated images inside HeyGen, describe the setting and generate contextual product visuals that feed directly into shoppable video content.
Training and e-learning visuals
Need scenario illustrations for compliance or process training? Hiring illustrators or searching stock libraries delays course production. With an AI Image Generator, produce custom diagrams, environment visuals, and step-by-step scene images that drop into educational video projects.
Product marketing visuals
Need fresh visuals for daily posts across platforms? Recycling the same assets leads to audience fatigue and lower engagement. With AI-generated images, produce unique scene visuals for every Reel Generator or TikTok video project without repeating backgrounds.
Social media feeds
Need personalized visuals for prospect-specific pitches? Generic slides fail to capture attention in competitive deals. With AI-generated product shots and scenario images, create targeted visual narratives that integrate into Script to Video outreach for higher engagement.
Blog covers and editorial content
Need custom visuals for company announcements without design resources? Waiting for the creative team to produce supporting graphics slows executive messaging. With an AI Image Generator, produce relevant scene images and branded backgrounds that enrich intro video and update content instantly.
How it works
Create custom images and use them in your videos in four simple steps, from prompt to published content.
Describe the image
Write a short prompt. Choose the aspect ratio, style preset, and any brand details you would like applied to the result.
Generate and select
Review the generated image. Adjust the phrasing, style, or colour and regenerate it to fine-tune the look you want.
Refine and edit
Upscale, inpaint, or restyle specific regions. Adjust colour, crop, or composition directly in the editor without leaving the project.
Export or animate
Download the image or send it directly to video. Reuse the prompt and preset for future generations to remain on brand.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is an AI Image Generator and how is it different from stock photos?
An AI Image Generator for video creates custom visuals from text descriptions, designed to be used directly within a video production workflow. In HeyGen, you type a prompt describing the image you need, the AI generates it, and the result is immediately available in your video editor. There is no need to download or re-upload any files. The tool is purpose-built for producing backgrounds, scene visuals, and product shots that enhance your video content.
Can I generate images that match my brand colours and style?
Yes. The AI Image Generator produces high-resolution visuals suitable for HD video output. You control style, composition, and colour through your text prompt, ensuring outputs match your brand standards. Teams at companies like PepsiCo and Samsung use HeyGen's production pipeline for branded content, and generated images maintain the same quality standards as the rest of the platform's video output.
What is the maximum output resolution?
You can describe your product, its setting, and the visual style you want, and the AI generates a contextual product image. These visuals work well for AI Video Ad campaigns, e-commerce showcases, and AI Social Media content where you need multiple angles or environments without arranging a studio shoot.
Can I edit specific parts of an image without generating it again?
Generated images live inside the same editor where you create videos. After generating an image, you assign it to a scene as a background or visual element, then layer in narration, Subtitle Generator output, and presenter footage. This means your entire video, from visuals to voice-over, is produced on a single platform without switching between separate image and video tools.
Can I convert generated images into a video?
Yes. Run the same prompt with slight adjustments across separate generations to build a set of visual options, then pair each with different scripts or translated narration for distinct campaign versions. This supports rapid Image to Video testing across audiences, regions, and platforms without increasing production time.
How fast is a single image generated?
Standalone generators produce images that you then need to download, resize, and import into a separate video editor. HeyGen's AI Image Generator creates visuals within the video workflow itself, so generated images go straight into your timeline alongside avatars, voiceovers, and transitions. The result is a faster production cycle and fewer handoffs between tools, which is especially important when you are creating video content at scale.
Can I use the generated images in paid ads and other commercial work?
HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card required that provides access to core platform features, including image generation. You can explore the tool, generate images, and create videos to evaluate the workflow. Paid plans starting at $24 per month unlock higher-resolution outputs, additional generation credits, and access to the complete suite of video creation tools.
How is pricing structured for the AI Image Generator?
The generator is especially strong at creating backgrounds, environmental scenes, product contexts, abstract textures, and illustrated concepts. These are the visual building blocks most commonly required in video production. For talking-head content, pair generated backgrounds with HeyGen's AI Face Swap or presenter footage. For explainer videos, generate step-by-step scene visuals and sequence them with narration using the AI Video Explainer workflow.
Can I generate images in bulk for a campaign?
Yes. Since the generated image is a visual asset independent of language, it works across every localised version of your video. Generate one set of scene visuals, then use AI Dubbing to produce narration in 175+ languages while keeping the same imagery. This makes global campaigns more efficient because visuals only need to be created once.
Are there safeguards to ensure safe and compliant output?
Most users generate an image in under a minute and complete a full video with narration, captions, and transitions in under ten minutes. The speed comes from keeping everything within a single editor. There is no file management overhead, no format conversion, and no switching between applications. Teams producing Clip Generator content or daily social videos can maintain a consistent output pace without bottlenecks.
Start creating with HeyGen
Generate custom images for your video projects from text prompts. Backgrounds, product shots, and scene visuals, all within HeyGen.