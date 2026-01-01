AI-powered apps for every video workflow
HeyGen Apps give you instant access to specialised AI video tools. Create clips from text, upscale to 4K, generate UGC ads, swap faces, extract highlights, and more. Each app runs directly in your browser with no software to install.
All apps
Seedance 2.0
Generate cinematic AI video with Seedance 2.0. Create B-roll, avatar shots, and complete videos from a single prompt. No crew required.
AI Video Highlights
Turn long-form videos into shareable highlight clips. AI automatically picks out the most impactful moments.
AI Video Upscaler
Upscale any video to 4K with diffusion-based AI. Remove noise, sharpen, and increase the frame rate up to 120fps.
Product placement
Create product placement video ads from a single photo. Realistic AI-generated scenes, no studio required.
UGC Video Creator
Generate authentic UGC-style video ads with 1,100+ creator avatars. Scale your ad creatives without having to hire influencers.
Batch Video Creator
Create hundreds of personalised videos at once from a CSV spreadsheet. Scaled outreach and onboarding in just a few minutes.
AI Video Podcast
Generate two-speaker AI video podcasts on any topic. No recording equipment, no scheduling hassles, no editing required.
AI Face Swap
Make any of 1,000+ avatars your own by swapping in your face. Personalised video content in minutes.
AI Image Generator
Generate custom images for your video projects from text prompts – including backgrounds, product shots, and scene visuals.
Trusted by millions of creators across the globe
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
Frequently Asked Questions
What are HeyGen Apps?
HeyGen Apps are specialised AI video tools that run directly in your browser. Each app handles a specific task like upscaling video to 4K, generating UGC ads, creating AI video clips, or extracting highlights from long recordings. No software installation or prior editing experience is required.
Are HeyGen Apps free to use?
HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card required that gives you access to explore the apps and generate videos. Paid plans starting at $24 per month unlock additional features, longer video durations, voice cloning, and higher-resolution exports.
Do I need any video editing experience?
No. Every app is designed around simple inputs like text prompts, photo uploads, or file uploads. The AI takes care of production, rendering, and formatting automatically. Most users are able to create professional-quality results on their very first attempt.
Can I use multiple apps at the same time?
Yes. All HeyGen Apps work within the same platform. You can generate a video clip, upscale it to 4K, add face swap personalisation, translate it into 175+ languages, and extract social media highlights, all without leaving HeyGen.
What formats and resolutions do the apps support?
Most apps export in MP4 format at HD or 4K resolution. You can choose aspect ratios optimised for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, and other platforms. Some apps like the AI Video Upscaler support input formats including MP4, MOV, and WEBM.
How do HeyGen Apps compare with standalone video tools?
Standalone tools require downloading software, learning separate interfaces, and manually transferring files between applications. HeyGen Apps are integrated into a single platform, so your generated clips, upscaled footage, translated videos, and highlight reels all stay within the same workspace.
Can I translate videos created with HeyGen Apps?
Yes. Any video produced with HeyGen Apps can be translated into 175+ languages with natural voice cloning and accurate lip-sync. This applies to AI-generated clips, UGC ads, podcast videos, and any other content created on the platform.
How fast can I create a video?
Most apps produce finished videos in under five minutes. Text-to-video generation, highlight extraction, face swap, and batch video creation are all completed in minutes, instead of the hours or days that traditional video production usually takes.
Start creating with HeyGen
Access AI-powered video apps that help you create, enhance, and edit professional content within minutes. No cameras, no editing skills, and no software installation required.